Newcastle vs Paris Saint-Germain: UEFA Champions League Preview, Gameweek 2, 2023

The acid test for Newcastle's European hopefuls looking to make a splash in the Champions League, as they go toe to toe with Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night at St James' Park.

Their Geordie following will dream of repeats of famous European nights in front of a home crowd such as a famous 3-2 win over a Barcelona team Luis Enriqué was part of, a game in which the current PSG manager scored in.

Newcastle, however, will have to be at their very best to exploit the Parisiens defensively as well as being mindful of the threat that Paris Saint-Germain carry in attack.

The additions of Goncalo Ramos, Randal Kolo Muani and Ousmane Dembélé to an attack which already had arguably the most complete attacking player in the world at this moment, Kylian Mbappé, means that Newcastle's defence will have absolutely no margin for error.

The Magpies struggled to hurt AC Milan last time out at the San Siro and will hope to carry more of a threat this time round, buoyed by a sell-out crowd on Tyneside. Luis Enriqué has highlighted the challenge of playing in front of such a partisan home atmosphere in his press conference, stating that it is a hostile place to play but "an extraordinary place to play".

Paris Saint Germain will be looking to take the lessons from the Magpies' last Champions League clash in Milan and PSG defender Lucas Hernandez has spoken of receiving guidance from his brother, Milan defender Theo, about the defensive solidity Newcastle have as well as the threat they pose on the counter-attack.

Newcastle United have looked back to their best defensively in recent games, having kept five consecutive clean sheets coming into the game as well as having secured victories in four of those games.

Symptomatic of Paris Saint-Germain's play this season has been a desire to control possession of the ball as well as the balance of the play, but it hasn't all been plain sailing. "Les Rouge-et-bleu" were booed off at half-time in their first Champions League tie of the campaign against Borussia Dortmund, and were frustrated last weekend against Clermont Foot by a remarkable goalkeeping performance from Mory Diaw, as well as some poor finishing from the likes of Goncalo Ramos, being held 0-0 away.

"Les Parisiens" find themselves down in fifth in the league as they struggle to adapt after a summer of upheaval, as well as yet another manager coming through the doors, tasked with achieving the difficult mission of securing their first Champions League trophy.

However, the French outfit will be buoyed by a recent 4-0 thrashing of fierce rivals Marseille as well as the return of their best player, Kylian Mbappé, from a worrying-looking injury that kept him out the majority of Le Classique.

The game will also take on a different meaning for the two clubs' ownerships. For Newcastle's owners, they will have heeded some of the mistakes that have been made in the French capital, particularly those owing to paying huge swathes of money for prima donna players that have constantly undermined each manager's ambitions of building a cohesive unit.

However, PSG's domination on a domestic level as well as the way in which the brand has grown will be something the Tyneside-based club will be looking to replicate. The two ownerships also have a geopolitical rivalry.

Team News

Over the past couple of weeks, Newcastle have had to deal with some pressing injury concerns. Joelinton returned to action against Manchester City a week ago, playing a full 90 minutes but was injured four minutes after being introduced as a substitute at the weekend at home to Burnley. A call on the Brazilian's fitness will be a late one for manager Eddie Howe.

It follows the injuries to key centre back, Sven Botman and joint top goalscorer, Callum Wilson as well as summer signing and goal threat Harvey Barnes- Callum Wilson and Sven Botman look set to miss the important clash, and Harvey Barnes could be out till the new year.

Newcastle will remain without influential midfielder Joe Willock who is yet to feature for them this season. Newcastle will also remain without Emil Krafth, who is still recovering from an ACL injury which kept him out of the majority of last season.

PSG

The big news for the Parisiens is that talisman, Kylian Mbappé, will be available for the match on Tyneside. Left-back Nuno Mendes remains out until 2024.

Defender, Presnel Kimpembe, remains out alongside Spaniard Marco Asensio. Summer signing Kang-In Lee also looks set to miss out. Bradley Barcola was a shock inclusion at left-back last time out but it would be a surprise to see him keep his starting berth in a pivotal game at St James' Park.

Likely Lineups

Pope; Trippier; Schär; Lascelles; Burn; Longstaff; Guimarães; Tonali; Almirón; Isak; Gordon

PSG

Donnarumma; Hakimi; Skriniar; Marquinhos; L Hernandez; Zaïre Emery; Ugarte; Vitinha; Dembélé; Kolo Muani; Mbappé

Key Players

Newcastle - Kieran Trippier

In order to help them manage the occasion of games like this, Kieran Trippier is so important, not least because he boasts a wealth of Champions League experience. Trippier is fundamental to the way Newcastle play in and out of possession. In his last Champions League match, he did well to cope with the demands of playing against Rafael Leão. This time out, he will be tasked with keeping Mbappe quiet.

The attacking side of his game is not to be underestimated; the right-sided fullback has the joint-highest assists of any player in the Premier League this season (four) and is second when it comes to big chances created (five) but has also been defensively rigid this season and probably Newcastle's best player this campaign.

PSG - Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé's Champions League numbers are astounding and he will be looking to add a new opponent to the list of teams he has registered goals against in the greatest club football competition.

To score as many goals as he has done at such a young age is remarkable and he is not showing any signs of letting up anytime soon. He will be hoping to add a Ballon d'Or to his list of honours at the upcoming ceremony this year but looks set to miss out again.

He has, undoubtedly, been one of the best players in the world this year but his former teammate, Lionel Messi, is favourite to win the greatest individual accolade there is to win in football. Club owner, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, stated that he felt confident that Mbappe would remain a Paris Saint Germain player in the future, stating that the Paris-born player "loves the club".

In spite of the fact that the Frenchman looks set to miss out on the Ballon d'Or, Al-Khelaifi feels he has the best player in the world at Paris Saint-Germain. Mbappé will look to prove his credentials in what will be a hugely important tie for the trajectory of the "group of the death"

Match details

Where is the match being played?

The match is being played at Newcastle's home stadium, St James' Park.

When is the match?

The match is being played on Wednesday the 4th of October at 20:00 GMT.

How can I watch?

The match will be televised on TNT Sports 1 for viewers in the United Kingdom.