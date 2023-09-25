SC Preußen Münster vs Bayern Munich: DFB Pokal Preview, Round 1, 2023

Thomas Tuchel’s table-topping Bayern Munich side will be looking to carry their fine league form into the cup, as they travel northwest to 3.Liga new boys Preußen Münster.

With their thrilling 4-3 victory over Manchester United in the Champions League still fresh in the memory, the Bavarians turned their ruthless goalscoring form on Bochum last Saturday, hammering them 7-0 with England captain Harry Kane netting his first hat-trick for his new club and assisting two more.

Bayern’s purple patch comes at a great time, as Tuchel’s men have a busy ten days ahead of them.

They travel to fellow high flyers RB Leipzig this weekend, with just a point separating the two sides. Then an away tie to Copenhagen in the Champions League follows, with a chance for them to further extend their lead at the top of Group A, so expect a lot of rotation from Tuchel.

As for Preußen Münster they’ve been struggling for consistency in their first season back in the 3.Liga after a three year hiatus.

After three losses in their opening four it looked like Die Adler would struggle, but a 2-0 win over Sandhausen was followed by a hard fought draw with fellow new boys side VfB Lübeck last weekend, helping to steady the ship.

The two sides have history in the DFB Pokal. They faced each other in the first round back in 2014, with Bayern cruising to a 4-1 victory.

Team News

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Dutch centre back Matthijs De Ligt will be having an MRI on his knee, and will be a doubt.

After a great first half which saw him score his first goal of the season, De Ligt was substituted at half time during Bayern’s victory over Bochum.

De Ligt didn’t receive any on the pitch treatment, but eagle eyed viewers noticed him walk gingerly after a clearance late in the half.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is still unavailable after a broken leg injury suffered in December.

The hosts will have to make do without veteran midfielder Dennis Grote and winger Shaibou Oubeyapwa with them both suffering ACL injuries earlier this year.

Manager Sascha Hildmann will also be without young goalkeeper Johannes Schenk as he’s currently on loan from Bayern, and thus won’t be eligible to play.

Key Players

Bayern Munich: Harry Kane

The 30-year-old has hit the ground running since his Bundesliga record breaking 100 million Euro transfer from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer.

He’s hit an impressive seven goals in five games in the league, as well as three assists for good measure.

Despite being their key player it’s likely Tuchel will probably start without the Englishman, with a view to keep him rested for the big clash against Leipzig at the weekend.

But with Tuchel looking to record his first Pokal win as Bayern manager, and the competition being notorious for its big upsets there’s every chance we could see Bayern’s main man feature at the Preußenstadion.

Preußen Münster: Malik Batmaz

The 23-year-old former Turkey U17 international left Karlsruher for Münster in the summer and has already made an impact.

Being able to play anywhere across the front three, Batmaz has mainly been used as a centre forward in a two striker formation, and has gotten two goals and one assist so far this season.

His brace against Ingolstadt off the bench was particularly impressive, helping his side to their first victory of the season in a 3-1 comeback win against the Bavarians.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game will take place at the Preußenstadion in Münster, Germany.

What time is the game being played?

Kick off is at 19:45 GMT on Tuesday 26th September.

How can I watch?

The match is unavailable to watch in the UK but you can follow all the news and views from across Germany, right here on VAVEL UK.