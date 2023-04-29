Union Berlin 0-0 Bayer 04 Leverkusen: Union rue missed chances in tense stalemate

Xabi Alonso was 21 when Union Berlin played Bayer Leverkusen for the first time. He had already made his international debut for Spain and went on to win every single competition in England, Spain and Germany, including European honours in a sparkling career.

Alonso achieved all this and retired before Union won their first (and only) game against Bayer Leverkusen in 2021.

However, today’s story is not one of a young Spaniard’s remarkable trajectory from player to Head coach that leaves Leverkusen on the brink of another unlikely European qualification.

Today’s story is about Union Berlin.

When Union first played Leverkusen, Eisern were about to be relegated to Regionalliga.

It was to be a long journey back to the top table of Bundesliga but, with the help of fans building a new stadium, careful investment, and optimism, the small club from Köpenick, south-east Berlin, are on the cusp of qualifying for the Champions League.

Victory today would move Union within one win of Bundesliga’s summit and eleven points clear of Leverkusen in sixth with twelve points left to play for.

However, Leverkusen are on an impressive run of eight league games undefeated and 13 across all competitions, including the Europa League quarter-final win over Saint-Gilloise and stretching back to Mainz in mid-February.

Xabi Alonso’s side has lost just seven times since his arrival in October of last year and travelled west in the hope of making their own history: being the first side to beat Union at home this season.

Story of the match

Following victory away to Gladbach last weekend, Union Head Coach, Urs Fischer made just one change to the starting line-up as Theoson-Jordan Seibatcheu came in for the suspended Kevin Behrens up front in an attacking 4-1-2-3 formation.

With Leverkusen just two points ahead of Mainz in seventh and clinging on to the final European qualification place, Alonso made two changes from the win at home to RB Leipzig last week as Kerem Demirbay and Amine Adli were replaced by Edmond Faycial Tapsoba and Florian Wirtz in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

With the Stadion An Der Alten Forsterei full to capacity and the Waldseite bouncing in unison, it was the hosts who dominated the opening exchanges.

Union’s first chance came in the fifth minute as Sheraldo Becker found himself in space 30 yards out. Taking the chance early, his fizzing effort was well held by Lukas Hradecky in the Leverkusen goal.

Becker was back in the action a few minutes later as a wonderful through-ball released the Union striker on goal but a desperate block prevented the vibrant Becker from opening the scoring.

A minute later, Becker turned provider as Siebatcheu’s effort from six yards was deflected wide of the post.

With Köpenickers ringing their keys in anticipation, Siebatcheu header over at the far post from the resultant corner.

Amidst the hostile atmosphere, Leverkusen was desperate for a foothold in the game, possession, a moment of respite, anything.

Their first venture into the Union half provided their first chance of the game came in the 17th minute as Moussa Diaby fired over from the edge of the box. It wasn't much, but it was something.

It calmed Leverkusen’s nerves and the league’s most in-form side grew into the game.

In the 32nd minute, Mitchel Bakker cut the ball back from the byline to Diaby on the edge of the box but his scuffed shot was easily cleared. Leverkusen was starting to link passes together and find space deep in the Union half but Eisern remained resolute.

It proved to be the final action of the half as both midfields cancelled each other out but left for a tantalising second half.

Second half

The second half commenced much like the first.

Shooting towards the noisy Waldseite, Union dominated the early chances.

The first chance fell to Aissa Ladïdouni from a clever Josip Juranovic knock-down in the 48th minute.

With the Leverkusen defence ball-watching, Laïdouni was left in space on the edge of the box. Choosing to take the chance on the half-volley, the Union midfield sliced the ball high and wide in the game’s best opening.

In the 58th minute, good work from Jerome Rousillon forced a mistake by Frimpong on Leverkusen’s own byline. Roussillon cut the ball back to Becker on the edge of the box but his curling effort drifted inches wide of the far post.

As the sun finally broke through the grey skies, the chances kept coming.

70 seconds later and Union finally thought they were ahead as Rousillon fizzed the ball across the six-yard box, begging for a final touch but evading the Eisern forwards.

Further brief openings fell to Juranovic and Becker before the game fell into a brief lull. It was time for the home fans to shine.

Led by the Waldseite, Köpenickers served up vocal and enchanting songs reminiscent of the famous Berlin tech scene. Accompanied by flags, a steady drum beat, and more than 20,000 fans Red-clad Union fans, the Ultras inspired a deafening back and forth in the stands.

With 13 minutes remaining of normal time and the game at risk of fading out into a goalless draw, Urs Fischer made a double substitution to reignite the home side with Siebatcheu and Haberer making way for Morton Thorsby and Sven Michel. However, the next opening fell to the visitors.

With five minutes to go, Leverkusen constructed their best chance of the game.

Wing-back, Frimpong was left with time and space to deliver an inch-perfect cross to Bakker at the back post. Rising unchallenged, Backer headed the ball low to Frederik Rönnow’s right but the Union goalkeeper was equal to it.

Union countered and substitute, Thorsby was inches from capitalising on a swift break from Becker but Leverkusen’s defence managed to organise themselves at the last and deflect Becker’s cross for a corner.

In the end, the final action summed up the game. Union was dominant in possession, Leverkusen organised, but neither side could capitalise on the other.

The draw left Leverkusen in sixth whilst Union maintained their unbeaten home record to stay third, five points off Dortmund at the top and two points ahead of RB Leipzig in fifth.

Player of the match: Sheraldo Becker

Union’s defence has been in the limelight this season for conceding the league’s fewest goals. Again, they were organised, disciplined, and aggressive, Fischer and co. have heard all the superlative but up front, Union Berlin’s forwards have been less successful.

Having scored just 44 goals in Bundesliga, Union have scored fewer than Bremen in 12th.

With front-man Behrens suspended, Becker was Union’s best hope of winning the game and he led the line with distinction.

Last week, a sublime volley from Becker sealed three points against Gladbach. This week, desperate Leverkusen defending thwarted the Union striker from being the difference again.

He was, however, the best – if not only – threat on the pitch in a tight and tense affair that leaves Union still looking up and dreaming of the Champions League, one step closer.