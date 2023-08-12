Bournemouth 1-1 West Ham: Post-Match Player Ratings

Dominic Solanke spared an unhappy welcome to the Premier League for Andoni Iraola, as his late goal ensured Bournemouth snatched a point at home to West Ham.

Tomas Soucek almost put the Hammers in front in the first half, when the Czech international's cross-cum-shot struck the inside of the post, before Norberto Neto gratefully clutched the ball to his grasp.

The teams went into the interval at 0-0, but the game burst into life in the second half, courtesy of a moment of magic from Jarrod Bowen.

The winger built upon his winner in the Europa Conference League Final last season by bending an exquisite shot from outside of the box into the top left corner in the 51st minute, escaping the palms of the Bournemouth 'keeper.

It looked as though the Irons would take all three points back to east London, only for Dominic Solanke's late stab to rescue a point for the Cherries.

The player ratings can be seen below:

Bournemouth

Norberto Neto - 6/10

Had very little to do and could do very little about the goal.

Max Aarons - 7/10

Confident when given license to charge forward for the debutant and his dogged nature proved fruitful in the tackle.

Illia Zabarnyi - 6.5/10

Solid showing from the young Ukranian - to match one of the Premier League's strongest strikers in physical duels is no mean feat and Zabarnyi did well to contain him.

Marcos Senesi - 6.5/10

With the average age of the Cherries' defence totalling just 22, Senesi offered much needed experience, even if he is only 26 himself.

A lofted, curled pass seems to be in his repertoire, but whilst he regularly aimed for Jaidon Anthony, more often than not it was intercepted. Was hooked before the hour mark due to a thigh problem.

Milos Kerkez - 7/10

Successive slide tackles within the opening minutes set the tempo for the new Hungarian on the block.

His attacking output was excellent at AZ Alkmaar, so he will likely flourish if Iraola can properly stamp his play style into this young Bournemouth side.

Combined well with Kluivert on the left and will be a potent weapon this season.

Joe Rothwell - 8/10

Dictated the tempo really well and injected urgency when necessary in the first half, which was almost capped off with a goal in the second; a glorious strike from range cannoning off the crossbar.

There's an excellent engine on him too, as he would not stop running and was arguably the game's standout performer.

Philip Billing - 7/10

The Great Dane was at the right place at the right time when hooking a clearance off the line in the first half.

Christie's inclusion stymied his offensive presence, as he complemented Rothwell in a deeper role. However, he did find opportunities to maraud forward when chasing the goal, which they inevitably found.

David Brooks - 6/10

Hit a sumptuous, back-tracking volley which stung the palms of Areola, and also tested the Frenchman with other strikes from range.

However, he was unable to manufacture any clear-cut chances for himself - hence the the number of long-range attempts.

Ryan Christie - 6/10

The Scotsman covered a lot of ground but did not really have the quality required in the attacking third. The expectation is that he will be eased out of the side when new signing Alex Scott recovers from his injury.

Jaidon Anthony - 4/10

Toothless and was pretty easily dealt with by the right-hand side of the West Ham defence.

He won just two of his twelve duels and of his thirteen attempted passes, only eight were completed.

Dominic Solanke - 7.5/10

Showed a killer's instinct and unparalleled composure for his equaliser - a goal his performance deserved.

There are concerns that his influence would fade after he dropped deep following the introduction of Moore and Semenyo, but was at the right place at the right time to dispatch his first goal of the season.

Substitutes

Chris Mepham (60') - 6/10

Untimely introduction following the injury to Senesi and slotted in well.

Justin Kluivert (60') - 6/10

Developed an effervescent connection with Kerkez down the left-hand side which gave Coufal much more to think about. Nothing spectacular as of yet, but looked more threatening than Anthony.

Kieffer Moore (67') - 6/10

Kieffer Moore did what Kieffer Moore does. Standard aerial presence who was used as a focal point for long balls.

Antoine Semenyo (75') - 7.5/10

Bright spark and it was his endeavour which got the home side back into the game. He was a tad fortunate that his shot ricocheted into the path of Solanke, but created enough otherwise to earn that spot of luck.

James Hill (75') - 6/10

Standard performance. Came on for Aarons.

West Ham

Alphonse Areola - 6.5/10

Appears to have ensconced himself as the main man between the sticks for David Moyes. He made a string of fine stops, although many were comfortable. Rounded by Solanke but would have to have been exceptional goalkeeping to prevent it.

Vladimir Coufal - 6.5/10

Easily repelled Jaidon Anthony but was overloaded at the latter stages when Bournemouth chased that all important goal. Solid showing, nevertheless.

Kurt Zouma - 7/10

The Frenchman not called into action as much as some would expect but his astute reading of the game was certainly a contributing factor to this. Better than his defensive counterpart.

Nayef Aguerd - 6/10

Sloppy moment early on where his mis-control allowed the forward to latch onto the ball, which could have amounted to something dangerous, and the was caught out of position with some passes in behind.

He responded well later on in the game but was caught napping far too often.

Emerson - 6.5/10

An intriguing battle between him and Brooks which the Italian probably won on a split decision. A cynical, lazy foul brought him into the book.

Tomas Soucek - 7/10

So nearly put the Hammers in front with a stretched shot that struck the inside of the post, although Antonio may have been his intended target. Teed up Bowen for his goal, and his influence will surely grow as the lone dominator in that West Ham midfield.

Lucas Paqueta - 7.5/10

Seems to be a delectable Brazilian concoction of flair and grit when deployed in that deeper role - six tackles proves that. Paqueta seems to have truly acculturated himself to English football.

It's refreshing for a footballer to not throw their toys out of the pram when interest from a 'superior' club surfaces. Top performance, but feel that West Ham may have missed him in the final third.

Jarrod Bowen - 7.5/10

Potential to be the star man in this West Ham team following the departure of Declan Rice and scored an absolute scorcher to live up to that; a beautifully taken shot from outside of the box which curled perfectly into the top corner.

Pablo Fornals - 6/10

Apart from an audacious half-volley on the turn in third minute, Fornals did not offer much creatively in the number 10 role. He may lose his place in the starting eleven when James Ward-Prowse's reported move is finalised.

Said Benrahma - 6/10

Exciting on the ball but lacked cutting edge when it mattered, with his final ball poorly executed on occasions.

Michail Antonio - 5.5/10

Played well to his strengths in the first half and seemed to drop deeper more regularly than usual. Although, he was not good enough in the final third.

Substitutes

Danny Ings - 5/10

Failed to make a meaningful impact on the game.

Thilo Kehrer - N/A

Maxwell Cornet - N/A