Eintracht arrived in Köln without a loss in four Bundesliga matches, but were massively off the pace and succumbed to the better team.

Timo Schultz’ side capitalised on the fact that fellow relegation threatened sides 1.FSV Mainz and SV Darmstadt lost earlier in the day, and deservingly won against strong opposition.

It took until the 67th minute for Die Geißböcke to open the scoring, and did so through Faride Alidou, who is on-loan from the visitors.

A minute earlier, Eintracht wingback Niels Nkounkou was sent off with a second yellow card. Köln pressed their advantage and found themselves two goals in front, through Jan Thielmann in the 80th minute.

On the opposite flank, Eintracht’s Tuta was also sent off just three minutes later, killing any possibility of a comeback.

Köln showed a clear desire to win the game

Köln were the better team from kick-off, showing that they are far from a dead and buried team, despite their circumstances on and off the pitch.

Despite the absence of several forwards through injury, including top scorer Davie Selke, the hosts had an xG of 1.61.

The difference in quality on paper between the two squads is stark, but Köln threatened Frankfurt throughout and had just as many shots on target (4) as their star-studded opponents.

Dejan Ljubicic scored eight goals in all competitions last season, but has yet to find the back of the net this campaign.

Despite being out of form, the Austrian was full of energy and passion, running 11.9km and assisted both goals, his first and second of the season.

Playing with confidence, he registered a match-high of four shots in the game.

His reaction to Köln’s first goal was infectious, you could tell how much it meant to him and the fans in the Südkurve.

At the other end of the pitch, 19-year-old Max Finkgräfe was very strong defensively and one of the reasons why Köln were able to keep a clean sheet.

Finkgräfe won 12 duels against Frankfurt, who impressed massively alongside his other defensive counterparts.

Frankfurt lacked desire, composure and discipline

Where Köln were full of energy and positive throughout while being solid at the back, Frankfurt were a shadow of what they are capable of.

Eintracht had to do without their regular starter Willian Pacho due to suspension, Hrvoje Smolčić filled in, and the Croatian did not look composed at the back.

Smolčić’s misplaced pass was seized by Ljubicic, who played Thielmann in and the forward added Köln’s second with a fantastic finish.

Toppmöller has to juggle more suspensions despite Pacho’s return next week, Nkounkou and Tuta will both be unavailable against VfL Bochum.

Nkounkou’s second yellow card was particularly avoidable, with the Frenchman holding Alidou’s leg back as the winger looked to accelerate away.

He was crucial in preventing an opener from Alidou earlier in the game and was generally solid before his dismissal.

Thankfully for the Eintracht boss, he has the luxury of a thick squad to work with, Phillip Max and Aurélio Buta will likely be in their respective places next week.

Further up the pitch, forwards Ansgar Knauff, Saša Kalajdžić and Dina Ebimbe were generally very quiet. Kalajdžić was isolated and received next to no service, from the wings or midfield, Eintracht’s creativity was utterly stifled.

Top scorer Omar Marmoush is back from AFCON following Egypt’s exit from the competition. Partnered with the likes of star signing Hugo Ekitiké, Ansgar Knauff and Kalajdžić, Toppmöller has plenty of attacking firepower.

Timo Schultz is doing a quietly decent job at Köln

Schultz was appointed Köln boss after a stint in Basel and a lengthy spell as a player, youth coach and eventually head coach at 2. Bundesliga leaders St. Pauli.

He had the difficult job of replacing cult hero Steffen Baumgart and the even harder task of saving Köln from relegation amid a two-window transfer ban and a string of injury issues.

Appointed on January 4, Schultz has led his new side to two draws, a win and just one loss in four matches.

The loss came against Borussia Dortmund, but points against very decent teams 1.FC Heidenheim and VfL Wolfsburg and a win against Eintracht Frankfurt who were unbeaten in four matches is very good going.

Whereas every other team in January had the opportunity to reinforce their squads and replace those who are injured or missing through international duty, Köln had the first of their two-window transfer ban handed to them by CAS.

The clean sheet earned against Frankfurt was Die Geißböcke’s first in six matches and next week’s fixture against TSG Hoffenheim, who are winless in six matches, may be an opportunity for another all-important three points.

Toppmöller may start to feel the pressure after dropping more points

Toppmöller’s Frankfurt currently sit in sixth place in the Bundesliga table.

Despite a turbulent summer transfer window which saw the likes of Jesper Lindström, Daichi Kamada, Evan N’Dicka and Randal Kolo-Muani leave, with no time to sign an out-and-out replacement.

With the January transfer window coming to a close, Eintracht finally signed their long-term target for the striker position in Hugo Ekitiké, who alongside former VfB Stuttgart star Kalajdžić and Marmoush, now means the club has an array of attacking talent.

Now that the bulk of the summer signings have had time to gel and settle into their new surroundings, the pressure is on head coach Toppmöller, whose squad is complete, but now has to deliver on the pitch.

Alongside FC Bayern Munich, Die Adler were knocked out of the DFB-Pokal by 3.Liga side 1.FC Saarbrücken and made a meal of their UEFA Europa Conference League group, but still managed to qualify despite losing three matches.

Just recently, Eintracht were cruising to a 2-0 win at local rivals Darmstadt, but ended up dropping two unnecessary points as the Lilies came back to earn a draw.

The feeling among sections of the Eintracht support is that Toppmöller’s tactics and lineups are not conjunctive to what his squad is capable of.

The potential Frankfurt possesses in the present and the future is massive, with immense strength in depth and a talented, youthful squad.

Toppmöller's use of young players is certainly commendable, 19-year-old midfielder Hugo Larsson has made 18 Bundesliga appearances since arriving last summer.

However, underwhelming performances and unnecessarily dropped points considering the investments made in the squad, may result in the Eintracht Trainer being increasingly scrutinised as the season rumbles on.