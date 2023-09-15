Bayern Munich 2 - 2 Bayer 04: Post-Match Player Ratings

The first half of tonight's game at the Allianz Arena was like two heavyweight boxers swinging their best and most powerful punches at each other and going toe to toe. It was German football at its brilliant and blistering best. Thomas Tuchels' men scored an early knockdown when Kane escaped Xhaka's marking to score his first (and certainly not last) header in the Bundesliga. But then Leverkusen Roared into life and landed a few good shots of their own before a moment of set-piece magic from Álex Grimaldo leveled the score before halftime.

The early exchanges in the second half were relatively quiet as the two teams tried to figure it out but it burst into life and Bayern had the best chance which fell to Harry Kane who was wonderfully denied with a save of the season contender by Lukas Hradecky. Bayern may have thought they had scored the knockout punch when Leon Goretzka tapped home with 4 minutes to play but like Rocky Balboa himself Leverkusen never gave up and equalised deep into extra time to take a share of the points back west.

How did the players perform individually?

Bayern Munich

Sven Ulreich (5/10)

Ulreich continued his no thrills no disasters performances for Bayern Munich. Something I am sure he wouldn't mind continuing throughout the season.

Konrad Laimer ( 5.5/10)

Despite playing in two different positions Laimer failed to really make an impact in any of them. Not any glaring mistakes but failed to take the game by the scruff of the neck as we know he can.

Dayot Upamecano (6.5/10)

Another impressive one from the Frenchmen. Calm on the ball and powerful when he needed to be. Despite becoming a bit of a figure of fun at the end of last season. Upamecano has turned his form around and looks to be a staple at the back for the German champions.

Min-jae Kim (6/10)

Every time I watch Kim play I think that he never looks like making a mistake and then inevitably he does. A supreme defender but one who seems to be making a habit of mistakes. Something to look out for throughout the season.

Alphonso Davies (6/10)

It was clear that either Tuchel or Davies had decided to forgo his attacking duties in order to stop the mercurial Frimpong rampaging down the wing for Leverkusen. That resulted in a solid defensive performance that kept the Dutchman quiet but Davies was guilty of giving away the penalty at the end albeit a soft one.

Leon Goretzka (5/10)

A very unimpressive all-round performance in a game that I thought passed the German international by. That changed when Goretzka made a trademark run into the box and finished from a Tel cross to put Bayern in the lead.

Joshua Kimmich (6/10)

I thought it was harsh to sub Kimmich off at the 60-minute mark. A composed metronomic performance in the middle of the park and more like the Kimmich of old.

Leroy Sané (7/10)

Another performance in which Sané really impressed me. Every time he gets the ball a high-quality chance seems to follow. Great running and dribbling throughout. Kane has taken a lot of plaudits this season for Bayern but it's Sané who has been their best player at the start of this new season.

Thomas Müller (5.5/10)

Tuchel raised a few eyebrows when he opted for the experience of Müller over the young upstart Jamal Muisala. A strong performance from a leadership and effort point of view but not much to show for it before getting subbed off.

Serge Gnabry (5/10)

Compare and contrast the two Bayern Munich wingers. Leroy Sané on the one side beating defenders at will and creating chance after chance on a plate for his teammates compared to Gnabry. Rarely gets on the ball and is lethargic in his dribbling. He also missed a glaring chance from a header. Tuchel will be praying for a quick recovery in regards to Kingsley Coman's injury if Gnabry continues this form.

Harry Kane (6/10)

Kane makes a bit of a habit of games like this. Relatively quiet by all accounts. A couple of nice turns and passes but in general quite passive but he'll still go home with another goal to his impressive career tally and continued his goalscoring start to life in Germany.

Substitutes -

Noussair Mazraoui (for Joshua Kimmich 60') N/A

Jamal Musiala (for Thomas Müller 60') N/A

Mathys Tel (for Serge Gnabry 70') N/A

Great piece of skill to work the space for a cross which led to Goretzka's goal. Tel is becoming a real impact player off the bench of Bayern.

