"We will see where we end": Sheraldo Becker dares not to dream as Union move closer to Champions League qualification

BERLIN, GERMANY - APRIL 29: Sheraldo Becker of 1.FC Union Berlin reacts during the Bundesliga match between 1. FC Union Berlin and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Stadion an der alten Försterei on April 29, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

In a tense affair at the Stadion An Der Alten Forsterei, Union maintained their unbeaten home record against an in-form Bayer Leverkusen.

Whilst goalless, the star of the show was Union’s top-scorer, Sheraldo Becker.

Union’s defence has shone for its organisation and discipline this season, conceding the league’s fewest goals but Becker has been Union's match-winner, contributing nine goals and five assists in Bundesliga.

Last week's spectacular volley against Gladbach was just the latest example of Becker's match-winning influence but today was a day of missed opportunities and close calls as Leverkusen held firm in the face of Union's constant attack.

Missed chances

After a disappointing day in front of goal Becker told the awaiting media that they could, perhaps should, have won.

“We created a lot of opportunities to score, we should have scored one or two but the team defended really well and we can be happy in the end with one point.

Need to improve in front of goal

Discussing his misfortunate in front of goal, where Becker went close on five occasions, Becker expressed his frustration.

“We have to score and it is painful for us but we need to move on…

To score, that is the most important, in the final 30 metres, to create something. Today was not good.”

New-found freedom

Without the suspended Kevin Behrens, who has formed an exciting and threatening partnership with Becker, the Union forward relished the change of approach, joking that he didn’t know who Behrens was.

Did you miss Behrens?

"Who? (Laughter) ... I always like playing with freedom and today we need to be happy with the point…Everyone who played today gave everything. Sometimes they change the game, sometimes not but today was a good game for everybody."

"We need to look at ourselves"

Becker stressed that today was a good test for Union. Leverkusen are unbeaten in 14 games in all competitions and in the Europa League semi-finals under Xabi Alonso.

“Today we played well against a very good team, with a lot of quality and a lot of good players. Now we need to rest and go again… You have to take the point but next week we need to go. I don’t know what the other teams did but I don’t care, like the last four years, we need to look to ourselves, perform every day, every week in training. That’s how we reach our goals and this year we reach our goals.

Tight-lipped

Asked about how confident he is in Union finished in the Champions League places, Becker was tight-lipped.

"We will see where we end… We want to win every game, it’s what makes us happy."

Becker knows that one slip could prove fatal for Union Berlin’s dreams of playing in Europe’s elite league, but he also knows they are tantalisingly close.

Union took one more step closer to that dream today and with four games to go, Union Berlin can’t be caught dreaming.

With a trip to Augsburg to come next week, followed by Freiburg at home, Union can seal their top-four spot in two weeks but they will need to start scoring.