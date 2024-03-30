Bayer Leverkusen pulled off yet another dramatic victory after scoring twice late on to beat a spirited Hoffenheim 2-1 and take another step towards the Bundesliga title.

Maximilian Beier shocked the home fans inside the BayArena in the 33rd minute, squeezing the ball past Lukas Hradecky to give the visitors an unlikely lead.

Leverkusen lacked a cutting edge for large parts of the match and struggled to get back into the game with the heroics of Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann frustrating Xabi Alonso’s side.

However, in the 88th minute the home side’s relentless attacking play paid off when midfielder Robert Andrich got on the end of Jonathan Tah’s header to fire in the equaliser for the league leaders.

Only two minutes later as the clock hit 90 minutes Patrik Schick sent the BayArena into pandemonium. Substitute Nathan Tella got to the byline and put it on the plate for the in-form striker to make it 2-1 and send Leverkusen 13 points clear at the top.

Bayer Leverkusen's unbeaten status shows no signs of stopping

Bayer Leverkusen celebrate with their fans after a dramatic victory (Photo by Jörg Schüler/Bayer 04 Leverkusen via Getty Images)

It is now 39 games unbeaten for ‘Die Werkself’ across all competitions this season and their never say die attitude will have fans feeling they may already have one hand on their first Bundesliga title.

The remarkable comeback was a largely frustrating game for the home side, who recorded 36 shots on goal and saw 68% possession in a dominant performance with credit going to the Hoffenheim defensive work.

Playmaker Florian Wirtz was a dangerous threat throughout, gliding round the pitch and went very close in the first half with a curling long range effort.

Granit Xhaka dictated play in the middle of the park and the full back duo of Jeremie Frimpong and Alejandro Grimaldo were relentless in their attacking work, both having chances to add to their impressive goal tally.

Mirroring the late comeback that Alonso’s side managed in both the Europa League round of 16 ties against Qarabag, Schick was the hero again. Scoring in added time again, the 28 year old striker now has five goals in his last five games.

After picking up all three points today, not only does the gap over Bayern Munich extend to 13 points but Leverkusen secured their place in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Hoffenheim will take the race for European qualification right to the wire

Hoffenheim players together after silencing the BayArena (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

As the full time whistle approached, it seemed Hoffenheim had pulled off a heroic upset as their resilient defensive performance left the league leaders frustrated.

However, as every side in the Bundesliga this season have found out, Leverkusen somehow fought back and with two quick goals the visitors' hard work had been undone.

Pellegrino Matarazzo will take plenty of positives despite the disappointing result as his side looked strong defensively and were able to worry the best defence in the league on the counter attack.

Following Freiburg’s 3-0 victory away to Borussia Mönchengladbach, ‘Die Kraichgauer’ find themselves in ninth place, eight points behind Eintracht Frankfurt in sixth place after a 0-0 draw with Union Berlin.

If the determination in the performance from today’s loss can be applied to the last seven games of the season, Hoffenheim stand every chance to achieve their European dream.



The availibility of Maximilian Beier could be pivotal for Hoffenheim in the final games of the season

Maximilian Beier celebrates putting Hoffenheim in the lead (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Hoffenheim’s lack of goal scoring threat has been a problem all season but Beier, the club’s top scorer this season showcased his efficiency in front of goal as he silenced the BayArena with a composed finish

The German under-21 international took his goal tally to 13 in the Bundesliga this season, with his seven assists the talented striker reached 20 goal contributions for the first time in his career.

The 21 year old has scored five of Matarazzo’s sides last six goals and is proving his worth after returning to the club from his loan spell with Hannover 96.

In a side that struggles for goals, Beier’s ability to stay fit and keep up his fine run of form could prove the difference as Hoffenheim look to end the season strongly.

A crucial home fixture against Augsburg is next for Hoffenheim in what could be a crucial decider in the race for European qualification.

What Xabi Alonso has created at Bayer Leverkusen is special

Bayer Leverkusen fans show their appreciation for Xabi Alonso (Photo by Jörg Schüler/Bayer 04 Leverkusen via Getty Images)

The day after the official announcement that Alonso will be staying on as Leverkusen manager next season, the nature of the victory over Hoffenheim will only add to the fairytale season they are having.

In October 2022 Leverkusen found themselves second from bottom in the Bundesliga before appointing the Spaniard. Less than 18 months later and Alonso’s side sit 13 points clear at the summit and have guaranteed Champions League will be played at the BayArena next season.

The free flowing, fluid attacking play that the 42 year old manager has installed is well suited to the fast paced football associated with the Champions League and the desire to coach the side he has built in this competition is evident in his decision to stay.

The scenes of pure excitement and admirability of the home fans at full time towards their highly sought after manager, shows how Alonso has completely transformed the club and the connection he has built with the city of Leverkusen in such a short space of time.