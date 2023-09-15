Bayern Munich 2-2 Bayer Leverkusen: Points Shared After a Thrilling Night in Munich

Bayer Leverkusen escaped Munich with a point following an entertaining 2-2 draw against Bayern in Friday night's Bundesliga fixture.

Harry Kane gave the hosts the lead early in the first half before a stunning free-kick from Alejandro Grimaldo put the visitors on level terms.

A late goal from Leon Goretzka looked to have sealed all three points for Bayern. But a late Leverkusen penalty, converted by Exequiel Palacios, secured a well-deserved point for Die Werkself.

Both sides could have scored several more goals, but a top performance from Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukáš Hrádecky and poor finishing from Victor Boniface prevented it.

The shared points mean Bayer Leverkusen remain top of the league for now, with Bayern still behind them in second.

All could change by the end of the weekend.

Story of the Match

Bayern started the game on top, putting Leverkusen under immense pressure in the early stages. That pressure told in the seventh minute as Kane gave the hosts the lead.

Edmond Tapsoba unintentionally headed Leroy Sané’s corner straight to the grateful Englishman, who was given the freedom of Munich by Granit Xhaka, to nod in at the back post.

Leverkusen began to grow into the game and get more of the ball. After 20 minutes, chances came and went. Bayern relied on Kim Min-jae to prevent Boniface from finding the equaliser.

However, there was nothing he could do to stop Grimaldo. Leverkusen’s pressure won them a free-kick 25 yards from goal, and a wicked strike from the Spaniard left Sven Ulreich scrambling.

The equaliser completely turned the tides as Leverkusen kept turning the screw. Boniface and Xhaka forced saves from Ulreich in the home goal.

The Nigerian striker did slot the ball past the German keeper after 31 minutes.

But the flag was up for offside.

Die Bayern carved out their first chance after a long period of quiet on their part, but Thomas Müller could only head straight at Hradecky.

Xabi Alonso's side continued pinning the hosts back as Boniface shrugged off Dayot Upamecano, only to have his route to goal again blocked by Min-jae.

The end-to-end action continued as Bayern had their turn to attack and had four chances in four minutes. Sane, Goretzka, and Serge Gnabry all forced impressive saves from Hradecky.

Gnabry then headed wide from eight yards out to bring a wild first half to a close.

More of the Same

The second half continued where the first left off. Boniface first came closest with an outrageous halfway line strike that almost left egg on Ulreich’s face. But it sailed just over the bar.

Kane had a much more significant chance. The striker received the ball on the penalty spot. However, Hradecky again proved to be the thorn in Bayern’s side with enough spectacular save.

Thomas Tuchel attempted to change things early in the second half, introducing Jamal Musiala, Noussair Mazraoui, and Mathys Tel from the bench.

After a prolonged period of tactical probing from both sides, Leverkusen came close to taking the lead. Boniface showed great strength to hold the ball up in the box, allowing Florian Wirtz to strike from an acute angle. Only the post could deny the German.

Bayern again responded as Tel got in behind the visitors’ defence and one-on-one with Hradecky. But Tapsoba was on hand with an inch-perfect tackle to prevent the substitute from shooting.

Tel took his second opportunity. Some intricate feet down the left-hand side allowed the forward to beat the Leverkusen defence and square for Goretzka on the penalty spot. The midfielder clinically finished to regain the lead for Bayern.

Leverkusen could and probably should have levelled immediately, as Boniface received the ball in the box with the goal at his mercy, but he could only fire over the bar.

Usually, you wouldn’t get a better chance when visiting the Allianz Arena, but Leverkusen did. Alphonso Davies felled Jonas Hoffman in the box, and after VAR intervention, the referee awarded the visitors a late penalty.

Palacios has a history of scoring penalties against Bayern, and again, he made no mistake. Finishing hard and low to Ulreich’s left to bring Leverkusen back level.

Upamecano thought he’d won it for Bayern right at the death, but he was offside.

The referee blew for full-time and brandished a red card to a Bayern trainer after some choice words.

A fair result in the end, after an entertaining night in Munich. Leverkusen stay top, Bayern remain second.

Player of the Match:

Lukas Hradecky

Lukas Hrádecky's heroics keep Leverkusen in the game (Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

The Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper pulled off some significantly super saves throughout the game to keep his side in it.

One point-blank stop in the second half from a Harry Kane strike was the standout from the bunch.

Without his intervention, Bayern could have taken all three points.

European action is up next for both sides during the week as Bayern welcome Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. While Bayer Leverkusen have BK Hacken visiting in the UEFA Conference League.