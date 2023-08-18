Werder Bremen 0 - 4 Bayern Munich: Post-Match Player Ratings

It would have been easy for last week's disappointing performance against Leipzig to stick in the minds of the Bayern Munich players. Still, Thomas Tuchel and his players rose to the occasion as the curtain raised on the 61st Bundesliga season.

The reigning Bundesliga champions controlled the first half against their relegation-tipped opponents and led early through the mercurial Leroy Sanè, assisted by their big-money signing Harry Kane.

In the second half, Werder Bremen seemed invigorated by the roar of Die Werderaner faithful in the stands. There were Pyro, Passion, and Post rattling shots from both Bremen and their fans before the inevitable happened.

Harry Kane doubled Bayern's lead on his maiden Bundesliga appearance before Sane and Tel added goals in injury time to condemn Ole Werner and Bremen to a 4-0 loss.

Below is a breakdown of each player's performance.

Sven Ulreich (6/10)

It was announced this week that Bayern Munich wouldn't be entering the transfer market for a first-choice goalkeeper and would instead trust Sven Ulreich until Manuel Neuers return. If that turns out to be true he'll be praying for more games like this one. Very little to do for the German keeper in this game although a dodgy moment in the first half from a set piece will hopefully not become a habit.

Noussair Mazraoui (6.5/10)

Benjamin Pavard has made it no secret he's looking to leave Bayern in the new future. This partnered with the Frenchman's poor performance last Saturday led to a starting spot for Mazraoui. A solid enough game for the former Ajax right back nearly ended with a great goal after manufacturing a great chance which was saved by the Bremen keeper. A performance to build on for the young man.

Dayot Upamecano (7.5/10)

There was a lot of talk of Upamecano dropping down to 4th choice center-back following the summer transfer window. After a mistake-ridden second half of last season and a poor showing in the Supercup, the bench seemed to be calling for the French international. Although Thomas Tuchel showed some faith and he was proven right. A mature and composed performance by the young man helped to extinguish any sparks of Werder Bremen attack and his calm passing helped to keep possession and build attacks.

Kim Min-jae (7/10)

It's tough to judge 'the monster" on his Bundesliga debut. On the one hand, last season's Serie A defender of the year was superb in the first half. Reading the game well and showing his technical proficiency with some exquisite first touches. On the other, his second-half performance was erratic. Diving into tackles, misplacing passes and eventually getting himself booked and subsequently subbed off.

Alphonso Davies (8/10)

The Canadian international started the game by committing a number of fouls and looking out of sorts. He slowly but surely grew into the game and ended up assisting twice including Harry Kane's goal.

Joshua Kimmich (6/10)

Thomas Tuchel has spoken about his need for a new midfielder. Joshua Kimmich seems to have taken this to heart based on recent interviews.

Despite this, neither midfielder has done anything to prove their manager wrong. A passive ineffectual performance from Kimmich but still the best of the double pivot.

Leon Goretzka (5/10)

A rare poor performance from the former Schalke man. A missed interception nearly gifted Bremen an equaliser and at the other end a rare technical inefficiency stopped him from opening his goal tally for the season. A bad start to the season from the midfielder.

Leroy Sané (9/10) Player of the Match

When Leroy Sané is in full flow there are few that can compare to him. Bremen didn't even get a chance to catch their breath in the first half when the lightning-quick winger burst through the defense and slotted past the keeper with his weak foot. Sané continued to be responsible for most of the creative inspiration around Bayern and doubled his goal tally after tapping home a Thomas Müller pass.

Jamal Musiala (8.5/10)

Musiala doesn't get the credit he deserves. For a player as young as he is to, be as good as him only happens a couple of times a generation. The young German is one of Bayerns most consistent performers and was superb tonight. He is ridiculously versatile, at times he would sit in front of the defence dictating the game. Then he would be up the other end committing defenders and lashing shots toward Pavlenka's goal. When Bayern lost the ball Musiala would cover ground like a prime N'Golo Kanté determined to win it back.

Impressive. Impressive. Impressive.

Kingsley Coman (6.5/10)

Despite rattling the post it wasn't the best showing from Kingsley Coman. He gave the ball away often and lacked the finesse needed to make a chance for him or his teammates but his constant running did prove to be a thorn in the side of the Bremen defenders.

Harry Kane (8/10)

It's the goals people remember not the performance. Kane registering an assist 4 minutes into his debut was a relief for Kane and Bayern fans alike although he wasn't bought for his (underrated) passing ability. A quiet all-round performance from the Englishman could have started to raise a few questions from the most impatient of Bayern supporters. Then there was a sigh of relief that could have been heard from space. After great work from Alphonso Davies, Kane nestled the ball in the corner of the goal and registered the first of many Bundesliga goals.

Matthijs de Ligt ( for Kim Min-jae 68') N/A

Konrad Laimer ( for Leon Goretzka 79') N'A

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting ( for Kingsley Coman 84') N/A

Thomas Müller ( for Jamal Musiala 84') N/A

Thomas Müller came off the bench and did what the 'assist king' does squaring the ball for Sané's second goal.

Mathys Tel ( for Harry Kane 84') N/A

The 18-year-old striker had a frustrating performance last week and seemed to take that frustration out on the poor ball as he powerfully lashed past the Bremen keeper to make it 4-0.

Jiří Pavlenka 5/10

You have to feel for a keeper on a night like this. He had nothing to do but pick the ball out of the back of his net.

Amos Pieper 5.5/10

Struggled to cope with the speed and power of the Bayern attackers but he will have easier games this season and showed plenty of signs of his comfortability on the ball.

Miloš Veljković 6/10

A fairly decent performance from Harry Kane's former Tottenham teammate. In the first half, the Serbian international did a solid job at stopping Kane from playing and led his team well despite the result.

Marco Friedl (5.5/10)

Another player who struggled to cope with the intensity of the Bayern attack and will look to other games to prove his worth.

Senne Lynen (5/10)

Spare a thought for this man. Given the impossible task of keeping Musiala quiet. A task that he failed and that is reflected in the scoreline.

Mitchell Weiser (6.5/10)

A game of two halves from Weiser. A quiet, passive first half but then a start to the second half that was electric. He pressed the life out of Davies and Kim and forced the Korean defender into several mistakes. Weiser was eventually subbed off but a good second half will hopefully be a sign of things to come.

Leonardo Bittencourt 5/10

Frustration was the word of the day for Leonardo Bittencourt. In the first half, he was one of a few trying to make things happen in an attacking sense but they didn't come off. The anger boiled over after his substitution when he could be seen berating someone on the bench.

Jens Stage 5.5/10

It was a quiet night from Stage but it very nearly wasn't. Following great work from Niclas Füllkrug, Stage had a curling shot whisper past the post but he was a couple of inches away from raising the roof in the Weserstadion.

Anthony Jung (3.5/10)

A quiet performance before getting subbed off.

Niclas Füllkrug (5/5/10)

The Werder Bremen talisman did the best he could with the service he got in the first half. He was pivotal in the mini-revival at the start of the second half and even had a half chance which he blasted high into the stand.

Marvin Ducksch (3.5/10)

Really quiet from the German. Was easily neutralised by the Bayern defenders.

Oliver Burke ( for Weiser 59') (5/10)

The former Leipzig player was getting tested in a new position. Coming on as a RWB he showed bags of energy and determination although it was down his side that Davies got his two assists.

Christian Groß ( for Lynen 68')

Romano Schmid ( for Bittencourt 68')

Dawid Kownacki ( for Stage 79')

Leon Opitz ( for Jung 79')