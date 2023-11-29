Arsenal 6-0 RC Lens: An inspiring first-half rampage sends Gunners into knockout stages

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal celebrate the 4th goal during the UEFA Champions League match between Arsenal FC and RC Lens at Emirates Stadium on November 29, 2023 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

Arsenal secured qualification for the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League, cruising to victory at the Emirates Stadium, with goals from Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Ødegaard and Jorginho.

Having capped off the weekend top of the Premier League with a win against Brentford, Arsenal's only aim was to secure qualification to the knockout rounds of the Champions League with a win against RC Lens.

The French outfit were the only team to beat Arsenal so far in the group stage, but the Gunners were out to avenge, and they left no respite, more frostbite for the Lens players, with an inspiring first-half display.

Kai Havertz opened proceedings in the 13th minute, poking it past Brice Samba after Gabriel Jesus had capitalised on a poor clearance from Salis Abdul Samed.

Jesus doubled the lead for the Gunners eight minutes later, firing into the bottom left corner, having been set up by some excellent dribbling from Bukayo Saka.

It was Saka that added the third - with the easiest finish of his career, after Gabriel Martinelli's effort was parried by Samba but only as far as the England international.

Martinelli made it four minutes later, pacing past his marker, cutting inside the box and launching a rocket into the top right corner to add to the party.

The first half wasn't complete without Arsenal's skipper jumping in on the action; a lofted delivery from Tomiyasu was met with a beautiful volley by the Norwegian midfielder to extend the lead to five.

A rather uneventful second half was dominated by the Gunners, and they were rewarded a sixth after VAR caught Abdukodir Khusanov guilty of handball in the penalty area.

The experienced Jorginho stepped up, and calmly slotted into the bottom corner, increasing the deficit even further to an outstanding six.

Lens drop to third in the table, facing a crunch tie against Sevilla at Stade Bollaert-Delelis, while also requiring Arsenal to beat PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands in order to progress.

The Gunners turn their attention back to league action, attempting to maintain their league-leader status against Wolves, while Les Sang et Or hope to return to winning ways against a struggling Lyon side in Ligue 1.

Story of the match

Mikel Arteta made two alterations to the side that won at the Gtech Community Stadium, opting for the game-winner, Kai Havertz, in place of Leandro Trossard. David Raya returned between the sticks, having been unavailable to play against his parent club.

The Spaniard also made surprise inclusions on the bench in Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly - two highly-rated starlets from the Hale End academy who recently participated in the U17 World Cup with England.

On the other side of the dugout, Frenchman Franck Haise made three switches to his XI that comfortably beat Clermont Foot. Kevin Danso returned at the back, alongside the experienced Florian Sotoca and former Leicester City midfielder Nampalys Mendy.

Icy winds in North London could not prevent a fiery start from the hosts, dominating possession in the midfield sector and maintaining a quick tempo.

Oleksandr Zinchenko's lofted ball in search of Gabriel Jesus was directed just wide from a tight angle from the Brazilian, with the Gunners testing Les Sang et Or's defensive line within the first five minutes.

However, Arsenal had a golden opportunity to break the deadlock on the ten-minute mark. Takehiro Tomiyasu's cross from the byline found Havertz, but the German could only place his header wide of the target.

It was only moments later that the Gunners managed to capitalise on the early momentum they had gained. Tomiyasu's cross was poorly cleared by Salis Abdul Samed, and with Jesus winning the following header, Havertz was left with a one-on-one, poking it past Brice Samba to take the lead.

Having only scored one goal since making the £65 million switch from Chelsea, the German international now has two goals in two games for the Gunners.

It didn't take long for the hosts to double the deficit - and in superb fashion. Bukayo Saka burst through the midfield, before the ball ricochetted into the path of Jesus. The 26-year-old intelligently dummied a first shot sending his marker, and then firing his effort into the bottom left corner, beating Samba convincingly.

The Gunners didn't stop there. Saka added to the spoils two minutes later, after Gabriel Martinelli's initial attempt was parried by Samba, but only as far as the chest of the 22-year-old to make it 3-0 to the hosts.

As if three wasn't enough, it quickly turned four. Martinelli darted through on the left wing, twisting and turning away from a Lens defender, and then producing a stunning curling finish leaving Samba no chance yet again. The goal was not received well from the visiting support, with fans throwing objects at the Arsenal team during their celebration.

Les Sang Et Or's capitulation could've been worsened with a fifth on the half-hour mark; Jesus found himself again with plenty of space on the counter-attack, sliding through Martinelli, but the 22-year-old couldn't latch onto the through ball.

The French side did have a half-chance midway through the half, but Lens' talisman Elye Wahi's shot across goal failed to test Raya, in only his first real action of the evening.

The visitors did start to pose a threat going forward and Facundo Medina was unlucky to not pull one back for Lens, hitting the side of the post off an ambitious shot from distance.

With one minute remaining until the interval, Martinelli was close to adding one more. Saka's ball into the Brazilian on the right-hand side was inch perfect, but Martinelli could only find the side netting from a narrow angle.

However, there was time for a fifth goal in the first minute of added time. Saka fed through Tomiyasu on the right, pulling back another cross into Martin Ødegaard this time, and the Norwegian cleanly volleyed it into the bottom corner.

A calmer, controlled second half

The tempo of the game came crashing down after both teams emerged from the tunnel after the interval. Arteta elected to replace both full-backs, sending on Jakub Kiwior and Ben White.

As for Haise's side, a triple substitution illustrated a more attacking approach for the visitors, with Adrien Thomasson, Neil El Aynaoui and Abdukodir Khusanov coming on.

However, the substitutes didn't seem to affect the game, with the Gunners happy to calmly maintain possession and control the game.

With Lens getting visibly frustrated by Arsenal's game plan, quick yellow cards were awarded to Khusanov, Mendy and Massadio Haïdara for rash tackles.

Havertz continued to impress for the hosts in the second half, pirouetting past his marker on the left and teeing up Ødegaard, but the former Real Madrid man was denied by a good save from Samba.

Saka and Rice were brought off with Wolves in mind, allowing chances for Jorginho and Reiss Nelson, giving especially the latter more valuable minutes in Europe's premier competition.

The prospect of a sixth still remained in mind for the hosts. Two quick chances in succession from Martinelli and White tested the Lens backline, but they couldn't quite direct them on target.

A VAR check out of nowhere for a handball found that Khusanov had handled the ball in the area, leading referee Artur Dias to promptly point to the spot.

After some discussion between Ødegaard and Jorginho, the Italian was given the responsibility by his captain. The 31-year-old dispatched the penalty with ease, slotting it into the bottom right corner for a sixth goal.

Three minutes of added time saw the game come to a natural conclusion, with Arsenal's first-half riot allowing them to sit back and comfortably cruise through the second half.

Player of the Match

Gabriel Jesus - Arsenal

The Brazilian is simply designed to play in the Champions League. With four goals to his tally this season, the former Manchester City forward also possesses an impressive record of 24 goal contributions in 27 starts in this competition.

His goal was taken spectacularly as well, pivoting away from his marker, and then placing his effort perfectly into the back of the net. If Arsenal are to pose a real threat in the Champions League, the 26-year-old will be instrumental in Arteta's side.