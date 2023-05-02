SC Freiburg vs RB Leipzig: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 31, 2023

After a narrow 1-0 victory over Koln last week, Freiburg will be looking to continue their three game winning streak as they go into this clash.

These two teams faced off on Tuesday night as RB Leipzig came away with a 5-1 victory.

Manager Christian Streich believed his side were 'second-best' but claimed he 'wasn't too upset' with his team's defeat.

Freiburg are within touching distance of securing Champions League football for the first time in their history, and a win would put them five points clear with nine to play for.

One thing on their side going into this fixture is that they have the fifth best home form in the league only losing two of 15 games at the Europa-Park Stadion.

Whilst RB Leipzig produced a dominant performance against TSG Hoffenheim last weekend in a comfortable 1-0 win.

They should have had more though and this could be an issue going into this week's game.

Marco Rose's side managed 16 shots against Hoffenheim but only two of which were on target.

Rose, when talking after Tuesday's victory praised his side for their 'really clinical' nature and their ability to play at a 'high-tempo'.

But with Leipzig failing to lose against the home side since 2019, it's looking likely that the away side will come into the match as favourites.

The two sides faced off in Tuesday's DFB Pokal semi-final match and a dominant RB Leipzig came out as winners, so could this be a repeat of that performance?

Team News

SC Freiburg

The only player who won't be participating for Freiburg is Daniel-Kofi Kyereh who remains sidelined with a knee injury.

The home-side could make a few changes based on the outcome of the game midweek but with no fresh injury concerns they will be at full strength for this one.

RB Leipzig

Whilst for Leipzig, Xaver Schlager (ankle) and Peter Gulacsi (knee), both remain out with long-term injuries.

Kevin Kampl will also miss out after an injury sustained from last week's fixture against Hoffenheim, which made him miss the cup tie in midweek.

Amadou Haidara also returns to league action after accumulating 5 yellow cards meaning he served a one-match suspension.

Likely Lineups

SC Freiburg: Flekken, Günter, Lienhart, Ginter, Kübler, Höfler, Eggestein, Grifo, Höler, Doan, Gregoritsch

RB Leipzig: Blaswich, Gvardiol, Orbán, Henrichs, Szoboszlai, Haidara, Laimer, Halstenberg, Olmo, Werner, Nkunku

Key players

SC Freiburg: Vincenzo Grifo

(Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Although the Italian was brought onto the pitch to make a difference to the game in midweek, he really failed to make an impact on the game.

But if this season's form is anything to go by, Grifo will be one to watch in this clash.

The dynamic midfielder has scored 13 goals and managed four assists for the Breisgau-Brasilianer this season.

The threat Leipzig will be most worried about are the midfielder's free-kicks which had an outcome of 18 goals last season, with the midfielder being compared to Hakan Çalhanoğlu for his set piece quality.

RB Leipzig: Dani Olmo

(Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

The Spaniard has been unfortunate with injuries this season missing a total of 10 matches.

But his performance on Tuesday night, showed why Leipzig signed him from Dinamo Zagreb back in 2020.

He notched a goal and three assists under his belt as he was a shining light in their 5-1 win.

His passing range is unstoppable when he's at his best and this proved when he managed to get two brilliant assists for Nkunku and Szoboszlai.

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at the home of SC Freiburg, the Europa-Park Stadion.

What time is kick-off?

The match kicks off at 14:30 GMT on Saturday.

How can I watch?

The game is not available to viewers in the UK, but the Bundesliga Youtube channel will include highlights of the fixture, with updates of this weekend's action available here on Vavel.