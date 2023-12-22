Rating each Bundesliga team's season so far

It’s that time of year again. No I don’t mean Christmas, I’m talking about the Bundesliga’s winter break.

It’s going to be a long four long weeks until we can see some Bundesliga action again.

But fear not!

I’ve gone down the league table as it stands and summarised each team’s season so far, and given them a grade ranging from A*- F.

1st Bayer Leverkusen - A*

Xabi Alonso’s men have been absolutely incredible this season. Die Werkself (the company's 11) are undefeated, and go into Christmas four points clear of Bayern Munich. They play fantastic attacking football, and summer signings such as Alex Grimaldo and Victor Boniface have in slotted seamlessly. If they can keep their star players in the January transfer window, they could end Bayern’s 11 year grip on the Meisterschale.

2nd Bayern Munich – A

If it wasn’t for Leverkusen’s astounding form Bayern would be miles clear at the top. 100 million Euro man Harry Kane has hit the ground running in Bavaria with 21 goals already and Tuchel has stamped his mark on the team after coming in half way through last season. They’ve dished out some hammerings, and have played some fantastic football as usual, but I can’t give them full marks as they did lose 5-1 to Frankfurt.

3rd VfB Stuttgart – A*

What. A. Transformation. Just six months ago they were playing in the relegation play off and now they’re third. After coming in in April and saving Die Roten (the reds) from relegation, Sebastian Hoeneß has worked wonders and has gotten the best out of players such as Chris Führich, Deniz Undav and star man Serhou Guirassy. They’ve beaten their club record for most wins at this point in a season, and are serious Champions League contenders.

4th RB Leipzig – B

Many RB fans will have worried when Josko Gvardiol, Dominik Szoboszlai and Christopher Nkunku all left the club in the summer, But as always Die Roten Bullen (the red bulls) have recruited excellently bringing in the likes of Xavi Simons, Benjamin Sesko and Louis Openda. Marco Rose’s side hasn’t set the league alight, but they’ve been consistent and shouldn’t have trouble securing Champions League for the sixth season in a row.

5th Borussia Dortmund – C

"It’s just not working“ admitted captain Emre Can in BVB’s last game before the break. Last season’s runners up just haven’t found that cutting edge, and are currently six points off fourth. But it’s not all doom and gloom, Edin Terzic’s men were sixth at this point last season and went into the final day with the title in their own hands, so there’s plenty of time left for Dortmund’s fortunes to change.

6th Eintracht Frankfurt – B

Frankfurt have been the epitome of ‘decent’. After last season’s heartbreak of missing out on the Europa League by just two goals, Die Adler (the Eagles) have been getting on with it and stand in good stead to fight for the Europa League spots. And of course they smashed Bayern 5-1.

7th TSG Hoffenheim – B

Hoffenheim have been quietly getting on with it this campaign after an uninspiring last few seasons. After a great start to the season Die Achtzehn99 (the 1899) have tailed off somewhat and dropped a few silly points recently. But if you look at their team most of their squad have lots of Bundesliga experience, which could prove invaluable when the European dogfight starts heating up.

8th SC Freiburg – B

The Bundesliga’s serial overachievers are once again getting amongst it this season. Christian Streich has done a solid job with Freiburg as per usual, and if players such as Michael Gregoritsch and Vincenzo Grifo can stay on form then there’s no reason why Freiburg can’t repeat last season’s stunning fifth placed finish.

9th Heidenheim – A

Heidenheim need to be talked about more. In their first ever season in the Bundesliga, many expected them to go straight back down, but we’re halfway through the season and they’re only four points off Europe. Frank Schmidt has managed to keep key players from last season such as Tim Kleindienst and built a solid team around them. Expect to see them ruffling some of the big boys’ feathers after the Winterpause.

10th Wolfsburg – D

Quite an underwhelming season so far for a Wolfsburg side who haven’t managed to find much consistency. I personally expected last season’s finish just outside the Conference League spot to spur die Wölfe (the Wolves) on but so far it hasn’t. But there’s definitely potential in the side with the likes of Jonas Wind who’s scored almost half their goals this season.

11th Augsburg – C

You have to give credit to Augsburg. You’ve got giants like Hamburg and Hertha down in the second division, meanwhile Augsburg have spent 13 consecutive seasons in the Bundesliga and it's looking like it’s going to be 14. All round solid side who exceed expectations every season.

12th Borussia Mönchengladbach – D

Now onto a side I’m going to struggle giving credit to this season. Mönchengladbach seem to have a serious problem with winning. They’ve led in 11 of this season’s 16 games and won just four. And that came to a head in the final game before the break where Frankfurt scored two stoppage time goals to beat die Fohlen (the Foals) 2-1.

13th Werder Bremen – C

Many expected the loss of star striker Niklas Füllkrug to Dortmund as a potential death sentence for Bremen, but so far that’s not been the case. Marvin Duksch has led the line fantastically, and with youth prospect Justin Njinmah breaking into the team Bremen have had an okay first half of the season, but they definitely need to be cautious of the teams behind them.

14th VfL Bochum – C

With them narrowly avoiding relegation last season, I personally expected Thomas Letsch’s side to really struggle this season. Apart from the 7-0 pasting from Bayern they’ve not been too bad, and are six points clear of the drop zone.

15th Union Berlin – E

What on earth has happened to Union this season? In the previous three seasons die Eisernen (the Iron Ones) finished seventh, fifth and fourth with them qualifying for this season’s Champions League. But this campaign they went on a 12 game losing streak in all competitions which culminated in the resignation of much loved manager Urs Fischer. A win to Koln before the break has pushed Union above the relegation zone, somewhat steadying the ship.

16th FSV Mainz – E

Mainz haven’t been at the races at all this season. The side who denied Dortmund the title last season currently don’t have a permanent manager after the resignation of Bo Svennson in November. They’ve won just one game all season, have the least amount of home points, and have scored the second lowest goals in the league. It’s really not looking for the side who’ve spent the last 14 seasons in the top flight.

17th FC Köln – F

In terms of things ‘not looking good’ Köln take the cake. Apart from their derby win over Monchengladbach things have been grim for the Billy Goats. They’ve won just two games and have the least amount of goals scored, but most importantly they’ve just been handed a transfer embargo for January and summer, a killer blow for a side desperate for rejuvenation. At the moment it looks as if another one of Germany’s giants is heading to the 2. Bundesliga.

18th SV Darmstadt – D

Darmstadt’s league position isn’t all too surprising. Selling last season’s top scorer Philip Tietz to Augsburg in summer wasn’t the best way to start, and it hasn’t gotten much better since. They’ve conceded three or more goals in half of their league games this season with an 8-0 loss to Bayern being amongst them. It’s looking like an immediate return to the Bundesliga.2 for the Lilies.