Roy Hodgson claims Crystal Palace no longer a one-man team

Roy Hodgson has claimed that Crystal Palace are no longer a one-man team.

The Palace boss said that excellent attacking recruitment, through the likes of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise, has boosted their attacking output.

On the eve of their home clash with Everton, Hodgson also praises Sean Dyche, reveals why Naouirou Ahamada has not been in his squads and debunks the latest rumour about his future.

Sean Dyche's Everton

Everton manager Sean Dyche has helped steady the ship in Merseyside with some convincing wins and vital points against quality opposition.

But Everton would no doubt love to trade league places with Palace who currently sit nine points above the 17th-placed Toffees in 12th place.

Hodgson, however, praised Dyche's managerial skill and claims he has been an asset at all clubs he's worked for.

“I like him very much as a person. He’ an excellent manager. Not only doe he know a lot about football, but he’s got the ability to communicate his ideas and knowledge of the game to the players he works with.

"There’s no doubt the places where he’s worked have benefited from that. He’s found himself at Everton and he’s again showing that being a good manager and a clear philosophy is worth a lot."

Hodgson also noted the benefit of Dyche's typical physical style of play.

“There’s nothing wrong with [being physical]. Manchester City and Arsenal are not easy to bully physically and they’re the teams at the top of the league.

"If you don’t have that ability to stand up for yourselves, to win challenges, to really use the athleticism your team has you’re not going to do well."

Roy's future at Palace

Rumours have circulated that Hodgson may take a mentor or advisory role at Crystal Palace at the end of the season to help the new manager settle into the club.

This rumour was quickly shrugged off by Hodgson, who continues to be tight-lipped about his career after the end of this season.

“It’s news to me. I’ve decided the best way when it comes to all questions regarding what happens with me at the end of the season is to say nothing.”

“I’m not going to give any predictions as to what I’ll do after this job. The best thing I can do is say nothing”

A Tale of Two Goalkeepers

Palace have an abundance of goalkeeping talent in the squad. First-choice Vicente Guaita has been kept out the side from a foot injury sustained against Leicester, with Sam Johnstone filling the gloves.

“He’s done extremely well", said Hodgson on Johnstone, "there’s no doubt about that. His performances in the first half against Leeds and Southampton show we have a top goalkeeper.

“We got him [last summer] with stiff competition from other clubs, because when he was leaving West Bromwich Albion on a free transfer, he’d already made his way into an England squad.

“We knew we were signing someone who would compete with Vicente for the position. When Vicente gets fit, that competition will start once again, and it will be up for me to decide which of the two goalkeepers I want to put in the team."

Johnstone has given excellent performances in his last two matches and secured a clean sheet last weekend against Southampton FC.

“I am in a fortunate position if the two are fit, because I’d feel confident going into the game with either goalkeeper.

“Often, the choices in management are quite hard. I’m picking between two good ones. I’ll worry about that problem when the time comes, and let’s hope I make the right decision.”

Injury update

Hodgson provided an injury update ahead of Palace's clash with Everton at Selhurst Park with no players returning from injury, including Wilfried Zaha.

“Nathaniel Clyne we’re hoping will get onto the training field next week. We‘re also hoping we’ll get Wilf back next week. They’re two things to look forward to, but not for this game.”

Where has Ahamada been?

The signing of Naouirou Ahamada this January peaked the interest of Palace fans. The midfielder came from Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart and put in some decent performances under Patrick Vieira.

But he is yet to feature, even on the bench, for Hodgson's Palace with many speculating about Ahamada's future this season.

However, Hodgson revealed that the player is training well and may soon get his chance in the squad.

“He’s training very well. The reason he’s not featured in the squads is because for the first game I picked another team – I didn’t know much about him.

"The more I see him in training the more I like him. I see no reason in these last three games to say to another player ‘you’re out’ because Ahamada had a good training session.

“He’s been very good, very supportive. We take him with us to every game. It won’t be that long before he established himself at Crystal Palace.

"There’s a lot to come from him."

Are Crystal Palace still a one-man team?

Crystal Palace's reliance on Wilfried Zaha is unquestionable. Many have claimed that Palace over-rely on him, with most of the attacking threat coming through the Ivorian.

But Zaha has only featured for forty-five minutes under Hodgson due to an injury sustained just before half time against Leicester City.

Hodgson now claims that Palace do not rely on Zaha, but admits that perhaps in the past Palace were something of a 'one-man team'.

“During the time I was here, to a certain extent, we were [a one man team]. The notion was fair as we did depend an awful lot on him.

“I think that’s changed because there’s been a lot of recruitment. He is such a vital person and factor in us winning games. We now have plenty of other players who can step up in terms of the attacking play, it’s not purely on his shoulders.

Managing Expectations

Hodgson has changed Palace's fortune since his return. Three consecutive wins with nine goals eclipses any form that former manager Patrick Vieira could manage in the Premier League this season.

But Hodgson was quick to emphasise that keeping good form is no easy feat and the players and the club must remain grounded.

“Knowing that we were in a position that was gloomy, and players were being hit with unpleasant statistics, the players had to live with that – that noise from the outside, the criticism. It’s very difficult for players to live in those moments.

“If the team does well enough to deserve, as I think it has done, three consecutive victories, suddenly that noise dissipates, and you feel a little bit better about yourself and a bit more confident.

"We always thought we could do this and now we’re starting to prove it. We’ve got to make certain, as a club, we don’t lose anything that has got us these three victories.

“It’s the double-edged sword. When things are against you, you can’t find the confidence and the mood to get yourself out of the gloom, but then of course, [players may think] ‘now this is easy’, and that’s an equally dangerous edge in my opinion.

“It’s a question of balancing those two sword edges and trying to produce, on every occasion we play, the sort of performances we’ve seen so far.”

The 'tragedy' of Nathan Ferguson

Nathan Ferguson has had a tough time at Palace. His career has been marred by persistent injuries and setbacks which have kept him from having an impact in the Premier League.

Hodgson provided an emotional update on the young fullback, noting that he would be very lucky to feature this season.

“It’s a serious muscle tear. I was really excited when he came to the club. We thought we had a little diamond on our hands.

"What’s happened to him in his career of the last few years has been a tragedy. It’s been tough for me to take seeing his disappointment and start all over once again. He was looking good [in training].

“He’s going to have to be tough. The club will help him as much as we can because he a popular figure and for him personally it’s a real mental challenge.

I’m really disappointed. He doesn’t deserve that. He’s deserved a better faith."

Roy reembraced

Discontent and anger defined the Palace mood after Vieira's sacking. Many saw the reappointment of Hodgson as a step in the wrong direction for the club.

But football fans are easily pleased and Hodgson has got them back on board with free-flowing and goal-heavy football that had been missing from Vieira's Palace.

The fans have reembraced their former gaffer, but Hodgson claims the discontent was not as wide spread as it appeared.

“It’s good that when you come back that you satisfy people's expectations. The fans have been extremely good.

"You’ve got 25,000 fans at the game and another 25,000 or so dotted around. The people that you refer to, that’s a very small group – the little podcast groups and so on. The forty-, fifty- and sixty-year-old fans always seem pleased to see me."

Crystal Palace face Everton at Selhurst Park this Saturday, 3pm.