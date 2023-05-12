Union Berlin vs SC Freiburg: Bundesliga preview, Gameweek 32, 2023

AUGSBURG, GERMANY - MAY 06: goalkeeper Frederik Roennow of 1.FC Union Berlin looks on during the Bundesliga match between FC Augsburg and 1. FC Union Berlin at WWK-Arena on May 6, 2023 in Augsburg, Germany. (Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Union Berlin Head Coach, Urs Fischer recently asked journalists to stop mentioning the Champions League to him and his team. Fortunately, it is unlikely they will be reading this preview…

Almost a year ago to the day, Union Berlin travelled to SC Freiburg on the second last match day of the Bundesliga season.

Freiburg sat fourth and Union sixth, both dreaming of their first Champions League qualification and vying with RB Leipzig for the final spot.

They would both, ultimately, settle for a Europa League place come the end of the season, but die Eisernen put on a show, running out 4-1 winners and extending their unbeaten run to six matches.

In a one-sided display, goals from Andrew Schafer, Sheraldo Becker, Christopher Trimmel, and Frisch Promel sealed the victory for Union as they moved within one point of their hosts.

Fast forward a year and there is a sense of déjà vu.

Union and Freiburg sit fourth and fifth, separated only by goal difference and chasing RB Leipzig, one point above with just two games left of the season after this weekend.

Last time out, Frieburg avenged the defeat above as they dismantled ten-man Union in a dominant 4-1 display and will be hoping for more of the same on Saturday.

However, they will come up against an Eisern wall.

Union are unbeaten at the Stadion An der Altern Försterei this season and have not lost to Freiburg at home since 2004.

Freiburg have also lost their previous two games, both at the hands of RB Leipzig and will need to be at their attacking best to break down the best defence in Bundesliga.

Yet, Union are experiencing troubles of their own.

With just one win and five points from their previous five games, Union are desperate for three points to keep pace with RB Leipzig above.

Whist Union have committed the second most crosses from open play this season, they have scored just three goals since April 1st and will need to find a way of improving their end product to maintain their unbeaten home record before travelling to Hoffenheim and welcoming Bremen before the end of the season.

On paper at least, Freiburg has a slightly tougher run-in with Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt to come so the ball is in Union's metaphorical court.

However, both sides are on the precipice of turning the tide of history and will leave nothing to chance in their pursuit of qualifying for the Champions League for the very first time.

Team News

Union Berlin

Head Coach, Urs Fischer is enjoying a rare clean bill of health this weekend. This means that Behrens, fresh from his recent suspension, is likely to keep his place up front with Becker as the two continue their fruitful partnership.

With 19 goals and 11 assists, between them, Union’s success will be dependent on their contribution.

At the back, Frederik Ronnow and the Union defence has enjoyed nine clean sheets so far in 2023, conceding just 32 goals over the Bundesliga season and so Fischer is likely to keep Paul Jaeckal, Robin Knoche and Danilho Doekhi at the base of a 3-5-2 formation.

Freiburg

Bundesliga’s longest-serving coach is not so fortunate.

Christian Streich is without midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh for the remainder of the campaign (ACL) while there are question marks over Philipp Lienhart (illness) and Ritsu Doan. The latter has contributed seven goals and seven assists this season so will be sorely missed.

That leaves Noah Weisshaupt and Vincenzo Grifo supporting Michael Gregoritsch and Lucas Holer in attack. Freiburg have scored the most goals from set pieces in the Bundesliga this season (19), so Union will expect to be busy all afternoon.

Predicted Lineups

Union Berlin: Ronnow - Doekhi, Knoche, Leite - Juranovic, Laidouni, Khedira, Haberer, Roussillon - Behrens, Becker

Out: -

Doubtful: -

Freiburg: Flekken - Kübler, Ginter, Gulde, Günter (c) - Eggestein, Höfler - Weißhaupt, Höler, Grifo - Gregoritsch

Out: Kyereh (cruciate ligament)

Doubtful: Doan (knee), Lienhart (illness)

Key Players

With both sides sharing the most clean sheets in Bundesliga this season (12), it is likely to be a tense game of few chances.

Considering Union’s troubles in front of goal, the supply of former Celtic winger, Juranovic will be under the microscope.

Juranovic has struggled to set Bundesliga alight since signing in January, with just one assist. However, if he can find his Europa League form and build on his two goals, Union will be unbeatable.

Freiburg – Vicenzo Grifo

Freiburg’s goal-scoring threat will come from 13-goal top scorer Vincenzo Grifo, who grabbed his first Bundesliga hat-trick in the reverse fixture.

Grifo has not scored since the draw at home to Union rivals, Hertha at the start of April and has completed 90 minutes just three times since early February.

However, with his side struggling to score goals and keep clean sheets in recent weeks, Grifo will be vital to Freiburg’s Champions League push for qualification.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at the home of Union, Stadion An der Altern Försterei in Berlin

What time is kick-off?

The match kicks off at 14:30 in the UK, 15:30 CET on Saturday.

How can I watch?

The game will be unavailable to watch live in the UK.

However, you can follow all the news and views of what is happening around Germany right here on VAVEL UK as the Bundesliga reaches its conclusion.