A disappointing 3-1 defeat to Europe pushing Augsburg before the international break extended an eleven match winless run and prompted the appointment of Ralph Hasenhüttl and the dismissal of Niko Kovac.

The former Southampton manager has been out of work since November 2022 and will have hopes of steering Die Wölfe away from relegation. Currently, Hasenhüttl's new side sits 14th with 25 points, six points above Mainz in the relegation play-off places following three straight defeats and several draws.

Wolfsburg have been particularly poor away from home, with eight defeats from 13.

The Austrian oversaw the promotion of Ingolstadt 04 to the Bundesliga and secured a second place finish with RB Leipzig. With eight games remaining, that experience will be vital to ensuring they avoid their first relegation since 1997.

Despite languishing in 10th, Werder Bremen’s position very much flatters them. After suffering 2-1 defeats in their last three fixtures, including a particularly poor display at Union Berlin last week, Ole Werner’s side somehow have the real possibility of challenging for a place in Europe.

In any other Bundesliga season, 30 points would likely see a team flirting with the relegation places; however, this is a Bundesliga season like no other, and Bremen have not been punished for their inconsistency.

What is also interesting is that Werder Bremen have the same amount of points after 26 games as they had in the 2020-21 season, when they were relegated.

Even though Werner finds himself unbeaten in three games against the Wolves and the hosts have scored in all of their previous 13 games, the new manager bounce is sure to give Wolfsburg the edge to punish the inconsistencies in their opposition.

Team News

Werder Bremen

Senne Lynen, Mitchell Weiser, and Jans Stage will all be unavailable for the hosts after picking up bookings in the Union Berlin clash, which initiated bans for the trio.

Niklas Stark and Justin Nijnmah remain long-term absentees for Bremen.

Dawid Kownacki is also ruled out, as he has sustained a hamstring injury.

Wolfsburg

Patrick Wimmer is suspended for Wolfsburg following a red card in the defeat to Augsburg, which seemed to be the final nail in the coffin for Kovac.

The visitors could also be without Lovro Majer after a knock in training.

However, there is good news for Wolfsburg as Moritz Jenz returns from the ban he received after being sent off against Bayern Leverkusen.

Koen Casteels missed Belgium's friendly with England at Wembley due to a shoulder issue, and therefore is a doubt for the clash at the weekend.

Finally, Jonas Wind has recovered from an injury that forced him to depart the Denmark camp early over the international break.

Likely lineups

Werder Bremen

Zetterer; Malatini, Veljkovic, Jung; Agu, Alvero, Schmid, Bittencourt, Deman; Woltemade, Ducksch

Wolfsburg

Pervan, Maehle, Lacroix, Jenz, Rogerio; Baku, Svanberg, Arnold, Paredes; Wind, Behrens

Key Players

Wolfsburg - Jonas Wind

Despite Wolfsburg's poor season, Jonas Wind has been a consistent performer and shining light for the Wolves during their downturn of form.

Wind left the Danish camp early; however, it is thought that he has successfully recovered from a shoulder issue.

So far, the Dane has registered nine goals and six assists in 26 games, which places him just outside the top 10 goal scorers in the Bundesliga.

While the 25-year-old possesses a natural finishing ability, his playmaking often goes under the radar. Utilising his physicality and stature, he likes to drop deep to hold up play and search for runners in behind.

Even though Wind has only managed to muster two goals in 2024 and has gone goaless in three, with his last coming against Frankfurt in February, Hasenhüttl will be desperate to get the best out of the former Copenhagen striker and will likely ensure his system accommodates him as much as possible.

Also, Werder Bremen have looked defensively vulnerable in their last few games, and the addition of new signing Julian Malatini to the back line has been less than popular among fans following a string of shaky performances. Wind has the potential to cause their defence, and particuarly Malatini, a lot of problems under Hassenhuttl.

Werder Bremen - Marvin Ducksch

Marvin Ducksch has been in fine form for Werder Bremen this season, and the striker is largely responsible for the position Bremen currently find themselves in.

With nine goals and five assists in 25 games, Ducksch has dragged Millionenelf up the table.

Despite the 2-1 loss to Union Berlin last week, the German impacted the match once again, swinging in a delicious corner for Weiser to run onto and head into the empty net.

While the striker's finishing capabilities and decision making can sometimes be brought into question, his set pieces and link up play with the likes of Weiser mean that Bremen always pose a constant threat, despite being allergic to winning of late.

Just as Wind will be important for Wolfsburg in exploiting a defensively vulnerable Bremen defence, Ducksch will likely find himself with a lot of opportunities to impact the game, whether that be scoring or assisting from a corner.

Match Details

Where is the match being played?

The match is being at the Weserstadion, Bremen.

What time is kick off?

The match is set to kick off at 14:30 (GMT)

Where can I watch the match?

Viewers in the United Kingdom are unable to watch the match live due to blackout restrictions. Highlights can be found after full-time on the Bundesliga app.