Matthijs de Ligt (for Konrad Laimer 85') N/A

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (for Harry Kane 90') N/A

Bayer 04 -

Lukas Hradecky (8.5/10) MOTM

A top performance from a top keeper. Hradecky was to thank for the score being level at halftime. A late first-half barrage of shots was well handled by the finish international but his best moment was yet to come. The ball fell fortuitously to Kane around 8 yards out. You would have bet your house on the outcome. The stadium erupted. The commentators spoke about the goalscoring brilliance of the Englishman and the Bayern bench looked positively jubilant. Until the realisation set in that Lukas Hradecky had just pulled off a potential save of the season to deny Kane and Bayern. Xabi Alonso has his keeper to thank for the massive point.

Odilon Kossounou (6.5/10)

Really impressive performance. A player who seems to know Alonso's unique tactics inside and out and compliments them beautifully. He passes well and defends even better but the most impressive part of his game was his proactiveness often winning the ball very high up the pitch.

As any good coach will tell you. Proactive not reactive.

Jonathan Tah (6.5/10)

Tah seems to be a perfect partner for Kossounou. While Kossounou presses high and runs well to gain yards. Tah is behind him cleaning any second balls and heading just about everything that dares to enter his box.

Great to see Tah playing well again and getting himself in the German national team picture.

Edmond Tapsoba (5.5/10)

While not a bad performance compared to his partners it looked totally average. A silly yellow card near the end didn't do much to change this writer's mind.

Jeremie Frimpong (5/10)

It was the battle of the speedy fullbacks. It was Davies who came out on top and Frimpong who was made to look inferior. He really struggled on the ball and was defended so well that he never really got a chance to run at the Bayern backline.

Robert Andrich (5/10)

Poor performance which resulted in a halftime substitution.

Granit Xhaka (5/10)

This may come down to personal opinion but I thought this was a truly cowardly performance from the usually strong-willed Swiss international. Often letting players run past him as well as losing Kane from a corner for the first goal. Any time Xhaka got the ball he looked to pass it backward even if the forward pass was the better option. Improvement needed.

Álex Grimaldo (7.5/10)

I have wondered why it has taken so long for a team to sign this man. Often linked with the big move but it never quite materialised until this summer and it looks to have been a shrewd signing. I can talk about his great defensive performance all day but why bother? Go watch his goal it's worth a 7.5 by itself.

Jonas Hofmann (7/10)

Another summer signing and another that impressed me. It may not get the headlines but Hofmann's performance was pivotal for Bayer 04. Constantly taking the ball on the turn and accurately playing in his attacking cohorts. Hofmann created chance after chance and it was the German's hard work and industriousness that won the penalty in the dying embers.

Florian Wirtz (6.5/10)

Wirtz was an improved final ball from a really good performance. It's good to see the young man gain fitness and confidence after a couple of horrific injuries and at times looked to back to his best form. Although there were a couple of big chances on the break in which his final choice was lacking. Still, he's young and I'm sure that will improve as he gets up to speed.

Victor Boniface (5/10)

I feel like I could write an entire article on Boniface's performance alone but if I could only use one word I'd say selfish. The first 20 minutes you wouldn't have known the Nigerian international was on the pitch. After Leverkusen burst into the game we started to see more of Boniface.

He looked desperate to score not for the team's benefit but his own. Whenever he didn't get the ball he would throw his hands in exasperation. When he would misplace a pass he would blame the teammate and not himself. Anytime he would get near the box his one thought was how can I create a shot for himself? Don't get me wrong this is a trait in a striker that fans and coaches alike would love and I can see why he made a couple of outstanding chances for himself in this game but in general, this was to Leverkusen's detriment. Take for example a moment in the second half when Xabi Alonso's men were on the break and the Nigerian took it upon himself to try to beat Ulreich from the halfway line. This weird performance was topped off by a big chance missed in the last 5 minutes that could have secured all 3 points.

Substitutes -

Exequiel Palacios (for Robert Andrich 45') (6/10)

A much stronger center midfield performance than his two teammates and topped off with yet another penalty against Bayern. He making a habit of it.

Amine Adli (for Jeremie Frimpong 80') (N/A)

Adam Hložek (for Edmond Tapsoba 90') (N/A)

Piero Hincapié (for Jonas Hofmann 90') (N/A)

Florian Wirtz (for Nadiem Amiri 90') (N/A)