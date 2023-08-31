West Ham manager David Moyes admits that it will be tough playing Luton in their first home game this season

Much to the delight of West Ham fans, their side has gone unbeaten in the first three matches this season with impressive wins against Chelsea and Brighton. They will now face a completely different type of challenge as they travel to Kenilworth Road for Luton’s first home game in the Premier League.

David Moyes confessed that “it’s always been tough to go to a newly-promoted team for their first home game,” and the “tight environment at Kenilworth Road” certainly will add to, what always would have been, an extremely lively atmosphere.

Additionally, the Hatters had a brilliant home record last year, having only lost four games there all season. The hostile atmosphere isn’t dissimilar to that of Upton Park but, for the large majority of West Ham players, it’s going to be a shock to the system playing in that sort of ground, not to mention the change of tactics required. There’s plenty of challenges for David Moyes to overcome if he wants to keep up his side’s undefeated-start to the season.

A brilliant beginning

The Hammers have avoided defeat in all three of their matches this season; each game presented it’s own difficulties but the east London side showed their resilience in each to pick up seven points, something David Moyes is extremely happy with.

“I’m really pleased we’ve got ourselves in a strong position,” he stated.

“Any manager will tell you that a good start to the season is really important. We’ve had a great start to the season. We’ve had some tough games and we’ve got another tough game coming up on Friday evening.

"But, overall, the way the players have gone about their work, there are signs we are getting better and hopefully we can continue that. “

He then seemed to take a dig at the media for them constantly asking questions about Declan Rice.

“I said before about losing Wayne Rooney at Everton that quite often the media will focus on, or talk about, that one player rather than the team. Sometimes people forget that the team is the most important thing and the team always will be.

“We’re trying to get a team here that want to work hard, are committed, and is determined to be competitive. We’ve certainly seen that in the games we’ve played so far.”

Deadline day

The veteran manager expressed his frustration having to play on deadline day.

It causes major difficulties in discussions and getting deals over the line in time, but, while the club continues talks with various players, he says he is comfortable with the squad he has already got.

“We always felt some players might also need to move on for us to create spaces for people to come in. You have to get a balance. We want to try and get the right numbers in and, right now, I think we’re in good shape.

“Most clubs will probably have their work done before transfer Deadline Day and that’s the way it should be. That said, I think it’s unfair we’re playing on Deadline Day.

“We’re still in the market and we will be right until the last minute, but our game being on Deadline Day makes it difficult for myself and my team to be involved in anything because we’ve got a game to prepare for.”

Hats off to the Hatters

Luton have had quite the journey from non-league to the top flight, and the Irons’ boss was full of praise for them.

“It’s a brilliant achievement from Luton Town to get themselves in the Premier League. They’ve done great work.“

There is no doubt that it will be an extremely tough game for the Hammers, they will have to face a team desperate to win for their fans, who will make an electric atmosphere.

“I think it’s always been tough to go to a newly-promoted team for their first home game of the season. We’re the ones that got that call, but all we can do is prepare our team as best as we can. We will make them aware of Luton’s qualities and I’m sure they’ll use the tight environment at Kenilworth Road to their advantage.

“I would say that what Rob Edwards has done for Luton Town, to get them in the position they are in, is a great achievement. It’s great he has recovered from his tough spell at Watford and he’s proven any doubters wrong.“