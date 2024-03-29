After an impressive international break for Germany, all attention turns back to the Bundesliga this weekend.

Bayer Leverkusen will be aiming for their eight successive league win to extend their lead at the top of the table to 13 points before ‘Der Klassiker’.

With reports of Xabi Alonso staying on as ‘Die Werkself’ manager next season, the Spaniard will be hoping his side can replicate the result in the previous meeting between the two sides where Leverkusen ran out 3-2 winners.

Hoffenheim come into the fixture off the back of consecutive defeats, losing 0-3 at home against high flying Stuttgart before the international break.

Pellegrino Matarazzo’s side sit in eight place, just two points behind Augsburg in seventh place, which will be enough to qualify for a place in Europe if their hosts go on to win the DFB Pokal.

Team News

Bayer Leverkusen

Exequiel Palacios missed Argentina duty last week and will not feature this weekend.

The midfielder is joined by Brazilian full back Arthur on the absentee list.

Top scorer Victor Boniface faces a race to be fit following his long term groin injury that saw him miss the AFCON. Alongside the Nigerian striker, attacking midfielder Jonas Hofmann limped off in the club’s Europa League second leg over Qarabag and will likely miss out.

Hoffenheim

Following his red card in the defeat to Frankfurt, John Brooks misses out with a suspension.

Mergim Berisha and Marco John both sustained serious knee injuries and won’t be available this weekend. Florian Grillitsch picked up a knock against Stuttgart and is a doubt.

Meanwhile, the away side will be boosted by the return of defender Ozan Kabak who returns following a ban.

Likely Lineups

Bayer Leverkusen

Hrádecký; Tah, Hincapié, Stanišić; Grimaldo, Xhaka, Andrich, Frimpong; Wirtz, Adli; Schick.

Hoffenheim

Baumann; Kabak, Nsoki, Akpoguma; Jurásek, Stach, Tohumcu, Kadeřábek; Kramarić; Bebou, Beier.

Key Players

Bayer Leverkusen- Florian Wirtz

At 17 years and 16 days old, Florian Wirtz became Leverkusen’s youngest ever debutant and four years later he is spearheading their record breaking side towards the club’s first ever Bundesliga title.

Dubbed by the local Kölner Express newspaper as "the best midfielder to come through the club in 30 years", the German international is backing up these claims with consistent standout performances this season.

Leverkusen’s number 10 has racked up 28 goal contributions in 36 matches this season and returns from the international break in fine form, scoring a wonderful long range effort after just seven seconds in Germany’s impressive 2-0 win over France.

The 20 year old attacking midfielder has transformed under Alonso’s management and will be hoping to continue driving Leverkusen towards the title and potentially invincible status.

Hoffenheim- Andrej Kramaric

When a team finds themselves in a poor run of form and facing the most inform side in the league, calling on the most experienced players in the squad to lead by example is key and they do not come more experienced than Andrej Kramaric.

With 125 goals for ‘Die Kraichgauer’ the Croatian forward is the club’s all time leading goalscorer since joining in 2016. Kramaric has eight goals and one assist in the Bundesliga this season.

Operating in the number 10 position behind topscorer Maximilian Beier, the 32 year old is pivotal to the Hoffenheim attack and like Wirtz, enjoyed a successful international break with a goal and an assist in Croatia’s 4-2 win over Egypt.

The BayArena has been a fortress this season and if the visitors are to cause an upset, Kramaric will need to use his experience to lead his side to an important three points towards European qualification.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match is being played at the BayArena in Leverkusen.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick off at 14:30. (GMT)

How can I watch?

The game is not being televised in the United Kingdom. At full-time, highlights will be available on the Bundesliga website and on the app.