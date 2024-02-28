Former Manchester United defender John O'Shea has been appointed as the Republic of Ireland's interim boss ahead of their two home international friendlies against Belgium and Switzerland in March.

O'Shea, who was capped 118 times for his country, was assistant coach of the boys in green in 2023 but left his post when Stephen Kenny's contract expired as boss.

The Republic, who have been without a manager since Kenny's departure in November, failed to qualify for this summer's Euros after finishing fourth in their qualifying group.

The FA of Ireland are expected to name Kenny's successor in early April.

Upon his appointment as interim boss, O'Shea spoke of his pride in taking charge of his country.

"I'm delighted to return to the senior men's coaching staff as interim head coach for the two international friendlies against Belgium and Switzerland.

"It will be an incredible honour to lead the side into the March international window.

"As everyone will know, I've always had immense pride representing my country, whether that be during my playing career or very recently as part of the coaching staff for the men's senior team and the Under-21s.

"I've got great belief in this group of players to win football matches and looking forward to some positive results."

FA Ireland's Director of Football Marc Canham explained the appointment.

"John has developed a strong level of excellent coaching experience across both domestic and international football and has recently been involved at both U21 and senior level with Ireland alongside his considerable achievements as an international player and in his club career.

"John knows this group of players extremely well."

Premier Experience

O'Shea will be joined by Crystal Palace assistant manager, Paddy McCarthy, in the dugout for the March internationals.

McCarthy, who has held numerous roles at Selhurst Park, such as youth team manager and a first-team coach under three different bosses, Roy Hodgson, Patrick Vieira, and most recently, Oliver Glasner, provides crucial management experience as Ireland head into two tough friendlies.

Commenting on having McCarthy as his deputy, O'Shea said, "It’s great that Paddy has agreed to come on board for the two matches and work will begin straight away to prepare for two top-quality fixtures against great opposition in Belgium and Switzerland, in front of our fantastic home support."

Marc Canham explained the critical experience that McCarthy brings to the Irish coaching staff.

"With the support and expertise of Paddy, we believe this team (O'Shea and McCarthy) are the right choice for the interim period.

"Paddy has fantastic experience as a coach and is a great addition to the staff, alongside his current role at Crystal Palace, his experience will prove invaluable to John and the team for these next two matches."