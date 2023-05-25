Eintracht Frankfurt vs Freiburg: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 34, 2023

Christian Streich’s Freiburg could qualify for Europe’s elite competition for the first time in the club’s history if results on the Bundesliga’s final matchday go their way.

They currently sit in 5th place, out of the Champions League places due to goal difference but need Union Berlin to slip up if they are to make history of their own.

Union Berlin have a goal difference of +12 while Breisgau-Brasilianer sit on +8 ahead of this weekend’s clash with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Streich has already etched his name in Freiburg’s history, but if he can bring Champions League football to Europa Park then he will be making Freiburg history.

After defeat to Union two weeks ago, Freiburg's hopes looked to be dashed but an impressive 2-0 home win over in-form Wolfsburg last week has reignited their chances.

Goals from Christian Günter and the retiring Nils Petersen sealed the massive three points for Breisgau-Brasilianer.

To qualify for the Champions League, Freiburg will have to better Union Berlin’s result at home to Werder Bremen or make up the four goal difference they are behind.

In their way is an Eintracht Frankfurt side who still have slim hopes of qualifying for Europe.

Oliver Glasner’s side are three points behind Bayer Leverkusen, who sit in 6th place, which is Europa Conference League qualification.

They would need to have a big win over Freiburg and hope Bayer Leverkusen and Wolfsburg above them lose badly to get in Europe once again.

Departing Glasner will have an eye on the DFB Pokal final against RB Leipzig coming up, with this being their better chance of getting in Europe next season.

Freiburg were on a bad run before last week’s crucial win with losses over Champions League rivals RB Leipzig and Union Berlin, and have won only two of their last five matches.

Glasner who brought home Frankfurt’s first European trophy in over four decades will be looking for a good send off at the Deutsche Bank Park this Saturday.

Team News

Eintracht Frankfurt

Argentinian striker, Lucas Alario has struggled in his first season at Frankfurt and will miss this weekend’s fixture due to a knee injury.

Hrvoje Smolčić will miss the club’s final fixture but Kristijan Jakić and Phillip Max have returned to training and will be available.

Midfielder Sebastien Rode is a doubt after getting a knock to his ankle in training, but Glasner confirmed he will field his strongest possible team on Saturday.

Freiburg

Nicolas Höfler will miss this weekend’s match after picking up a red card last weekend against Wolfsburg.

The only other absentee for Freiburg is Daniel-Kofi Kyereh who is a long-term absentee with an ACL injury.

Petersen will make his last appearance for Freiburg and in his career when he plays on Saturday after he announced he would retire at the end of the current season.

Likely Lineups

Eintracht Frankfurt

Trapp, Touré, Tuta, Ndicka, Buta, Sow, Kamada, Max, Götze, Lindstrøm, Kolo Muani

Freiburg

Flekken, Kubler, Leinhart, Ginter, Sallai, Eggestein, Keitel, Günter, Doan, Grifo, Höler

Key Players

Eintracht Frankfurt: Randal Kolo Muani

This is most likely to be Randal Kolo Muani’s last match in front of the Deutsche Park Arena crowd, as he is expected to depart the club in the summer.

The Frenchman has only been at the club for one season, but his impressive performances have attracted interest from various clubs across Europe and it is unlikely Frankfurt will be able to keep hold of their star man.

The forward has scored 14 times this season, meaning he is only two goals behind league leader Niklas Füllkrug with one matchday to go.

He will be looking to hunt down Füllkrug’s goal tally on Saturday and finish his Frankfurt Bundesliga career with the Torjägerkanone (Bundesliga’s golden boot trophy).

Freiburg: Maximilian Eggestein

Maximilian Eggestein is about to finish his second season at Freiburg after his move from Werder Bremen in 2021, and what a move it has been for the Germen.

The now 26-year-old was always highly rated as youngster, playing for Germany’s Under-21 team, but at Freiburg he has now found a home and is playing the best football of his career.

In the season run-in the German has been putting in some fine displays for Streich’s side being a huge part of their Champions League hunt.

On Saturday he will be tasked with being the leader in the midfield with his regular partner, Höfler suspended.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The Saturday afternoon match is being played at the Deutsche Bank Park.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off for this final matchday fixture is scheduled to be at 14:30 GMT.

How can I watch?

The match won’t be available for UK viewers but US viewers can watch the game on ESPN+.