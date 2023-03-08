Bayern Munich 2-0 Paris Saint-Germain (3-0 agg): Bayern Munich progress to the last eight as PSG Champions League woes continue

Bayern Munich's German midfielder Serge Gnabry (L) celebrates with Bayern Munich's Canadian midfielder Alphonso Davies scoring during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, 2nd-leg football match FC Bayern Munich v Paris Saint-Germain FC in Munich, southern Germany, on March 8, 2023. (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

Bayern Munich have reached the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals for the 12th time in 13 seasons after beating star-studded Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 over the two legs.

It was a repeat of the 2020 Covid-delayed Champions League final when a Kingsley Coman winner was enough to beat his former club and win Bayern their third Champions League trophy.

Bayern came into this game unbeaten at home in 13 months, with PSG having to win the game to stand any chance of progression to the Champions League quarter-finals.

The first half was quiet with both European heavyweights looking to feel each other out and not concede the opening goal.

But PSG should have been ahead at half-time as the overconfident Yann Sommer tried to dribble out of his box and past three Parisien players. The Swiss international was dispossessed and Vitinha almost punished him, but his effort was too weak and cleared off the line by Matthijs De Ligt.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting had the vital opening goal as Bayern capitalise on Marco Verratti's error to put the German side in control of the tie.

The experienced four-time Champions League winner Sergio Ramos could have had a couple of goals but first, he was denied by a brilliant save from Sommer, and his second whistled past the post.

Serge Gnabry put the icing on the cake as he raced through onto Joao Cancelo's pass and lofted the ball over the goalkeeper and into the far corner.

Bayern progress as PSG fail to make the last eight for the fifth time in the last seven seasons.

Story of the Match

Julian Nagelsmann remains unchanged from the side that beat relegation-threatened VFB Stuttgart 2-1 on Saturday, but the German manager makes three changes to the side that won 1-0 in the first leg with Josip Stanasic replacing the suspended Benjamin Pavard. As well as veteran Thomas Muller and the pacey Alphonso Davies replacing Leroy Sané and Cancelo.

Christophe Galtier was dealt a big blow this week, with Neymar ruled out for the remainder of the season, forcing the Frenchman to shuffle his frontline and shift to a back three, with Lionel Messi starting up front with Kylian Mbappe, ahead of three creative midfielders in Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, and the well-versed Verratti.

The game started slow with the first goal so important in the tie, and both sides were not over-committing.

PSG almost had the opener and the leveller in the tie, but Yann Sommer was resilient in denying Messi three times, with the Argentine trying to force the ball into the net.

Jamal Musiala had the home side’s first opportunity when his sharp feet turned Danilo Periera in the box, but his driven effort was well saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma who was down quickly.

Galtier was forced into an early change with captain Marquinhos forced off with what looked to be a hip issue, replaced by Nordi Mukiele.

De Ligt saved Sommer from embarrassment with the Swiss goalkeeper choosing to try and dribble his way out under immense pressure. The ball is taken from him and Vitinha has the goal at his mercy, but his shot was not powerful enough and De Ligt clears off the line.

In a cagey opening 45 minutes, PSG had edged it, with 53% of the ball and 0.79 expected goals, with Vitinha having a guilt-edged opportunity to level the tie.

One change at half-time with Galtier forced into another change due to injury, with the substitute Nordi Mukiele suffering from a hamstring issue and replaced by 17-year-old El Chadaille Bitshiabu.

Choupo-Moting thought he had given his side the lead when he flicked home Musiala’s bending cross, but the goal was ruled out as the offside Muller was judged to have got the final touch.

Bayern had the all-important opener when Choupo-Moting had the easy task of sliding into an open net after Musiala forced a mistake out of Veratti. The ball broke to Leon Goretzka who squares to the Cameroonian, who scores his 17th goal of the season.

Sergio Ramos almost hit back instantly when his downward header was palmed away by the outstretched Sommer, who atones for his mistake earlier in the game.

The goal sparked energy into PSG’s attacking frontline, with the away side now needing two goals to take the game to extra-time. Mbappe turned Stanasic, but Sommer denied him from a tight angle.

Ramos could have had a brace tonight, his second-headed chance whistled past the left post after the Spaniard leapt above Muller at the back post.

Gnabry finished the game and confirmed Bayern's place in the last eight as he combines with fellow substitute Cancelo to score Bayern's second of the night and third of the tie.

Player of the Match

Matthijs De Ligt (Bayern Munich)

Stopping Mbaape and Messi and keeping them quiet is not easy to do for 90 minutes let alone 180 minutes. But De Ligt and Upamecano were emphatic in defending the lethal PSG frontline.

Either of them could have won player of the match, but De Ligt edges it for his vital goal-line clearance. Had Vitinha scored, it could have swayed the outcome of the game and Bayern Munich may not have progressed.