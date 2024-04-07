If there is one thing that Kai Havertz can take away from his debut season with Arsenal already, he has definitely proved doubters wrong.

The German international has surpassed his best goalscoring campaign in the Premier League in his first season adorning red and white, scoring nine and assisting five.

"[Proving doubters wrong] is part of the game. There are always people who don't like you or speak bad about you. I accepted that you cannot make everyone happy. I've tried to make myself happy, and the people who are important to me, and that is the most important thing," he told Sky Sports post-match after Arsenal's victory against Brighton.

The forward is also one of two players within the squad who have the experience to win the prestigious Champions League trophy, coincidentally winning it with Jorginho at Chelsea.

With the weight of expectation lifted off his shoulders, Havertz has been allowed to play a 'false nine' role in the absence of a recognised number nine, dropping back to hold up play, as well as combining well with Arsenal's rapid wingers.

Mikel Arteta has been reluctant to discuss which role Havertz fits best, but it seems that under the instructions of the Spaniard, he has found a winning formula for the German to thrive within.

"A lot of the time players decide where they have to play, and we can have certain ideas, but then you see certain relationships and some things flow.

"And when it flows, you have to let it go, and I think Kai at the moment is flowing and he’s feeling really comfortable there, the rest of the team is comfortable with him there and things happen naturally."

Coming up against Bayern Munich, the 24-year-old will reunite with familiar opposition alongside a very familiar manager. Although Frank Lampard signed Havertz during his reign in West London, fellow German Thomas Tuchel bestowed his trust in the forward's services during his 20-month spell at Chelsea.

The current Bayern coach recognised the talent he has at the time, stating: "I see a totally clear guy full of talent, unlimited talent and I see a player who will have a big impact in Chelsea, I'm absolutely convinced."

However, Tuchel failed to use Havertz to his full potential, deploying him in positions that felt unnatural, and consequentially saw a sense of underachievement in terms of goal contributions.

Havertz did reward Tuchel with his only Champions League trophy to date, scoring the winner in the 2021 final against Manchester City to add to the Blues' accolade in 2012.

Now, one of the two will stop each other from progressing to familiar territory. Tuchel is under pressure, with one win from Bayer Leverkusen determining that Bayern will not win the Bundesliga title this season - a trophy that Der FCB are always heavy favourites for.

Undoubtedly, there is still an element of pressure for Kai Havertz as well. The Gunners are in the midst of an intense title race with Liverpool and Manchester City, combined with these two monumental Champions League ties wedged into the schedule. However, the 24-year-old definitely hasn't shown it, scoring five goals in his last seven Premier League appearances.

Arteta has lauded praise upon Havertz on numerous occasions throughout the season, telling media that: "He’s certainly having a huge impact on the team, I think his overall performances have been really good and now his numbers in terms of goal contributions, are really, really high.

"He needs to maintain that level, I think the understanding between the attacking players today was superb – I think they had real purpose and connection, and a lot of clarity to attack against them, and we created many chances."

Tuesday night can provide another opportunity for Havertz to take advantage of Bayern's frailties, and vulnerate an already-weakened side stricken with injuries.

With a full 60,000 allocated to Arsenal fans inside the Emirates Stadium due to a ban imposed on Die Roten's away fans, the crowd will play a huge role in inspiring Havertz, alongside the rest of the squad to bring a significant scoreline to the Allianz Arena in the deciding leg on April 17.