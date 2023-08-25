Chelsea 3-0 Luton Town: Super Sterling leads Blues to dominant win over lacklustre Luton

A brace from Raheem Sterling and a goal from new number nine Nicolas Jackson saw a much improved Chelsea side dominate newly-promoted Luton on Friday.

In their first league meeting since 1991, Mauricio Pochettino saw his side dispel any immediate concerns surrounding them, with Sterling particularly impressing as Chelsea created problems for Rob Edwards' Hatters.

Chelsea dominated the proceedings throughout, with the first half seeing the hosts have over 60% of the possession. However, while the lead came in the 17th minute through a super individual effort from Sterling, other chances struggled to flow.

With the game opening up in the second half, Chelsea capitalised. Another goal from Sterling saw Chelsea double their advantage before the England international turned provider with an excellent ball into Jackson for Chelsea's final goal of the game.

For Pochettino, Friday night's victory represents his first in the Premier League at Chelsea, wIth palpable relief in Stamford Bridge when Blues fans realised they were on their way to a comfortable victory.

Meanwhile for Rob Edwards, it is back to the drawing board as the Hatters will look to record their first points of the season against West Ham next weekend.

Story of the Match

Heading into Friday evening’s game, Mauricio Pochettino chose to make just the one change to the side that lost 3-1 to West Ham at the London Stadium.

The Argentinian named the exact same backline, with Thiago Silva in the heart of the back three while Levi Colwill and Axel Disasi were selected to play alongside him. Ben Chilwell once again captained the Blues, playing from the left wing-back role.

The only change to Pochettino’s squad came in midfield with the injured Carney Chukwuemeka being replaced by record Premier League signing Moises Caicedo, who received his first start for the Blues alongside Enzo Fernandez and Connor Gallagher.

A revitalised Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson made up the final names on Pochettino’s team sheet, with the both looking to score their first goals of the season for Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Rob Edwards chose to make just the two changes to his side since the Hatters’ opening and only game of the season so far in which they lost 4-1 to Brighton at the Amex.

Thomas Kaminski retained his place in goal after the signing of Tim Krul, however, Mads Juel Andersen was replaced in Luton’s back five with Reece Burke coming into the side to partner Tom Lockyer and Amari Bell at the heart of Luton’s back five.

In midfield the only other change was made, with Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu dropping to the bench to be replaced by new boy and former Chelsea star Ross Barkley, with the Englishman having the opportunity to score for his second consecutive appearance at Stamford Bridge, with his last goal coming there for the Blues in May 2022 against Watford.

Blues dominate first half

In the opening minutes, Luton started brightly, winning the kick-off from Chelsea after they had tried to go long. Barkley won a free kick firmly in Chelsea’s half, with Giles’ in-swinging cross from the set piece having to be beaten away by Sanchez.

The first moment of panic for Luton came in the sixth minute when a Chelsea set piece saw Kabore head the ball out only as far as Raheem Sterling, who had acres of space in the Hatters box, but could only fire the ball into the body of Kaminski who willingly gathered the ball.

The first real chance for Chelsea came in the 15th minute when Levi Colwill played an excellent ball in behind to Nicolas Jackson who played it back to Ben Chilwell who teed up Fernandez to have a crack, with the Argentinian firing just over.

An opening goal was eventually scored by Raheem Sterling in the 17th minute, who had looked likely throughout the opening stages. The winger received the ball from Malo Gusto on the right hand flank before drifting into the box and using his agility to work his way into a goalscoring position, where he placed the ball into the far corner and past Kaminski to give Chelsea a deserved lead.

h(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

The first indication of the kind of football we may become accustomed to seeing from Luton was when Alex Bell played a ball over the top towards Elijah Adebayo with Carlton Morris eventually working hard to win a free kick for his side.

However, the Blues continued to dominate with the first booking of the game going to Tom Lockyer when Jackson turned the defender forcing the English defender to bring him down.

A second foul from Marvelous Nakamba saw the Hatters midfielder go into Robert Jones' book with Chelsea winning a corner off the subsequent corner. Captain Chilwell took it, with the ball eventually finding its way to young full-back, Gusto, who could only fire well wide to give the Luton fans something to smirk at.

In the 40th minute, Kabore worked hard to beat Colwill before Burke won a corner, with the defender eventually connecting with Giles' subsequent set piece to head over Sanchez’s goal to represent the final effort on goal from both sides in the first half.

Open second half but Chelsea capitalise

The second half began with a Luton kick-off, and the side from Bedfordshire saw slightly more of the ball as they looked to keep Chelsea at bay.

However, the optimism didn’t last long, with Kabore losing the ball in a dangerous position, allowing Chilwell to advance into the centre of the box, with the Blues captain attempting to shift the ball wide to Sterling instead of taking on an excellent goalscoring opportunity.

The next Chelsea chance didn’t take long to arrive, with Jackson picking the ball up inside Luton’s box and forcing Kaminski into a good stop from the Colombian’s subsequent half volley.

(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Tahith Chong was the next to find himself in a spot of bother and lose the ball, with the ball finding it’s way to Sterling on the right hand side who fizzed an excellent bar across the box for Fernandez to come onto and strike the ball into the woodwork.

The best chance for Luton came on the hour mark when Morris turned in the box to pass the ball onto Adebayo. He found Giles on the left hand side of the box and forced Sanchez into a good save from a well-placed drive.

Minutes later, it was the opposite numbers' left full-back who had the chance to score when Sterling picked out Chilwell. This time, he did not hesitate in striking the ball goalwards, with his effort being excellently blocked by Burke.

With the game starting to open up it was Sterling who had the next goalscoring opportunity when Jackson played him in behind. However, a poor first touch let the winger down with his eventual effort from a tight angle going wide.

Minutes later, it was another chance for Sterling and this time it was taken. Stamford Bridge debutant Caicedo worked the ball out to Gusto who whipped in a well-placed cross which found Sterling, leaving him to produce a first time finish past Kaminski to double his side’s advantage.

A third goal and first ever Chelsea goal for Nicolas Jackson came in the 75th minute, when Enzo Fernandez played a ball over the top to Sterling, who once again showed his quality to first time fire the ball into the six yard box, where Jackson lay in wait to finish the game off with a first time finish.

(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Substitute Jacob Brown was the third Luton player to go into the book when he launched a late challenge in on Disasi with the player lucky to escape with just a yellow card.

Chelsea continued to remain in control of the game, with Pochettino choosing to hand out the final minutes of the game to youngsters Lesley Ugochukwu and Ian Maatsen as the Blues closed out a comfortable win.

For Chelsea, Friday evening's win represents the first of the much heralded Pochettino era and demonstrates just how good his expensively assembled side have the potential to be.

Meanwhile for Luton, a second successive loss sees them lie at the bottom of the table. Rob Edwards will be keen to see his sides get their first points on the board sooner rather than later, with a first home clash of the season next weekend against West Ham.

Player of the Match - Raheem Sterling

With Chelsea struggling to score goals for the majority of last season and Sterling having a poor campaign by his own estimations, there was increased pressure resting on the 28 year-old's shoulders.

After an improved display last week at the London Stadium, the winger went from strength to strength this evening.

An excellent first goal got Chelsea on their way to their first win of the season, with a subsequent tap in and excellent assist seemingly seeing the forward return back to his best form at a packed out Stamford Bridge.