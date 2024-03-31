Karim Adeyemi was given the chance from the off, and the former Red Bull Salzburg forward opened the scoring after 10 minutes.

After withstanding the Bayern pressure, Julian Ryerson notched what was to be the hammer blow in the 83rd minute, all but killing the game.

Borussia Dortmund have dealt Bayern Munich’s already slim title hopes a major blow as they leave Bavaria with the Klassiker crown.

Bayer Leverkusen’s late comeback victory against TSG Hoffenheim means that Bayern are now 13 points adrift of top spot.

Conversely, Borussia Dortmund broke into the top four after earning all three points after RB Leipzig were held to a draw at home by Mainz 05.

Tuchel says the title race is over

Thomas Tuchel admitted he was disappointed after Leverkusen came back to win against Hoffenheim, and said: “Congratulations to Bayer Leverkusen. The title race is over,” at full-time in Munich.

Xabi Alonso’s side once again showed endeavour and the ability to fight back, Tuchel’s side simply lacked the guile Bayern have so often shown in the past.

It was doubtful whether Bayern could catch-up to Leverkusen before this Gameweek, but with a 13-point deficit, it is looking increasingly likely Die Werkself will be crowned Deutsche Meister.

Worryingly for the record champions, VfB Stuttgart can climb within one point of second place if they win against 1.FC Heidenheim tomorrow.

In terms of form, VfB Stuttgart are stronger than Bayern and have a lot of positive momentum through their unbeaten run of eight matches.

Bayer Leverkusen can be crowned Bundesliga champions as early as April 21, if they win their next three matches, one of which is away in Dortmund.

Mats Hummels led Dortmund to their first win against Bayern since 2019

Julian Brandt notched his eleventh assist of the season with a perfectly weighted ball to the onrushing Adeyemi, but Hummels was undoubtedly the player of the match.

Consistently throwing his body on the line to intercept crosses, denying Kane a certain goal on a number of occasions.

It was what occurred after 41 minutes that stole the limelight.

Hummels miraculously cleared the ball off the line as Thomas Müller’s header looped dangerously towards goal.

Edin Terzić’s defensive game plan built around solidity in defence and clinical finishing at the other end, often seen in the Champions League group stages was displayed in Munich.

Bayern had a significantly higher xG (2.26) than Dortmund (1.13), as well as having 59% of possession.

Indicative of Terzić’s plan working the way it is supposed to, Bayern were simply without an answer and registered less shots on target than the visitors after 90 minutes.

Der Klassiker defeat emphasises the need for a reset at Bayern

Tuchel is leaving at the end of the season, but Bayern do not have a replacement lined-up.

Alonso is sticking around in Leverkusen next season, and a number of names are doing the rounds as Max Eberl and Christoph Freund look to settle on a candidate as soon as possible.

Having been the first defeat to Die Schwarzgelben in nearly four years, it is clear things are not operating as they used to.

Tuchel’s side on the whole were largely disappointing, showing a real lack of attacking impotence and a startling lack of influence from Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sané.

Selection-wise, there are also questions to be raised surrounding the centre-back pairing of Eric Dier and Matthijs De Ligt against the pace of Adeyemi.

Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae were both fit and available for selection, but Dier was the preferred option for Tuchel.

The Bayern defence was left exposed for the game’s opener, and De Ligt was unsurprisingly beaten for pace by Adeyemi on the break.

The defeat to Dortmund is Bayern's fifth of the campaign, just one less than Stuttgart and one more than Dortmund.

Next week's trip to London to face Arsenal looms ominously over the heads of those at Bayern, as the importance and concern surrounding this tie seems to grow with every passing day.

Dortmund’s three points against Bayern propels their chances of a top-four finish

There is a cruel sense of irony that Dortmund won against Bayern when they are not involved in the title race, but the three points earned in the Allianz Arena may be crucial in their goal to qualify for the Champions League.

Ahead of the game, Terzić said: “It’s about time we won in the Bundesliga again in Munich…we need resilience, effectiveness and a bit of luck too.”

Dortmund certainly showed resilience to withstand the Bayern pressure, were effective in front of goal when it mattered through two very well-taken goals from Adeyemi and Ryerson.

And lastly, Kane’s 31 Bundesliga goals show that he does not often need a second invitation let alone four or five separate clear-cut chances.

Terzić has come under a fair deal of criticism this season, but this result is the latest example that he is effective at setting his team up to play defensive football.

Earning results through being solid defensively, then being clinical when chances present themselves.

RB Leipzig were surprisingly held to a 0-0 draw at home to relegation-threatened Mainz, failing to capitalise on a big chance to further cement their place in the top four of the Bundesliga.

Marco Rose’s side now find themselves three points from Dortmund in fourth, after they did the unexpected and won in Munich.

Die Schwarzgelben face a very difficult task next week in the form of VfB Stuttgart, but three points against Bayern may prove to be vitally important as the season comes to a close.

For both sporting and financial reasons, Dortmund simply have to qualify for the Champions League if they are to kick-on next season.