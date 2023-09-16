The Sancho situation

Sancho's temporary exclusion from the first-team was a result of a post he made on X where he stated that he has "been a scapegoat for a long time which isn't fair!". The post was made after United's game against Arsenal on September 3rd where Man United lost 3-1.

The post seemed to be in response to Erik ten Hag's comments about Sancho in the post-match press conference, where ten Hag suggested that the winger had failed to meet the standards required in training, and thus wasn't selected as part of the matchday squad.

On a day which was already sobering considering the manner in which United had lost that game, it was made even more complicated for a club that has had a complicated past few months, with cases including the Mason Greenwood debacle in which he was almost brought back into the first-team fold, and the speculation surrounding Brazilian international Antony regarding allegations of violent sexual misconduct (speculation which has resulted in Antony's own temporary leave of absence from the club).

The alarming aspect of Sancho's outburst however, is the fact that it continues the tumultuous chain of ten Hag's clearing out of specific personnel at the club. From the minute the Dutch took the reins at United, he's made it abundantly clear that if certain players don't fit his philosophy they'll eventually cease to have a place in his team. This mindset has come at the expense of some notable players at United over the past couple of years, including the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, David de Gea, Fred and others.

Even with players still residing in Manchester he's hinted at his feelings towards them in correlation to how much playing time they receive. This is evident with the likes of former skipper Harry Maguire, Scott Mctominay, Donny Van de Beek and others he apparently deems not up to the standard sufficient enough to warrant more minutes. Some may view this ongoing tactic from ten Hag as overly dramatic and unsustainable, while others may view it as admirably ruthless.

Regardless, there are a number of things that can be deduced from the Sancho situation and all the aforementioned dilemmas that ten Hag has had to deal with since his arrival.

No player is above the team

Since ten Hag's arrival he hasn't been shy in exercising and implementing disciplinary measures in order to set a precedent of respect and dedication. While Ronaldo was at the club, he was dropped multiple times in games and sometimes didn't even see the entire 90 minutes. This evidently bothered the five-time Ballon D'or winner during the conclusion of United's 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, where he unceremoniously stormed down the tunnel in disappointment.

Ten Hag's continued treatment of Ronaldo resulted in him partaking in an interview with television personality Piers Morgan, an interview which ultimately got his United contract terminated for breaches. The fallout of this Ronaldo situation was further proof that regardless of past achievements or whatever credit in the bank a certain player may possess, ten Hag wouldn't tolerate any form of insubordination.

The same expectations have also been applied to the stars of the team like Marcus Rashford, who had the 5th most goal contributions of any player in Europe's top 5 leagues last season, and Alejandro Garnacho, who was the game winner on multiple occasions last season. One example of this was when Rashford was dropped from the starting lineup against Wolves away last season after being a few minutes late to a team meeting due to admittedly oversleeping, and ended up being brought on to score the winner. Similarly, Garnacho was dropped from the entire 2022/23 pre-season tour after being late to numerous team meetings.

The diligence shown after, coupled with the lack of derogatory social media posts, could perhaps be seen to reaffirm the grip and authority that ten Hag still holds over the football club.

Sancho's disciplinary issues seem to be recurring

Another interesting aspect of this Sancho dilemma is that the behaviour that he has been accused of exhibiting by ten Hag, such as failing to meet the standard required of players in training, is behaviour that isn't particularly new.

According to reports that have been dug up by various journalists dating back to his youth days at Manchester City, Sancho's dispute with ten Hag isn't the first time that his career trajectory has been affected by disciplinary issues.

When Sancho was a youth player at Manchester City in 2017 it was reported by Telegraph Northern Football correspondent James Ducker that Sancho's future at the Etihad was "fresh with doubt after it emerged that the teenager failed to turn up to training on several occasions following Pep Guardiola's decision to omit him from the club's pre-season tour of the US". It perhaps isn't a coincidence that it was during the 2017 summer transfer window that Sancho made the permanent move to Dortmund.

Sancho's timekeeping issues were transferred to Germany with him, as in 2019 it was revealed by The Sun that he'd been slapped with a hefty fine and suspension from Dortmund for repeatedly turning up late to training sessions. Lucien Farve, Dortmund's manager at the time, was also reportedly angry with Sancho for returning late from international duty, explaining himself that "the expectations of Jadon are enormous, but that is dangerous".

Sancho's ill-discipline in regard to his timekeeping even became a problem for the England national team's backroom staff according to the Telegraph, which ultimately cost him his place at the 2022 Qatar World Cup. What limited Sancho's playing time at the 2020 Euros however was his lack of sufficiency in training, which was confirmed by England manager Gareth Southgate.

This situation only perpetuates the toxic culture at Manchester United

A detective isn't needed to conclude that there is a culture of inherent toxicity that has existed and been building at the club ever since Sir Alex Ferguson retired. It is a culture that has been the Achilles heel for innumerable United managers since Ferguson's departure and a culture that has seen United overspend with a poor squad planning structure, whilst the Glazer family plunges United into debt.

From Paul Pogba and Mourinho to Anthony Martial and Ralf Rangnick, true authority is something that United managers have struggled to exercise, and the hand that the manager of Manchester United is dealt is arguably made even worse due to the level of uncertainty that hangs around the club due to the ownership situation, which is especially relevant now considering the Glazers are still reportedly in the process of trying to sell the club.

What's ultimately clear however is that in this situation anyway, it appears that ten Hag has accepted in his mind that Sancho's days at United are numbered. There could be something to be said for Sancho believing he should be warranting minutes over the likes of Martial and Antony (who haven't been great on the pitch themselves by any means), but in a year where United have lost three of their wingers to individually arduous situations, this current Sancho dilemma serves as yet another expensive loss for the red devils.