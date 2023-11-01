Man United 0-3 Newcastle: Post-Match Player Ratings

Kieran Trippier congratulates Tino Livramento after the the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford

Newcastle beat Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford, placing the pressure firmly on Erik ten Hag's back ahead of their weekend match against Fulham. It finished off a dreadful few days for the Red Devils, after losing to Manchester City 3-0 on Sunday.

Newcastle United entered the game making eight changes from their draw at Wolves on the weekend. With Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall making just their second starts for the Magpies.

Manchester United came into the game off the back of humiliation in the Manchester derby, it was clear there was still some lasting damage for Erik Ten Hag’s side.

Here are the player ratings for the Carabao Cup Final rematch.

Andre Onana - 5

The Cameroonian international will be kicking himself for conceding the first two goals, especially the second.



Diogo Dalot - 4

Poor before being taken off in the first half, both goals in the first half came from his side of the pitch. Newcastle ran around his area freely.



Harry Maguire - 4

Constantly under pressure in this Manchester United side, was at fault for NUFC's second after heading out for Hall to volley in.



Victor Lindelof - 4

Sloppy in possession throughout the first half, allowed Willock to move freely in the Red Devils box.



Sergio Reguilon - 5

Acted as an attacking option for Man United but was unable to make an impact, picked up a yellow card for a foul on Longstaff.



Casemiro - 4

Looked as if he was carrying an injury throughout the game, the Brazilian wasn't up to his usual quality and was taken off at half time.



Mason Mount - 4

The Man United number 7 was very sloppy with the ball, had a half chance in the first half which was headed wide.



Hannibal - 4

Picked up an early yellow card, then very lucky not to be sent off in the first half; ended up losing out on a number of duals due to the booking. Attempted to get the fans back onside in the second half.



Antony - 5

Kept very quiet by Newcastle's defence, looked threatening on some occasions when moving on the ball with pace. Attempt early in the second half which was blazed over.



Anthony Martial - 5

Didn't look comfortable against the Newcastle back line, some good link up play with Antony early in the second half.



Alejandro Garnacho - 4

Was unable to break down the Newcastle back line, replaced early on in the second half.

Substitutes:

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 6

Looked positive when he came on and created a couple of chances but didn’t have anything to show for his work.

Sofyan Amrabat - 4

Lost the ball to Joelinton before Newcastle’s third and picked up a yellow card.

Bruno Fernandes - 5

Adopted the captain's armband when he came on, but looked anything like a leader throughout.

Marcus Rashford - 5

Had a half chance late on but failed to break down the Magpies defence.

Rasmus Hojlund - 5

Almost non-existent in the game.

Martin Dubravka - 7

Came in for his first start of the season, and made good stops to deny Casemiro and Mount.

Tino Livramento - 9

Was absolutely sensational, a fantastic run to set up Almiron for the Magpies first, looked solid defensively. Earned the Player of the Match award.

Paul Dummett - 8

His second start of the season, kept out a strong Man United side and was always a presence at the back.



Emil Krafth - 8

His first start in 14 months after recovering from an ACL injury. Played as a makeshift centre-back but looked like a natural in the position

Matt Targett - X

An absolute nightmare for the left back who came off injured after just two minutes.

Lewis Hall - 9

Only his second start for Newcastle but the 19-year-old looked like a seasoned veteran. A fantastic finish for Newcastle’s second. Moved into left back following Targett’s injury.



Joe Willock - 9

Made his first start of the season and it looked like he was never gone. Was breathtaking with the ball at his feet and rounded his performance off with a stunning goal.

Sean Longstaff - 8

Wore the armband for his 150th Newcastle appearance, helped control the midfield and almost scored one himself in the second half.

Joelinton - 7

Another powerful midfield performance, as he intercepted Amrabat to set up Newcastle’s third. Picked up a silly yellow card late on, however.



Matt Ritchie - 6

Made his first start of the season and was assigned to set pieces, was not able to make much of an impact before being taken off.



Anthony Gordon - 6

Kept the tempo high for the most part, always looked a threat but never managed to trouble Onana before going off.

Substitutes:

Miguel Almiron - 7

Came on for the injured Targett and put away Newcastle’s first with a great finish in the first half.



Callum Wilson - 6

Unable to make an impact but kept things bubbling away for the Magpies.

Kieran Trippier - 6

Took over from set piece duty when he came on and put a couple of dangerous balls into the box.

Dan Burn - 6

Kept Antony quiet on the right-hand side, ensured Newcastle kept a clean sheet.



Bruno Guimaraes - 7

Impressive as ever, controlled the midfield and even had time to encourage the 7000 travelling Geordies.