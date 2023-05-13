FC Union Berlin 4-2 SC Freiburg: 'Spiderman' Becker stars as Union shine

In a breathless game, Union Berlin ran out 4-2 winners against SC Freiburg as Eisern moved one step closer to making history in the Bundesliga.

Neither Union Berlin nor SC Freiburg have qualified for Europe’s elite competition, the Champions League before. Now they found themselves in uncharted waters.

They were, however, on the cusp of history last season and history has a funny way of repeating itself.

A year ago, Freiburg and Union were fourth and fifth in the league, vying with RB Leipzig for the final qualification spot. They would ultimately miss out to the Red Bull-funded outfit but have a chance to avenge that this season, with RB Leipzig sitting one point and one place above Union and Freiburg in third.

However, with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund out of sight at the top, it is likely that only one of Union or Freiburg will qualify for the Champions League.

A win today would move the victor three points clear of their rivals and in command of the final qualification spot with two games of the Bundesliga season remaining.

After their defeat at home to RB Leipzig last time out, the Bundesliga’s longest-serving head coach, Christian Streich rang the changes for Freiburg.

In a fluid 4-4-2 formation, Lucas Höler, Yannik Keitel, Eric Killiann Sidillia, and Ritsu Doan came into the starting line-up.

Urs Fischer also made a few changes from the unexpected defeat away to Augsburg last weekend.

In came Diogo Leite in defence and Christopher Trimmel in midfield for his 300th appearance. The other big surprise ahead of kick-off was that Josip Juranovic, Union’s January signing from Celtic started on the bench as Andrew Schafer made his first start of the season in a 3-3-2-3 formation for the hosts.

Story of the Match

Amidst an extraordinary atmosphere of pyrotechnics and noise, both sides entered into a cauldron of tense excitement.

The Stadion An der Alten Försterei has a way of sensing the occasion and today was no exceptional. Every inch of the terraces was filled as the crowd carried their voices to the pitch but only Union could rise to the occasion in the initial exchanges.

In the fifth minute, the stadion erupted as the hosts took the lead.

A composed Sheraldo Becker found Kevin Behrens on the edge of the box and needing to take a few touches to get the ball out of his feet, the Union striker danced his way through the Freiburg defence before finding space to pass the ball past a helpless Mark Flecked for the opener and for Behrens’ tenth goal of the season.

Five minutes later and Union were nearly two goals to the good. This time Becker winning a corner but it was headed wide by an unmarked Robin Knoche six yards out.

In the 16th minute, Union were screaming for a penalty in unison as Rossillion continued to torment Freiburg’s defence, this time cutting into the box only to be pulled back by Kübler. The Union fans and players were incandescent as the protests were waved away.

Union continued to orchestrate proceedings on the pitch and in the stands. In the 20th minute, good hold up play by Behrens released Tremmel but he couldn’t keep his shot down under pressure on the edge of the box.

Freiburg’s first venture into the Union box came in the 28th minute and nearly paid immediate dividends as Kübler met a corner on the penalty spot and forced a finger tip save from Frederik Rönnow.

It proved to be brief relief for the Freiburg defence.

In the 33rd minute, a lovely through-ball found Becker who turned the Freiburg inside out but his strike was agonisingly wide of the crossbar.

Becker didn’t need another invitation two minutes later.

In a wonderful team goal, started and finished by Becker, Union moved the ball one-touch around and between the Freiburg midfield before Knoche dissected the two centre-backs. Becker ran onto the ball and slid it calmly between Flekken’s legs to double Union’s lead.

Freiburg barely had a chance to collect themselves before Union scored their third.

In a relentless attacking display, Becker scored his second in the 38th minute. From an Union free-kick, Rani Khedira picked up the ball at the far post before finding an on-rushing Becker on the edge of the box.

Becker had a split second to strike the ball and found the narrowest of gaps between Flekken and his near post as the ball sailed into the bottom corner.

Union fans were delirious as Becker, adorning a Spiderman mask, wheeled away in celebration. Freiburg were begging for the half-time whistle.

Eventually it came accompanied by the soundtrack of joyful and bouncing Köpenickers in the Waldseite as Union went in at the break 3-0 up and well worth their lead.

Second half

The second half started as the first half ended, with Union Berlin on top.

In the 49th minute, Becker ran at will through and between the Freiburg defence before the ball fell to Schafer, 20 yards out. Firing low to Flekken’s right, the ball drifted inches wide of the post.

However, in the 55th minute Freiburg came into life.

A pin-point Vincenzo Grifo corner found an unmarked Manuel Gulde six yards out. With the goal gaping, the Freiburg defender made no mistake as Ronnow could only watch as the ball sailed past him.

In the 68th minute, Freiburg were well and truly back in the game as substitute Roland Sallai was fouled by Danilho Doekhi in the box.

Up stepped Grifo to score the penalty with an audacious chip to bring Freiburg back within one of the hosts.

Union were on the ropes but still swinging.

In the 75th minute, good link-up play by Becker and substitute, Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu saw the latter’s first-time effort fall just wide of Kennel’s near post.

But Freiburg kept dominating possession and in the 79th minute, were nearly level as Sallai saw his shot deflected wide for a corner. From the resulting corner, it was, however, Union who were celebrating as they restored their two-goal lead.

With Freiburg committed to the equaliser, Siebatcheu sent Becker through on goal with only Flekken to beat. With substitute, Aïssa Laïdouni for company, Becker selflessly squared to his teammate for a tap-in.

Knowing defeat would leave Freiburg staring at the Europa League for another season, the visitors continued to push.

In the 84th they saw an effort hit the crossbar and a rebound cleared off the line as substitute Morton Thorsby foreshadowed the danger to head the ball wide in a frantic conclusion to a fantastic game of football.

Union Berlin held on for a famous and historic win, maintaining their unbeaten home record and three points closer to Champions League qualification.

Player of the match: Sheraldo Becker

Before today, Union Berlin had scored just three goals in their previous five games and three in a match only once since January, today they achieved that in 38 breathless minutes.

With two goals and two assists, Sheraldo ‘Spiderman’ Becker proved the difference as Union finally turned their chances into goals.

Coming into today’s game, Union had committed the most crosses into the box in Bundesliga and with just 44 goals to their name, Eisern were in the bottom third for goals scored.

Goals have been hard to come by but Sheraldo Becker was the spark to Union’s fire today.

Playing on the right of a front three, Becker found an abundance of space as Freiburg’s defence could not contain the striker. Becker’s second goal demonstrated his role at the heart of Union’s unlikely Champions League push.

Picking up the ball fifty yards out, Becker split the Freiburg midfield and defence, playing one-touch football with his teammates. The Freiburg defence was pulled out of position by the dynamic ball movement and positioning of Becker until Knoche seized the moment.

Centre-backs, Christian Ginter and Manuel Gulde were caught ball watching as Becker sprinted in before and on to Knoche’s through-ball before nut-megging Flekken is a contender for Bundesliga’s goal of the season.

The victory now leaves Union Berlin three points clear of Freiburg and in command of Champions League qualification.

Urs Fischer may not want journalists mentioning the Champions League to his players but I’m sure they are dreaming about it and they moved one huge step closer to realising those dreams today.