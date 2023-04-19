Augsburg vs Stuttgart: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 29, 2023

As the Bundesliga heads into its final six matchdays of the season, 16th-placed Stuttgart are in need of some precious points if they are to avoid a nervy end of the season which could result in their relegation.

Die Schwaben's form has seen them drop into the relegation playoff place, which would see them face the 3rd-placed 2. Bundesliga side over two legs to decide which will play in the top division in Germany next season.

Their plight has not been helped by three consecutive wins for Hoffenheim, followed by a draw at Bayern Munich, which have put Die Kraichgauer five points ahead of Stuttgart.

The away side will be given hope by the fact that Sebastian Hoeneß won his first league game in charge in Baden-Wurttemburg against relegation-rivals Bochum. Moreover, cup triumph at the expense of Nurnberg places them into the DFB Pokal semi-finals.

As well as those two wins, Hoeneß will no doubt have also enjoyed a thrilling 3-3 draw with title-challengers Borussia Dortmund, where his side fought back from two behind, with Silas grabbing a the crucial equaliser in the 97th minute.

The former Hoffenheim boss will travel looking to remain unbeaten in the south west, and they face an Augsburg side who are currently in poor shape and are at risk of dropping into the relegation melee themselves.

Having not won any of their previous five since their dramatic 5-3 defeat to Bayern, Die Fuggerstadter find themselves on 29 points, just five ahead of their opponents.

It was shaping up to be a decent campaign in Enrico Maaßen's first season at the club, but poor away form has cost them - last weekend's 3-2 loss to RB Leipzig was their eighth of the last ten away days.

A small crumb of comfort will be offered by their imperious home form of late, with only Dortmund, Bayern and Mainz earning more points over the last five home matches.

Team News

Augsburg

The home side are facing a glut of injuries, with the likes of important stopper Rafal Gikiewicz and forward Mergim Berisha out of the side among others.

To make matters worse, captain Jeffrey Gouweleeuw was shown a tenth yellow card of the season against Leipzig and will be suspended, with the most likely replacement being 19-year-old defensive midfielder Renato Veiga.

Augsburg's Ruben Vargas celebrates his goal in their 3-2 defeat to RB Leipzig last weekend. PHOTO CREDIT: Maja Hitij / Getty Images.

Ruben Vargas came off the bench to score last time out, so he may well make it into the starting line up on Friday.

Stuttgart

The visitors still managed to get a result against Dortmund last week despite Konstantinos Mavropanos' first-half red card, but they will pay the price in this match with his suspension.

Konstantinos Mavropanos was sent off against Borussia Dortmund last week, and will be unavailable for this game. PHOTO CREDIT: Thomas Kienzle / Getty Images.

As for injuries, Stuttgart are fairly clear of trouble in the injury department, with a full squad available unless Nikolas Nartey remains unfit.

Likely Line-ups

Augsburg

Koubek; Bauer, Veiga, Uduokhai; Gumny, Maier, Rexhbecaj, Iago; Vargas, Pedersen, Beljo.

Stuttgart

Bredlow; Ito, Zagadou, Anton; Vagnoman, Karazor, Endo, Sosa; Silas, Fuhrich, Guirassy.

Key Players

Augsburg - Dion Drena Beljo

Big things were expected from the Croatian following his £2.5m move from Osijek in January, but the towering striker has failed to hit the same heights as he did in the HNL.

Dion Drena Beljo's goals may be key for Augsburg if they are to get a result against Stuttgart. PHOTO CREDIT: DeFodi Images

His 15 goals for NK Istra 1961 in 2021/22 saw him brought back from loan, and he scored eight in his 15 league appearances before making the move to Germany.

However, just one goal in 12 at his new club have prompted some to doubt that his ability is high enough to play in one of the top leagues in the world.

With Berisha injured, Beljo's form could be key in determining Augsburg's fate come the end of the season.

Stuttgart - Borna Sosa

Another Croatian, left wing-back Borna Sosa is the catalyst to almost everything Stuttgart do going forward.

Borna Sosa is a key threat for Stuttgart on the left flank. PHOTO CREDIT: DeFodi Images / Getty Images.

With the ability to play anywhere on the left side, Sosa's crossing and set-piece prowess has earned him a remarkable 25 assists across his last five Bundesliga seasons.

His signature from Dinamo Zagreb for around £5m could be seen as one of the best deals Stuttgart have made in recent times, and they will hope to ward off any interest from the likes of Manchester City for his services.

Match Details

Where will the match be played?

The match will be played at the WWK Arena, the home of Augsburg in Bavaria.

What time is kick-off?

Friday night's Bundesliga matchup, the game will kick off at 19:30 BST on Friday 21st April.

Where can I watch?

For viewers in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting just before kick-off.