The first place spot in the Premier League could change hands when Liverpool host a stubborn Brighton side.

The Reds have the opportunity to kickstart a huge Super Sunday in the title race and hope to secure all three points before Manchester City host Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp’s team dropped points against City in a controversial 1-1 draw in the league before having their quadruple hunt blown up in their face at the hands of Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-finals before the international break.

Liverpool will be hoping to turn around this hit in form and hope to get on the right page to try and give Klopp the perfect send-off.

Meanwhile, Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton come into the game on a run of five defeats in their last six away games.



However, there is still a chance that they can secure European football for next season.

Team News

Liverpool

Liverpool are assessing left-back Andy Robertson, who sustained an ankle injury against Northern Ireland while on international duty with Scotland. The injury is said to not be as bad as the club previously feared, so depending on how the pregame check-up goes, the Scotsman may be able to feature.

Meanwhile, Curtis Jones, Ibrahima Konate, and Darwin Nunez have all featured in training throughout the week, so they all should be available.

However, Diogo Jota, Alisson Becker, Stefan Bajcetic, Thiago Alcantara and Trent Alexander-Arnold remain unavailable for the foreseeable future.

Brighton

Brighton may be able to welcome back top goal scorer Joao Pedro and ex-Liverpool veteran James Milner, who will hope to return to Anfield and will remain hopeful to cause an upset of some sort.



The Seagulls will also receive a boost in midfield with Billy Gilmour returning from suspension.

Joao Pedro celebrating with Danny Welbeck following his goal against Tottenham from the penalty spot. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/ Getty Images)

On the other hand, Brighton will come into the game without the likes of; Jack Hinshelwood, Solly March and Japanese winger Kauro Mitoma.

Likely Lineups

Liverpool

Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Mac Allister, Endo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Brighton

Verbruggen; Lamptey, Van Hecke, Dunk, Igor; Gross, Gilmour; Adingra, Lallana, Enciso; Welbeck

Key Players

Liverpool: Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian King has been on fire for Liverpool this season, seeing him score 15 goals and picking up 9 assists in 22 appearances.



Throughout his time in Merseyside, Salah has consistently been Liverpool’s go-to man and he will hope to be able to positively influence this game.

In the last fixture, which ended 2-2, the winger scored twice in the first half, so Brighton will be hoping to contain the Egyptian to stop that from happening again.

Salah isn’t just a renowned goal scorer but he can also produce a moment of magic to turn a provider so if Brighton do start to frustrate the hosts, all eyes will be on the Reds’ top goal scorer to produce a moment of brilliance.



Brighton: Pascal Gross

The German midfielder is able to solely dictate the tempo of the game, and this attribute to his game was most evident when Brighton visited Bramall Lane, the home of Sheffield United.



Within this game, Gross created eight chances for his team to complete more than 116 out of 199 passes, a 97 percent pass accuracy.

Although he is incredible with the ball at his feet, Gross has displayed time and time again his appetite for getting stuck in. He ranks top for tackles made with 44, with this seeing he make more tackles than the likes of Christian Romero (42) and Enzo Fernandez (41).

If Brighton are going to get the better of Liverpool’s tireless midfield, it is evident that Gross will be at the forefront. With his ball playing ability and his ability to get stuck in, Liverpool will have to be on high alert at all times if they hope to not get caught out by a moment of Gross magic.

Match Details

Where is the game being held?

The game will be played at Anfield stadium in Liverpool.

What time is kickoff?

Kick off is scheduled to take place on Easter Sunday at 14:00 UK.

How can I watch?

You can watch the game through Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Go Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, or Sky Sports Ultra.