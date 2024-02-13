Pep Guardiola has provided an update on Jack Grealish after the midfielder was forced off after just 20 minutes in City's clash with FC Copenhagen, stating the injury was "Something muscular I think".

The Citizens defeated Danish outfit F.C Copenhagen 3-1 in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16, with a goal from the recently-returned Kevin de Bruyne opening the scoring after just ten minutes. Bernardo Silva regained City's lead in the 45th minute, but was also forced off after taking a big knock to his left ankle.

City's injury list now stands at three names, with Grealish and Silva adding to the injury of Josko Gvardiol (ankle ligaments).

A huge win in Denmark

Despite the injuries sustained during the match, Guardiola expressed his delight in winning an important tie away from home. Guardiola's side will be bringing back a 3-1 lead to the Etihad in the hopes of securing a spot in the quarter-finals.

Guardiola told TNT Sports, "Really, really good, so proud. It was important. Today was perfect. They were patient in the right moments. Really good. I'm really proud of the team ...Hopefully we can finish it off at home and go to the next game."

"It was important to not lose the tie here," Guardiola stated.

"The game was really well played from the first minute. We conceded a goal but sometimes that happens. In the second half they played with five in the back but in general we did well ...We had the perfect tempo so really pleased."

More on Grealish's injury

Grealish's return to the team was a surprise, as he started his first match since January 7. Unfortunately for Grealish and Guardiola however, the injury occurred in the early stages of the match, as the English midfielder went down after just 20 minutes with a leg muscle issue. Grealish, who was starting his sixth European match in a row for City, was replaced by Jeremy Doku immediately.

Guardiola gave a further update on the injury, stating, "A little bit groin - I don’t know perfectly."

Getty: Liselotte Sabroe

"It’s a pity because these type of games, we need this type of tempo. The control, Bernardo [Silva] and Jack [Grealish], they help us a lot to make an extra pass in the right moment to attack."

As of right now, the extent of the injury is unclear, as is the time that Grealish will be sidelined for.

“In the last days, in the training sessions it was much better. It was a pity, but it is what it is ...Hopefully he can recover quick."

Kevin de Bruyne's impact since injury

After a lengthy spell on the sidelines, Kevin de Bruyne is back and contributing for City. After suffering a hamstring injury against Burnley back in August, De Bruyne missed a massive 27 games for City, with many questioning whether his season was already over.

However, the Belgian's return has seen an instant impact for Guardiola and City, scoring twice and grabbing seven assists since coming back into the squad. De Bruyne was able to contribute to all three goals today, much to the pleasure of Guardiola, who stated;

"Yeah, extraordinary. The first goal was amazing, the right pass and tempo from Phil Foden.

"The biggest players appear on the biggest stages. It's the hour of truth. We started well. We have to do our job and finish it. I'm just really pleased for the result.", said the boss.

Getty: Justin Setterfield

Focus set on Chelsea

Guardiola's side may have won tonight, but the Spaniards' sights are already set on the next game. City face off against Chelsea this Saturday as they look to continue their pursuit of the Premier League title, and add pressure to both Liverpool and Arsenal.

Guardiola spectated Chelsea's comeback win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park yesterday evening and was reportedly impressed with what he saw from Mauricio Pochettino's side.

“I know the schedule, I have it in my mind. It’s good,”, he asserted.

“It’s one game at a time. Now it is Chelsea. They played really well against Aston Villa and yesterday, in the hotel, we watched the game against Crystal Palace.

They played with huge personality. Now we recover and focus on Chelsea".