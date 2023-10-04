Newcastle 4-1 PSG: Le Parisiens felled by Eddie Howe's Revolution

It was a game to remember at St James Park as Newcastle United shocked PSG with a 4-1 victory.

PSG had their moments, even scoring one at 3-0 down to give themselves some hope. However, Eddie Howe's clinical Magpies put 4 past Gianluigi Donnarumma to claim their first win of the UCL campaign. After Matchday two, the Geordie boys find themselves on four points and top of the group.

Story of the game

Newcastle United made one change to the side which ran out a 2-0 win over Burnley on the weekend. With the new number eight Sandro Tonali taking the place of Newcastle local Elliot Anderson. Notable missing players included Sven Botman, Callum Wilson and Joelinton.

Paris Saint-Germain made four changes to their side after the 0-0 draw with Clermont Foot 63. This included the addition of the bright youngster Warren Zaire-Emery to their midfield, and the addition of Goncalo Ramos to the attacking line.

The tone of the game was decided at the start, with Anthony Gordon pressing Achraf Hakimi off the ball for it to go out for a goal kick to PSG. He then raised his arms in the air with a battle cry to stir the local Geordies into an ever loud and more frantic frenzy.

Right from the off the PSG players looked unsettled by the environment they found themselves in. Despite an opening shot just off target from Ousmane Dembele, the PSG players could not simply find the control or composure needed to bend the game to their rhythm.

Sloppy passes were abound as the light two-man midfield of PSG got harried and hounded by an aggressive Newcastle who simply would not let up. Regardless of all the possession held by PSG, they simply could not work it around without losing the ball in one place or another.

Then ecstasy

In the 17th minute, all of that pressure finally paid off. Marquinhos played a sloppy pass out from the back and the error is spotted immediately by Bruno Guimaraes who leapt up to cushion a headed ball down to a waiting Alexander Isak.

The number 14 lashed a rasping shot at Gianluigi Donnarumma who made an excellent save to deny the Swede, but it was all for nought as Miguel Almiron came onto the loose ball and curled in a lovely shot with his left foot into the far post. 1-0.

This was not the end of the Newcastle pressure. In the 25th minute, with their first corner of the game, Kieran Trippier worked a lovely effort with centre-back Fabian Schar. The corner was played short and low near to the penalty spot and Schar whipped a travelling effort just wide of the near post. After every tackle, after every set piece and after every opportunity the crowd and players grew more confident in belief.

Before long that belief would flower fruit. In the 39th minute, there was chaos in the PSG box, created from a Trippier freekick. A controversial handball from Jamaal Lascelles was almost put into the PSG net via a sloppy clearance.

Donnarumma had to dive and claw it away. The ball then fell to Bruno Guimaraes who tried to sneak it into the near post, causing the Italian goalkeeper to make yet another save. The ball then fell to Sandro Tonali who laid it on a plate for Bruno to swing a ball over the top of the PSG defence and onto the waiting, leaping forehead of Dan Burn.

The ball flew over the line and Donnarumma smashed it out once again. There was a lengthy VAR check for the offside, but Bruno is found to have been played on and the goal stands. The Geordies were in dreamland and headed into halftime two goals to the good.

Second Half Scenes

The second half started much like the first, with sloppy passing from PSG leading to surrendered possession. Poor positioning from the French side allowed Sean Longstaff to slip in past the unaware Lucas Hernandez, through a ball played by Trippier in the 50th minute.

Bearing down on goal the local lad had three options: to play it across to a charging Isak, to play it over to the sprinting Anthony Gordon, or to test the goalkeeper himself. Longstaff chose the third option with an effort that just slipped under the goalkeeper. It was 3-0 and any hope for Luis Enrique's side seemed to be melting away second by second.

Despite a 56th-minute goal from Lucas Hernandez, supplied by one of the few bright sparks in the PSG side, 17-year-old Warren Zaire-Emery, there never felt like there was much danger in Newcastle giving up their lead. They still posed a threat on the counter, and a stalwart defensive display by captain Lascelles kept the likes of Kylian Mbappe quiet.

The skipper made an important defensive effort in keeping Dembele's seemingly inevitable goal out in the 69th minute, putting the Paris attacker off just enough to shoot his shot wide. The minutes ticked by, and the result seemed almost nailed on.

Changes were made by both sides, Newcastle scorer Miguel Almiron came off for Jacob Murphy, as did Tonali for Elliot Anderson. Both players got a round of applause for their monumental efforts. Manuel Ugarte made way for Vitinha for PSG, who skied an effort from outside the box in the dying embers of the second half.

5 minutes came up for added time, and to just put the bow on a perfect evening for Newcastle United, Schar decided to give the crowd one of his patented 25-yard thunderbolts.

The goal once again came from Newcastle's pressing efforts, with the centre-back winning the ball 35 yards out and playing a one two with Jacob Murphy before smacking a rocket into the top right-hand corner of the net. Game over. PSG vanquished, Newcastle United victorious.

Player of the match: Sean Longstaff

Though it is undoubtedly hard to pick the best player, it is inarguable that the local lad's determination in the midfield was key to giving Eddie Howe his first-ever Champions League victory.

From winning loose balls to confidently playing around the PSG attacking line, Sean Longstaff was key in keeping Newcastle composed and ticking over. Add to that an excellent run and goal, who can deny him his flowers?