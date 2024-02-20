For the first time since 2017, Arsenal will be playing in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League when they head to the Estádio do Dragão to play the 2004 winners Porto in the first leg of their round of 16 tie.

Mikel Arteta's side are in the midst of another intriguing Premier League title race but the return of Europe's prestigious club competition is a welcomed distraction for Arsenal, who will be seeking their first ever Champions League triumph.

Having comfortably topped their group ahead of PSV Eindhoven, RC Lens and Sevilla, the Gunners now face Porto in the last 16, looking to progress to the quarter-finals, something they haven't managed since 2010.

Interestingly, the team Arsenal defeated on that occasion was in fact Porto where they won 6-2 on aggregate. The Portuguese side will be hoping to avoid a similar result this time around and pull off a potential upset against the in-form Gunners.

A 10-2 aggregate defeat to German giants Bayern Munich back in 2017 is a sight Arsenal supporters are all too familiar with. However, under the stewardship of Mikel Arteta, the North Londoners will be looking to write their wrongs seven years on from that forgetful night.

Team News

Sergio Conceicao may potentially be missing star talisman Mehdi Taremi for the visit of Arsenal after the forward suffered a thigh injury in training. Meanwhile, Fabio Cardoso is expected to return to the side having served a suspension in the weekend victory over Estrela Amadora.

However, full-back Zaidu Sanusi and defender Ivan Marcano continue to remain unavailable. Both players are currently long-term absentees with Zaidu out for the season following an ACL tear and Marcano not expected back until as early as April.

Thomas Partey and Fabio Vieira are both back in training following injury which provides a huge boost to Mikel Arteta. Vieira is in contention to feature against his former side having travelled with the squad but Partey remained at home so will have to wait a little longer.

Elsewhere, striker Gabriel Jesus (knee) and Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf) remain sidelined whilst Takehiro Tomiyasu is also out having yet to feature for the Gunners since returning from the Asia Cup. Jurrien Timber has been named in Arsenal's Champions League registration list but continues his recovery from an ACL injury.

Likely Line-Ups

Costa; Mario, Pepe, Cardoso, Wendell; Varela, Gonzalez; Conceicao, Pepe, Galeno; Evanilson

Raya; White, Gabriel, Saliba, Kiwior; Rice, Odegaard, Havertz; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli

Key Players

Porto: Evanilson

Striker Evanilson has been in fine form for Porto this term, scoring 19 goals in 27 appearances which has seen him become the preferred player to lead the line. The 24-year-old will be hoping to play an important role in helping Porto try and gain a first leg advantage.

The Brazilian has already proven his goalscoring prowess in the Champions League group stages with an impressive hat-trick against Royal Antwerp back in October. There is no doubt the Arsenal defence will have their work cut out to keep Porto's star player quiet.

Arsenal: Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka's recent form has been frightening and come at the right time too with the Gunners' Premier League title ambitions back on track. Six goals in the last four games for the Gunners has seen him tear opposition defences apart and something Porto will need to be wary of.

The quick feet and tricky dribbling makes Saka a dangerous player down the right-hand side. If Arteta's side go far in the Champions League, he is sure to play an important role. Can the experience of 40-year-old Portuguese stalwart Pepe find a way to keep the Arsenal starboy at bay?

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at Porto's stunning 50,033 seater Estádio do Dragão stadium.

What time is kick-off?

The match will kick-off at 20:00 GMT.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the match live on TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+ with coverage starting from 19:00 GMT.