Aston Villa 2-1 Legia Warsaw: Fan Violence overshadows game as Villa into the knockouts

The teams line up against the backdrop of an empty away section due to fan disturbance prior to kick off during the UEFA Europa Conference League 2023/24 Group E match between Aston Villa FC and Legia Warszawa at Villa Park on November 30, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Aston Villa beat Legia Warsaw 2-1 at Villa Park to take control of their UEFA Europa Conference League Group E. On a night that was marred by fan violence before the game, away fans were banned from the stadium and at least three police officers were injured.

Villa lost 3-2 at Legia in the opening group game, but they have gone on and won all three games since then.

Villa needed to beat Legia to realise their hopes of finishing top. As the Europa Conference League factors in head-to-head record before goal difference, the Polish side had the advantage.

The group winners go into the last 16, while the team who finishes second have to play two extra games in a play-off round to reach the last 16.

Story of the game:

Villa took an early lead inside four minutes as Moussa Diaby was played in down the right wing from Youri Tielemans' ball, he cut inside and curled a shot past the keeper.

Villa then created two more chances, as Jhon Duran lashed a shot off target and then Clement Lenglet headed wide.

Legia was causing problems for the Villa defence, as a dangerous free-kick was almost met by three different Villa players, Robin Olsen wasn't tested though.

Jhon Duran of Aston Villa in action with Artur Jedrzejczyk of Legia Warsaw during the UEFA Europa Conference League 2023/24 Group E match between Aston Villa FC and Legia Warszawa at Villa Park on November 30, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

But then an absolute moment of madness and a howler from Villa midfielder Boubacar Kamara. He gets the ball back from Robin Olsen and plays a sideways pass without even looking. The ball went straight to Ernest Muci, who curled a perfect shot into the top corner. Legia awarded a gift and had no fans to celebrate in front of.

Villa then started to push on in search of the lead as Legia's Kacper Tobiasz, was quick off his line to deny Jhon Duran. Luckily for Legia, the rebound didn't land for Moussa Diaby.

Legia had a half chance with striker Marc Gual but he couldn't get enough power into his header and it was a comfortable save for Robin Olsen.

Douglas Luiz of Aston Villa and Artur Jedrzejczyk of Legia Warszawa during the UEFA Europa Conference League match between Aston Villa and Legia Warszawa at Villa Park on November 30, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images)

Villa went on the attack to try and get ahead before half-time but Youri Tielemans slowed the momentum down and then lost the ball. Legia went up the other end on a counter but Boubacar Kamara dropped back well to stop it.

Into the second half, Villa were caught offside early doors. They pushed for a two-goal lead that was to guarantee the top spot in the group and a place in the last 16.

Then Legia almost took the lead in the weirdest of ways, the ball bounced in front of Gil Dias and he stooped down and headed the ball which looped up into the air and hit the crossbar. It was a strange effort but almost a successful one.

Ezri Konsa of Aston Villa is challenged Bartosz Kapustka of Legia Warszawa during the UEFA Europa Conference League match between Aston Villa FC and Legia Warszawa at Villa Park on November 30, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Moussa Diaby burst into the box, bamboozled the defence and shoots but Legia keeper Tobiasz makes himself big and saves with his arm. Then the follow up from Jhon Duran has a shot deflected over.

Aston Villa then regained the lead in the 58th minute, as Douglas Luiz swung in a free-kick and Alex Moreno hooked it in from six yards. It was a good finish from the Spaniard, John McGinn was stanfing in an offside in the build-up to the free-kick, but he was just a decoy the ball never went near him, it was clever from Villa.

Alex Moreno of Aston Villa celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-1 during the UEFA Europa Conference League match between Aston Villa and Legia Warszawa at Villa Park on November 30, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images)

Jhon Duran then tried to slide the ball into an empty net from a cross but couldn't get there. He appealed for a penalty but he was given offside, so even if he made a connection with the ball sliding in, it wouldn't have counted.

Jacob Ramsey curled a shot wide as Villa looked to get the job 100% done. Villa were pushing but to no avail.



Villa striker Jhon Duran put the pressure on as the game was ticking down and tried to latch onto a loose backpass but ended up fouling a Legia defender while trying to get there.

Leon Bailey raced onto a long ball over the top late on and lobbed the goalkeeper. But it hit the crossbar, and bounced onto the line, no goal was given although everyone was waiting to see if the ref would give a goal via his watch.

Moussa Diaby of Aston Villa is challenged by Steve Kapuadi of Legia Warszawa during the UEFA Europa Conference League match between Aston Villa FC and Legia Warszawa at Villa Park on November 30, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)



Then Lucas Digne put in a wonderful teasing cross, but nobody gambled and the ball went past Jhon Duran. That was a big chance for that crucial third goal, but that was enough for Unai Emery's side who ran out victors on the night.

Villa are into the knockout stages but need a point in Bosnia in two weeks to be sure of the last 16.

Villa will be slightly frustrated that they didn't find that one extra goal which would have meant they could take it easy against Zrinjski Mostar in the final group game. But a Legia equaliser would have taken things out of their hands, so it could have been a lot worse.

Crowd trouble marred the game:

At least three police officers have been injured during the disorder ahead of Aston Villa's game with Legia Warsaw in Birmingham.

The officers were injured outside Villa Park after missiles were thrown at them by Legia Warsaw fans, with one reportedly being hit by a flare.

According to multiple sources, the officer was set on fire after being struck by the flare and is now recovering in hospital after suffering burns.

Police clash with Legia Warszawa fans outside the stadium before the UEFA Europa Conference League match between Aston Villa and Legia Warszawa at Villa Park on November 30, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images)

West Midlands Police said fans of the Polish side were not being allowed into the stadium after objects were thrown at officers.

Legia hit out at Villa publicly for what they described as restrictions on the number of tickets for away fans.

Police clash with Legia Warszawa fans outside the stadium before the UEFA Europa Conference League match between Aston Villa and Legia Warszawa at Villa Park on November 30, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

West Midlands Police confirmed they had made more than 46 arrests following the shameful scenes on Thursday evening.

Player of the game: Alex Moreno

After sustaining a hamstring injury in May, the Spanish defender was included in Unai Emery's starting lineup for the first time. He was present to convert Douglas Luiz's accurate free kick for Villa, to secure qualification to the knockout stage. Moreno had a really good game and repaid the faith from Unai Emery.