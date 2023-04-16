Union Berlin 1-1 VfL Bochum: Missed chances haunt the hosts

In 2013, Bochum scored a last-minute winner against Union Berlin that proved decisive in their 2. Bundesliga survival.

Ten years on and both sides find themselves in the top tier of German football but in familiar circumstances.

Bochum sit precariously above the relegation zone and again reliant on a victory away to Union to boost their hopes of survival.

However, the visitors travelled to the capital more in hope than expectation.

Union are unbeaten at home this season and chasing Champions League qualification, having conceded just eight goals at home.

However, coming into this game, Union found themselves in fourth after last week’s defeat to Dortmund and RB Leipzig’s win yesterday but eager to move within five points of Bayern at the top of Bundesliga with victory.

In his 201st game in charge, Uri Fisher made two changes with Niko Gieselmann and Morton Thorsby making way for Jerome Roussillon and Aissa Laidouni.

Comparatively, Bochum have managed only seven points and ten goals away from home, the second-fewest in Bundesliga and with an ever-growing injury list of seven players out.

However, recent performances have lifted Thomas Letsch's side out of the relegation zone. Seven points from a possible nine moved Bochum up to 15th before defeat to Stuttgart last weekend.

Letsch made just one change with Kevin Schlotterbeck in for the suspended Anthony Losilla.

Story of the match

Under grey scales and a fierce sell-out crowd at Stadion An der Alten Foresterei, Union kicked off towards their vocal home support in the Waldseite and inside a minute the locals were screaming for a penalty.

Captain, Rani Khedira went down under pressure as Roussillon fizzed the ball across the box from the left. The referee waved the protests away as Bochum cleared the danger.

From the resulting corner, Danilho Doekhi had a free strike from nine yards but his first-time effort sailed over the bar.

A few minutes later and Doekhi again went close as he picked up a knock-down from Sheraldo Becker on the edge of the box but the effort lacked pace and was comfortable for Manuel Riemann.

As Union fans continued to urge their players on, the whole stadium rocking to the steady tempo of the home drums, Union asserted their dominance on the game as Bochum’s 4-3-3 formation struggled to retain possession.

There was, however, a brief break in play at the fifteen-minute mark as Bochum’s injury troubles continued, this time Schlotterbeck down with a knee injury.

Once the former Unioner was applauded off the pitch by all four corners of the ground, Union were straight back on the attack.

Just short of the 20th minute, Kevin Behrens went close with a header from eight yards that sailed just wide of the post.

Union’s next clear chance came in the 35th minute as Janis Haberer blazed over from eight yards under pressure as Eisernern continued to dominate the ball and the chances.

Only a minute later Union struck the bar.

An overhit cross from Rousillon on the left was watched passively by Reimann as it sailed over his and everyone else’s heads and landed on the far crossbar, much to the relief of the Bochum ‘keeper.

In a first half that went with league form, it looked like it would be the final action of the half as Bochum clung on for half-time but Juranovic had other ideas.

In added time, the Croatian eyed up a free-kick from 25 yards and curled the ball away from a helpless Reimann into the top corner.

The Stadion erupted and die Eisernen deservedly went in at the break with a precious one-goal lead.

Second half

Bochum were a side transformed after the break.

With the second half less than a minute old, Ivan Ordets found some rare space on the edge of the Union box and drilled an effort inches wide of Frederik Rönnow’s left post.

A minute later and a Christopher Antwi-Adjei cross caused chaos in the Union box, but the home side managed to scramble the ball clear as Bochum finally showed an attacking threat.

Union were on defensive duties for the opening ten minutes of the half and Bochum’s pressure finally told as Laidoum committed a soft foul on Ordets in the box and the referee did not hesitate in pointing to the spot.

Amidst the deafening whistles of the home fans, Stoger calmly stepped up and equalised from the away side.

True to their name, die Eisernen could not be deterred.

A minute after being pegged back, Behrens went close from eight yards with a header that went just wide of the post.

That Iron spirit was truly tested on the hour mark as Jaeckel was sent off for a second yellow card.

Union seemed to be imploding on the pitch but the fans were lifting them off it and Union kept believing.

Only a minute later Union thought they were ahead.

Kevin Behrens found an inch of space in the Bochum box and fired the ball against the post from an impossibly tight angle. It rebounded off an unfortunate Riemann into the net only to be ruled out by VAR a minute later for offside.

Buoyed by the disallowed goal, Union continued to attack.

In the 74th minute, a threatening corner by Juranovic created another opening for the Union forwards, but no one could squeeze the ball in from eight yards as the ball deflected into the hands of a grateful Reimann.

Union went close again with 11 minutes remaining.

Reimann found himself out of position as Becker fed Behrens on the edge of the box, wide-eyed and with the goal gaping, the German striker fired over the bar.

A minute later and it was Ronnow’s turn in the limelight as he spectacularly denied Bochum twice in quick succession from point-blank range to keep the game level.

As the clock neared full-time, the home fans raised the volume and their flags in support of their team and with five minutes left, Union thought they were finally ahead.

Becker broke forward on the right, cutting into the box and delivered a pin-point cross onto the head of Behrens a couple of metres out.

It seemed harder to miss but when it’s not your day, it’s not your day as Behrens headed wide with an open goal in front of him.

It proved to be the final chance of an end-to-end game that reflected both sides’ desperation for three points but it wasn’t to be.

Missed chances defined this game and Union will be wondering how they didn’t win.

Player of the match: Josip Juranovic

Not many players can claim to be set-piece specialists in the modern game, but Juranovic earned that title today.

With Union struggling to find that clinical touch in the first half, the Croatian delivered.

Having joined from Celtic in January for £7.5 million, Union must be thinking they have a bargain!

His fourth goal for die Eisernen came in style in front of the Waldseite and sending the home fans delirious on the stroke of half-time.

However, Juranovic contributes so much more than spectacular free-kicks and wild celebrations.

Playing as a right wing-back, Juranovic dragged Bochum’s midfield towards him as he charged forward, leaving gaps on the left for Union to exploit.

In the second half, his corners proved to be one of the few creative threats for Union as their attack was stifled by the Bochum defence.

Juranovic is the epitome of the Eisern spirit, playing for the whole, rather than the self, and not for the first time, he proved critical on a tense evening in Berlin.

If not for Behrens missing multiple chances, Juranovic would have been a part of a victorious display. His goal certainly deserved three points.