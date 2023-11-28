PSG 1-1 Newcastle: Mbappe nets controversial late penalty to save Parisians

Paris Saint-Germain rescued a late draw against a defensively strong Newcastle to keep the Parisians Champions League hopes alive and set up an exciting final matchweek in Group F.

The hosts enjoyed the majority of the ball throughout the game, but it was Newcastle who netted first through a brilliant Alexander Isak goal. Newcastle then stood strong defensively and absorbed all the threats PSG offered.

With three minutes of the additional eight added on, PSG were awarded a penalty because of a controversial handball. Kylian Mbappe smashed the penalty into the top corner, firing the Parisians to second place in the group with one game left to play.

Story of the Match

PSG got the tie underway and began in a lively fashion. The best of the Parisians early chances came after eight minutes as Achraf Hakimi found himself in space on the right hand side after great link up play with Randal Kolo Muani. Muani played an inviting ball across the box which Kylian Mbappe attempted to flick towards goal but he couldn’t beat Nick Pope who guided it away with his feet.

Newcastle had failed to get themselves into the game, but there was one moment of magic where Miguel Almoron played a ball into Alexander Isak’s feet, who blazed over the bar from a matter of yards out.

As the first half went on, the Magpies began to grow into the game while looking strong defensively. However, it was still the French side who had the lying share of possession and were creating the better chances. Another PSG chance came by, and another one was missed as Kolo Mani fired a volley over the bar.

But, against the run of play, Newcastle broke the deadlock, a wonderful run across the edge of the area by Lewis Miley totally stunned the PSG defence who were merely bystanders. He played the ball to Miguel Almirón on the edge of the penalty area who curled an effort towards goal which was palmed away by Gianluigi Donnarumma. The ball fell straight into the path of Alexander Isak who tapped it into the back of the net and put the Magpies 1-0 up in Paris.

After the goal, the game continued in a similar fashion, with PSG controlling the ball but not being able to truly hurt Newcastle. The French side often showed flashes of brilliance but they were frequently ruined by a lack of attacking quality. Newcastle became more than happy to sit in, keep it tight, make it difficult, and get to halftime with their lead preserved.

As the first half came to a close, PSG had chances but nothing to write home about. The majority of the French sides shots were ambitious efforts straight into the grasp of Pope.

The final event of the first half came when Newcastle avoided a late PSG equaliser as a ball came across the box from Mbappe and fell to Dembele, who pulled the trigger from close range. It looked as if it was heading towards goal but was blocked (not that he knew much about it) by Fabian Schar to who denied PSG an equaliser.

The second half began in a frantic fashion, with both sides having openings in the first two minutes. However, as the second half began to settle, it was once again PSG who had the longer spells with the ball. But, every time the French side looked like they could threaten, Newcastle forced them back through their brilliant, calculated press.

In the 55th minute, PSG carved out their best chance of the game. Lee Kang-In played a beautiful pass to Kolo Mani, who threaded Dembele through on goal, but a phenomenal save from Nick Pope, who smothered the ball, denied the French side an equaliser. The ball then looped towards Mbappe, who attempted a bicycle kick but failed to get any connection, as Newcastle were then able to clear it to safety.

Relentless Parisians

Nick Pope pulled off one of the saves of his life to deny PSG another equaliser. A wonderful ball from the right-hand side saw Mbappe in space as he managed to get an esquite ball across to Barcola, who tried to guide it into the back of the net as Pope got both his knee and hand to the ball to push it wide.

Shortly after, once more Barcola went close. It was a wonderful play from Mbappe, who flicked the Frenchman through. From a matter of yards out, he tried to place past Pope's near post, but he just slipped it wide.

PSG had really got on top. The attacking play was relentless from the Ligue 1 side, but Newcastle were still standing relatively firm defensively. However, PSG were still being wasteful in attack, and once again another chance went begging, with Hernandez found himself in space down the left and played a ball across the box into the path of Dembele, but Schar did just about enough to stop the winger from putting away the equaliser.

With just three minutes left on the clock, a wonderful chance fell to Mbappe, who won the ball from Schar, shot but was denied by Pope, and followed up with the rebound, which he could only flash wide.

Eight minutes of stoppage time were added on as PSG looked to keep their Champions League hopes alive. PSG’s first chance of stoppage time fell to Barcola, who blazed a good chance over the bar from a matter of yards out; he should have done much better.

Late drama at the Parc De Prances saw all eyes set upon VAR with three minutes of stoppage time left. The ball hit Tino Livarmento chest and bounced onto his arm. Szymon Marciniak was sent to the monitor, he looked, and he awarded the penalty.

After the award of an extremely soft penalty, Mbappe stepped up, attempting to be a hero and to keep PSG’s UCL hopes alive. He smashed the ball right into the top corner, leaving Nick Pope with no chance. It seemed cruel for Newcastle, who defended so heroically all night but PSG did not care as they rescued a point late on in Paris.

Player of the Match: Miguel Almirón

Phenomenal from start to finish. Looked after the ball when his side needed him most. He was all over the pitch, whether that was getting his team forward or breaking up play. A great performance from the Paraguayan.