"We are close": Sheraldo Becker and Union Berlin are staring at Champions League qualification and won't blink

Union Berlin maintained their unbeaten home record against SC Freiburg as Eisern moved three points and one huge step closer to their first Champions League campaign.

In a breathless display, Union Berlin sprinted into a three-goal lead as two goals from Sheraldo Becker and one from Kevin Behrens scored as many goals in 38 minutes as Union have in the previous five games.

SC Freiburg fought back in the second half, closing the gap to one, before Becker sprinted clear and set up Aïssa Laïdouni to seal the victory.

After the game, Becker spoke to the waiting media with his teammates dancing in the background. Demonstrating his professionalism, Becker attempted to disguise his joy but could not hide his smile after an electric performance.

Team performance

Whilst Becker was central to the win, he was eager to praise his teammates and the club for their contribution:

"Unbelievable, amazing, a very good performance from us today, very good first half. Second half not so good as they scored twice, they made it hard but we won and that was the important thing for us, the team, for the club, for the fans and everyone who represents Union."

"It was the best first half, we were efficient and we took a lot of shots, we were a lot better in the final third."

Spider-Man

After his second and Union's third, Sheraldo 'Spider-Man' Becker brought out a Spider-Man mask for his celebration. After the game, he was asked about its significance:

"I've had the mask a year, today was the first time I've used it. I had to wait for the right moment. I wanted to do it in the last game against Bremen but today my family and friends were here so I had to do it today."

"I did it for my three-year-old, but it's my mask, I bought it. I can be proud of how I helped the team and today I scored so that is what you want as a striker."

Competition

After another successful today in his partnership with Kevin Behrens, who scored to extend his personal goal-tally to 10, Becker was asked about the competition for forward places in the side:

"Behrens is a very good striker and Jordan also scored and gets assists but whoever you play with, I've got good connections, we play together, train so many times so it doesn't matter who plays. Everyone gives 100%."

Champions League hopes

With Union now three points clear of SC Freiburg and firmly in the driving seat for a historic Champions League qualification, Becker finally accepted that his side at close, very close to achieving the club's dream:

"I don't know how close we are to Champions League but we are close for sure, we will see where we end. We have two more games and then we will see... we will be celebrating tonight with family and friends, we will go out for dinner in the dinner, eat, drink something."

That drink will undoubtedly taste sweet for Becker after an unplayable performance.

Becker was the orchestrator to Union's song today and after the game, SC Freiburg head coach, Christian Streich admitted that his team couldn't contain Becker when he plays like today.

Becker and Union Berlin are yet to play in Europe's elite competition but if they continue playing like this, they can look forward to many more days like today in the future.