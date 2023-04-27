RB Leipzig vs TSG 1899 Hoffenheim: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 30, 2023

RB Leipzig host TSG 1899 Hoffenheim on Saturday, with the aim of moving into the Champions League qualification places in the Bundesliga.

The hosts sit in fifth on 51 points in the UEFA Europa League qualification spot, whilst their opponents are in 14th and just four points ahead of the relegation playoff spot.

Leipzig had won two in a row before falling to a 2-0 defeat away to Bayer Leverkusen last weekend. Goals from Adam Hlozek and a Nadiem Amiri penalty along with a Dominik Szoboszlai red card ensured they would head home without any points.

Dominik Szoboszlai was sent off last weekend in Leipzig's 2-0 loss away at Bayer Leverkusen PHOTO CREDIT: Lars Baron

Hoffenheim were in fine form, winning three in a row then drawing 1-1 away to Bayern Munich before losing 3-1 at the hands of FC Koln last gameweek. They went three goals down and only managed a conslotion from Kasper Dolberg in added time.

Hoffenheim's good form was halted last weekend thanks to a 3-1 defeat to FC Koln PHOTO CREDIT: Christian Kaspar-Bartke

In their last five home games Leipzig have won three and that will fill them with confidence heading into this game as Hoffenheim have won just one of their last five away games and losing three.

These two met back in November with Leipzig running out 3-1 winners thanks to a Christopher Nkunku double and late Dani Olmo strike.

Team News

Marco Rose will have some tough calls to make as a number of key players are questionable for this weekend and changes to the lineup are expected. Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol has not trained this week and is likely to miss out.

Josko Gvardiol may miss this weekend through injury PHOTO CREDIT: Mika Volkmann

Olmo and Konrad Laimer both suffered knocks against Leipzig but both returned to training on Thursday and so may be available. However, Benjamin Henrichs was hopeful to play but has not been able to train all week.

Szoboszlai is of course suspended for this game and so is Amadou Haidara after accumulating five yellow cards.

Hoffenheim on the other hand came through the week pretty unscathed. The only player likely to miss out is Kevin Vogt having suffered another knee injury so Ozan Kabak is likely to come into the starting lineup.

Kevin Vogt will miss this weekend after suffering another knee injury PHOTO CREDIT: Christian Kaspar-Bartke

There is slight doubt over the availability of French defender Stanley Nsoki who has been suffering with an illness this week. Another defender that misses out is Angelino who is on loan from Leipzig.

Likely Lineups

RB Leipzig

Blaswich; Klostermann, Orban, Simakan, Halstenberg; Kampl, Laimer; Olmo, Forsberg, Nkunku; Werner

Baumann; Kabak, Brooks, Akpoguma; Kaderabek, Geiger, Becker, Tasende; Baumgartner, Bebou, Kramaric

Key Players

RB Leipzig - Timo Werner

Timo Werner has started to find his feet again at Leipzig. The former Chelsea man is his side's second top scorer in the league with nine goals in 23 games, which better's any season he had in England.

Timo Werner has nine goals to his name this season for Leipzig PHOTO CREDIT: Mika Volkmann

He has three goals in his last four games, scoring in the 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the DFB-Pokal and then scoring twice in a win over FC Augsburg.

The forward's pace is frightening for defenders and he will look to play on the shoulder of the last man and with the quality of Emil Forsberg and Olmo playing in the midfield, he will hope to have plenty of chances to get on the scoresheet.

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - Andrej Kramaric

In an underwhelming season for Hoffenheim where they have struggled to score goals, Andrej Kramaric has continued to show up for the club and has nine goals to his name.

Andrej Kramaric has once again shown his quality for Hoffenheim with nine league goals PHOTO CREDIT: DeFodi Images

The Croatian striker has been an ever-present for Hoffenheim since joining in 2015. In his seven seasons so far with the club, he has hit double figures in the goals column in five of those and will look to do it again on Saturday.

He is a very technical forward that can use both feet and will look to bring other into play, especially away from home. To add to this he never shies away from working hard so expect to see him chasing Leipzig all over the pitch.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Hoffenheim head north to face Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick-off at 14:30 BST on Saturday.

How can I watch?

The game will not be available to UK viewers but highlights will be uploaded to the Bundesliga YouTube channel shortly after the game has finished.