Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 29, 2023

Bayer Leverkusen hosts RB Leipzig on Sunday, with the aim of closing the gap on the Champions League qualification places in the Bundesliga.

The hosts sit in sixth on 44 points in the UEFA Conference League qualification spot, whilst their opponents are just seven points ahead and occupying fourth place.

Leverkusen has been in excellent form, unbeaten in seven and winning five of those games has given them a real shot at sneaking into the UEFA Champions League qualification places. A run of five straight wins for Xabi Alonso's side was halted slightly with a 0-0 draw away to VFL Wolfsburg last weekend.

Leverkusen progressed to the Europa League semi-finals on Thursday after winning 4-1 in Belgium against Union Saint-Gilloise PHOTO CREDIT: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista

Thursday night saw Leverkusen progress to the semi-final of the Europe League after a fantastic 4-1 win away to Union Saint-Gilloise. Goals from Moussa Diaby, Mitchel Bakker,, Jeremie Frimpong and Adam Hlozek capped off a fine performance and gives the side great confidence for the weekend.

Leipzig has found their feet again following back-to-back victories over FC Augsburg and Hertha BSC. A double from Timo Werner last weekend along with a Kevin Kampl goal helped them sneak past Augsburg with a 3-2 win.

A Timo Werner double earned Leipzig three points against FC Augsburg last weekend PHOTO CREDIT: Maja Hitij

Bayer has made the BayArena a real fortress of late, winning their last three home games. However, Leipzig has won two of their last five away games to give themselves confidence coming into this weekend.

When these two met back in October, Leipzig came out 2-0 victors thanks to a first-half Christopher Nkunku strike and Werner doubling the lead in the second half.

Team News

Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer got through the Thursday night trip to Belgium clean. Argentinian midfielder Exequiel Palacios missed out and it is unlikely for him to be available on Sunday.

Edmond Tapsoba played on Thursday but there is slight doubt about him playing on Sunday PHOTO CREDIT: BSR Agency

Last season's top scorer Patrick Schick is still out with a groin injury. Chelsea loanee Callum Hudson-Odoi has not had his status confirmed for Sunday and defender Edmond Tapsoba has a slight knock but is likely to feature.

If Tapsoba were to miss the game it would see Timothy Fosu-Mensah slot into the back three.

RB Leipzig

Leipzig have had a lot of positive news recently regarding players returning to training. Austrian midfielder Xaver Schlager has returned to Leipzig to continue his rehabilitation from a right ankle injury.

Xaver Schlager has returned to Leipzig to continue rehabilitating an ankle injury PHOTO CREDIT: Mika Volkmann

Emil Forsberg, Yussuf Poulsen and Mohamed Simakan all missed last weekend but have been training individually this week and so may be available for Sunday. Nkunku came on against Augsburg and is expected to start on the bench again this weekend.

The only negative news for Marco Rose is that David Raum picked up his fifth yellow card last week and so will miss the trip to Leverkusen. Marcel Halstenberg will likely start in the left wing-back role.

Likely Lineups

Bayer Leverkusen

Hradecky; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Amiri, Andrich, Bakker; Diaby, Hlozek, Wirtz

RB Leipzig

Blaswich; Klostermann, Orban, Gvardiol; Henrichs, Kampl, Haidara, Halstenberg; Szoboszlai, Werner, Olmo

Key Players

Bayer Leverkusen - Moussa Diaby

Another French star plying his trade in the Bundesliga. Diaby has had another spectacular season in the Leverkusen shirt, scoring nine goals and six assists so far this season.

Moussa Diaby is in fine form for Leverkusen and scored again on Thursday night PHOTO CREDIT: LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ

In his last three league games, he has one goal and two assists and has shown once again why he is one of the most exciting and valuable players in the league. He likes to start on the right-hand side and cut on his stronger left to unleash a deadly strike.

At just 23 years old, the forward still has plenty of room to grow and expect him to be a feature in the French national team in the coming years.

RB Leipzig - Dominik Szoboszlai

Another young player that has shown his quality so far this season is 22-year-old, Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai.

Dominik Szoboszlai has had an excellent season for Leipzig with four goals and eight assists to his name PHOTO CREDIT: Maja Hitij

The creative midfielder has four goals and eight assists in 26 games this season and is forever causing defenders problems with his movement.

Even if he does not get a goal contribution, he still has a huge impact on Leipzig games. His ability to go on both feet is a nightmare to stop and his eye for a pass has been detrimental to the improvement in form of the likes of Werner.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Leipzig head west to face Leverkusen at the BayArena.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick-off at 16:30 BST on Sunday.

How can I watch?

The game is available to UK viewers on the Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Mix channels with build-up commencing shortly before kick-off.