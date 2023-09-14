Bayern Munich vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 4, 2023

A top-of-the-table clash kicks off the return of the Bundesliga this weekend as second-placed Bayern Munich welcome league leaders Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

Both teams have had the perfect start to the season, with three wins out of three. Leverkusen currently lead the way on goal difference.

A result for the visiting side would provide a significant marker of their prospects for this season.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have brushed off their humiliating DFL-Supercup defeat to RB Leipzig and, once again, look to be the team to beat this season.

A late goal from youngster Mathys Tel was required to overcome Borussia Mönchengladbach last time out. However, Bayern have been deserved winners in all three of their fixtures.

Despite missing out on notable arrivals on deadline day, especially in midfield, Bayern still have incredible depth across the pitch and have utilised that to their advantage.

The addition of Harry Kane has given them the desired firepower up front, with the England international producing three goals in his first three games.

Bayern may have one eye on their UEFA Champions League opener against Manchester United on Wednesday, but expect them to still be at full strength for Friday’s tough test.

Leverkusen will arrive at Allianz Arena on Friday, looking to make a statement to the rest of the Bundesliga.

Xabi Alonso’s side also boasts three wins from three this season and could cause Bayern real problems.

Die Werkself have looked like a real threat, with their new signings adding significant quality.

Victor Boniface has chipped in with four goals since his arrival from Royal Union Saint-Gilloise and will hope to add to his tally on Friday.

Granit Xhaka has added valuable experience to Leverkusen’s midfield and looks significantly more mature than the misfit often seen at The Emirates.

Long-serving Leverkusen players have also stepped up this season, aiding the club’s dominant start.

Jonathan Tah has been rock solid at the back and further signified his value with an impressive display in Germany’s win over France during the break.

Florian Wirtz continues to be a real gem for Alonso, providing two assists and a goal in the opening games.

Both teams will want to continue their perfect starts in the Bundesliga, setting up a mouth-watering match.

Team News

Joshua Kimmich picked up a knock on international duty and is doubtful for this fixture. Konrad Laimer is likely to step in in his place if he doesn’t recover in time.

Raphaël Guerreiro remains unavailable due to fitness issues.

Manuel Neuer remains Bayern’s only long-term injury, with his leg fracture expected to keep him out until at least the New Year.

Leverkusen go into Matchday four with no fresh injuries.

Long-term absentee Patrik Schick continues to be unavailable with an abductor tear. The striker expects to return in October.

Arthur will also miss Friday’s fixture with a muscle problem.

Likely Line-Ups

Bayern Munich

Ulreich; Davies, Kim, Upamecano, Mazraoui; Goretzka, Laimer; Coman, Muller, Sane; Kane. (4-2-3-1)

Bayer Leverkusen

Hradecky; Tapsoba, Tah, Kossounou; Grimaldo, Xhaka, Palacios, Frimpong; Wirtz, Hofmann; Boniface. (3-4-2-1)

Key Players

Bayern Munich: Harry Kane

​ Harry Kane celebrates brace in 3-1 win over FC Augsburg. (Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

England’s record goalscorer has enjoyed a fruitful start to life in the Bundesliga, grabbing three goals in three Bayern victories. However, he did draw a blank in Bayern’s last game, a 2-1 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Kane had a busy international break, playing over 170 minutes in England’s two fixtures. The striker grabbed the crucial third goal in the 3-1 victory over Scotland on Tuesday evening.

Kane will look to add more goals to his tally when Bayern welcome Leverkusen tomorrow but will come up against potentially the toughest backline yet.

Bayer Leverkusen: Victor Boniface

Someone who has enjoyed his arrival in the Bundesliga even more than Kane is Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface. The striker joined from Belgian side Royal Union Saint-Gilloise in the summer for €20.5 million, a deal that currently looks like an absolute steal.

Boniface has gone one better than Kane, with four goals in his first three games. After drawing a blank on matchday one, the Nigerian followed up with consecutive braces against Borussia Mönchegladbach and SV Darmstadt.

Boniface’s successful start in Germany earned him his first cap for Nigeria during the international break.

Bayern will be the striker’s biggest challenge yet, with the formidable Kim Min-jae and Dayot Upamecano in his way.

Match Details:

Where is the game being played?

The Friday night kick-off is being played at the Allianz Arena.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off for this match is 19:30 (BST)

How can I watch?

The game is available on Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports’ YouTube channel.