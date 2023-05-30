Sevilla and Roma to lock horns in Europa League final

The Puskas Arena will hope to be the latest to host another classic European final. The previous two Europa League finals both went the distance and were decided from 12 yards, but neither Jose Luis Mendibilar nor Jose Mourinho will hold out for a shootout, with it being one of the most pressurised moments in all of sport.

Both sides have tackled through difficult campaigns respectively, Sevilla particularly struggling in LaLiga this season, sitting 11th, meaning their run of three consecutive seasons finishing in fourth has come to an end.

Mendibilar was a timely introduction however for the Spanish side, who since his introduction have lost just once in all competitions and have impressively beaten giants Manchester United and Juventus in route to the final.

(Photo by Jose Hernandez/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

A 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid last time out will struggle to derail the spirit in the Sevilla camp, emphasised by Mendibilar who looks forward to another stern test in Europe, and ahead of the game he added “We have eliminated two great teams” and “People did not expect we would do something like this, and we achieved it.”

The Sevilla manager is certainly correct. Few would have predicted a side struggling for consistency domestically would thrive in Europe, but Sevilla once again have proven their pedigree in the Europa League, a side who top the charts with six triumphs in the competition, four in the decade between 2010 and 2020.

An impressive run from the Spaniards, who en route to Budapest have beat some of the toughest sides in the competition. PSV, Fenerbahce, Man United and Juventus have all been put to the sword by Sevilla, with some critical moments along the way.

(Photo by Manu Reino/DeFodi/Getty Images)

Defining Moments

Own Goal Frenzy

Sevilla looked dead and buried in their first leg of the Quarter Final tie at Old Trafford. The half-time score read 2-0 to the Red Devils who were cruising and should’ve had more to show for it.

In a flash it all swung in the Spanish sides’ favour however, critical injuries to centre back pairing Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez cost United dearly, whilst it was two late own goals that brought Sevilla right back into the tie.

Lamela strike breaks Turin hearts

A topsy turvy two-legged affair between Sevilla and Juventus really did go down to the wire when the second leg of the Semi Final came around.

Youssef En-Neysri continued to produce in European competition for his side, striking his fourth Europa League goal of the season in Turin, to give his side a strong position to build from ahead of the return leg.

It was Erik Lamela who proved decisive in Seville, striking a a critical blow to Juventus, who through Dusan Vlahovic had taken an early lead. The Argentinian however powerfully headed Sevilla into an aggregate lead just minutes into the extra-time period, firing his side through to a seventh Europa League final.

Erik Lamela celebrating the winner against Juventus. (Photo Denis Doyle/UEFA/Getty Images)

Defining Moments

Bove repays Mourinho faith with telling blow

The young Italian midfielder was perhaps a surprise pick from Mourinho ahead of the Semi Final first leg against Bayer Leverkusen, but Edoardo Bove made the difference in Rome, striking the rebound past Lukas Hradecky to ultimately provide the decisive goal of the tie.

Bove took his chance, under a manager who historically hasn’t been one to provide many opportunities to young players. Mourinho has always been about winning now and has typically looked to his more experienced players to produce, but it could be viewed as ironic that it was a younger talent that sent his side to consecutive European finals.

Dybala finds spark at critical time

Paulo Dybala’s time with the Giallorossi has been a turbulent one to say the least, with the Argentinian unable to find a consistent run of form due to recurring injuries issues, but this season Dybala has shown his excellent quality.

Mourinho seems to have got the best out of Dybala, who has 17 goal contributions in Serie A this campaign, whilst he really came to life in April for his side.

Netting three times in four fixtures, including a crucial strike to send the tie to extra time in their Europa League second leg, Dybala really has really begun to excel under the Special One and he will be needed if Roma are to find glory yet again under Mourinho.

Roma were a solid bet in the race for Champions League football throughout their Serie A campaign but have tailed off at the back end of the season, winning just one in their last ten, albeit that win being their semi-final win over Leverkusen.

The side from the Italian capital ultimately fell down to sixth in Serie A, still with a game to play where they can only confirm Europa League football for next season, unless they can get past Sevilla in the final on Wednesday.

Mourinho’s side however have impressed in Europe off the back of a Conference League winning season last time out.

Wins in the knockout stages against Salzburg, Real Sociedad, Feyenoord and Bayer Leverkusen amounts to a challenging run to Budapest, with many of those ties causing problems for Mourinho’s men.

(Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

It was in Rome where Roma won their ties, winning all of their knockout games at home, whilst going winless away from home. However, the Giallorossi can fall back on Mourinho’s flawless European record in finals, dating back to 2003 where the Special One arrived on the main stage with Porto, beating Celtic to secure the UEFA Cup.

The Portuguese could make history once again in his illustrious career, most recently notching Roma’s first European trophy in their own history, but this season the Italian side have a chance to notch a trophy that has evaded them.

Their only Europa League final came in the 1990/91 season where they were edged out by fellow Italian side Inter Milan, back when the final was to be played out over two legs.

Stakes are high and both teams have a second chance to qualify for the Champions League after failing to do so domestically, not to mention the opportunity available for silverware.

(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Sevilla in their seventh Europa League final have the chance to prove their dominance once again, whilst Roma look for a first Europa League title with a manager who seeks to etch his name in glory once more in his magnificent career.

The Puskas Arena awaits, where Sevilla and Roma look to provide a European final for the ages.