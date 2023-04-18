Bayern Munich vs Man City: Champions League Preview, Quarter-Final Second Leg, 2023

Bayern Munich and Manchester City are set to clash in the second leg of this Champions League quarter-final tie.

Man City head into the fixture with a three-goal advantage following their 3-0 victory at the Etihad in the first leg.

It will be a major shock if the German giants were to win this tie, as they would need to defeat the reigning Premier League Champions by at least four goals. Despite this result being highly unlikely, this competition has been no stranger to surprise comebacks in the past as we have seen on many occasions.

Both teams find themselves in a domestic title race, with Bayern Munich sitting top of the Bundesliga by two points whilst Man City sit second in the English top flight by four points.

This matchup is set to be an entertaining one for all football fans as we await to see which team advances into the semi-finals of this competition.

The obvious favourites to advance will be the away side but as mentioned before, you can never guarantee any result in football

•Team News

Bayern Munich

The Bavarian side have no injuries to report but there is definitely some breaking news coming out of their camp.

Following the first leg of this tie, there was a physical altercation within the Bayern Munich squad. Reports state that Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane were involved in a series of conflict which resulted in the Senegalese forward punching his fellow teammate.

Thomas Tuchel has told the media that consequences were put in place and Mane faced a fine and suspension. Both players have been pictured in training since the incident so it seems that they are both likely to feature in the match day squad.

Manchester City

Along with their opponents, Man City have no injury concerns to report in their squad.

Erling Haaland could be rested due to his recent return from injury, but he was substituted off at half time in Man City’s victory against Leicester on the weekend. This may suggest that Pep Guardiola will choose to start the Norweigan tomorrow night.

If Haaland is rested, Julian Alvarez would be the obvious replacement to lead the line for The Citizens but we expect Haaland to start.

•Likely Lineups

Bayern Munich

Sommer, Pavard, De Ligt, Upamecano, Davies, Kimmich, Goretzka, Coman, Musiala, Sane, Muller

Manchester City

Ederson, Ake, Dias, Walker, Rodri, Stones, Grealish, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Silva, Haaland

•Key Players

Bayern Munich- Joshua Kimmich

When mentioning elite midfielders, one of the first names that comes to mind is Kimmich.



Kimmich has every quality needed to be a world class midfielder and has shown on countless occasions how integral his is to this Bayern Munich side.

There is a visible difference between Bayern Munich with and without the German midfielder on the pitch, and his remarkable consistency has made him such an amazing asset for the Germans in the past.

If Tuchel’s team were to pull off a comeback in front of their home crowd, Kimmich would undoubtedly play a massive part in that.

Manchester City- Kevin De Bruyne

On the topic of elite midfielders, we have to talk about De Bruyne. The 31-year-old playmaker has proven himself as one of the best midfielders that the Premier League has ever seen.

His pace, power, passing and impeccable vision are just some of his best attributes that make him such a complete player.

Like Kimmich, De Bruyne is so important to the style of play that Guardiola uses and the team is a different team without him.



•Match Details

Where is the match being played?

The match is being played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

What time is kick-off?

The match will kick-off at 8pm BST on Wednesday the 19th of April, 2023.

How can I watch?

The match will be broadcasted live on BT Sport in the UK.