Borussia Dortmund 1-0 FC Köln - Post-Match Player Ratings

Having won on matchday 1 in all of the last eight seasons, Borussia Dortmund were expecting an easy time of things in a fixture in which they were 6-1 victors in March.

However, the sales of Jude Bellingham and Raphael Guerreiro have undoubtedly left Die Schwarzgelben weakened ahead of the new campaign.

They started off quietly against a spirited FC Koln side, and chances were at a premium at either end in a first half where defences were on top.

The words of Koln boss Steffen Baumgart at the break clearly gave his side a boost, and it was one way traffic at times in the second half, as Gregor Kobel and his defenders kept the red tide at bay.

Nevertheless, last season's runners-up have the quality to come out on top in any game, and Donyell Malen grabbed a winner with just a few minutes of normal time remaining.

It certainly wasn't a scoreline which represented the ebb and flow of the match, so how did each player perform?

Borussia Dortmund

Gregor Kobel - 7/10

There when called upon, the Swiss stopper was integral to Dortmund's win. Made two vital saves to keep out Sargis Adamyan when his side were under the cosh, setting up Dortmund to go on to grab the winner.

Julian Ryerson - 5/10

A very quiet game for the multi-faceted Norwegian, who failed to affect things going forward. Was never particularly troubled by Leart Paqarada and co, before being substituted late on.

Niklas Süle - 7/10

While not spectacular, he was Dortmund's best defender throughout, and he made a crucial block to deflect Davie Selke's shot onto the bar in the first half.

Mats Hummels - 6/10

A former Dortmund captain and club legend, Hummels was strong defensively and a threat from set pieces, but fluffed his lines three times in front of goal. His scooping over of Julian Brandt's set piece exemplified his frustrating performance.

Ramy Bensebaini - 7/10

One of the best players on the pitch on his debut in Black and Yellow, the Algerian linked up well with Brandt on the left, and controlled his area of the pitch when on the ball. Allowed Rasmus Carstensen too much space at times, however.

Ramy Bensebaini was impressive on his Dortmund debut. PHOTO CREDIT: Christof Koepsel / Getty Images



Marcel Sabitzer - 6/10

Solid but uninspired in the midfield, the new signing from Bayern Munich was a workhorse, but will need to affect things further up the pitch if he is to be as successful in the Ruhr as he was at RB Leipzig.

Emre Can - 6/10

Taking over from Marco Reus as the new captain of BVB, Can battled hard and showed good feet at times, but he was sometimes caught out by the speed of the Koln counter.

Donyell Malen - 7/10

Quiet for most of the game, but his pace is always a danger, and made the difference at the crucial time. His finish was ultimately scuffed in, but he had cleverly lost his marker and had a striker's instinct to be in the right place at the right time.

Marco Reus - 6/10

Did not look his usual self, and struggled to get into the flow of the game as much as he would have liked. Could have got an assist if Hummels had connected with his header.

Julian Brandt - 8/10

Brandt was Dortmund's best player as they almost won the title last term, and he has hit the ground running in 2023/24. He turned his man brilliantly to fire on target in the first half, and his set piece delivery was sensational, whipping in the corner that led to the goal.

Julian Brandt's delivery was excellent throughout the match. PHOTO CREDIT: Christof Koepsel / Getty Images



Sebastian Haller - 4/10

A striker who requires service, it may not have been entirely Haller's fault that he was completely out of the game. Barely touched the ball, and was substituted for more dynamism in the attack.

Substitutes

Felix Nmecha - 7/10

Came on mid-second half, and was solid in midfield before marking his Dortmund debut with an assist. The former Wolfsburg midfielder lost his man and rose high to flick on Brandt's corner to an unmarked Malen at the back post.

Youssoufa Moukoko - 4/10

Played for the last 30 minutes and touched the ball just five times. Looked off the pace and will need more minutes to build up his fitness.

Karim Adeyemi - 5/10

Markedly more involved than Moukoko and much more willing to provide a defensive contribution, Adeyemi wasn't on the pitch long enough to meaningfully affect the game.

Marius Wolf and Thorgan Hazard - N/A

Neither was on the pitch more than seven minutes, and were both not involved in the goal.

FC Koln

Marvin Schwäbe - 6/10

Made a great save to deny Brandt in the first half, but he couldn't get across fast enough to stop Malen at the end.

Benno Schmitz - 5/10

Was not good going forward, and was repeatedly troubled by Brandt on that side of the pitch.

Timo Hübers - 6/10

Solid at the back for most of the game, headed away numerous balls into the box and looked to start off attacks.

Julian Chabot - 6/10

Signed permanently after he impressed on his loan from Sampdoria last season, Chabot displayed why he will be important season long for his side. Combative and strong.

Leart Paqarada - 5/10

His move from St Pauli came with big expectations - replacing the retiring club legend Jonas Hector was never going to be easy, and Paqarada's crosses didn't connect as they had done over the last couple of years. Once he finds his rhythm, he will surely start to rack up the assists.

Dejan Ljubičić - 6/10

Started in a deep position, but repeatedly drove his side forward as the game went on. The ball fell to him for a fantastic opportunity at the edge of the box, but he fired well wide.

Eric Martel - 7/10

Koln's controller in midfield, Martel was probably their best player on the day. The 21-year-old could be a fixture of their side for years to come.

Eric Martel (central) was an important cog in the Koln midfield. PHOTO CREDIT: Alexander Scheuber/Bundesliga / Getty Images



Rasmus Carstensen - 7/10

Making his debut having joined on loan from Genk, Carstensen was mightily impressive. Playing as a winger rather than his usual right-back position, his crosses were deadly, and Adamyan should have put away at least one of the two opportunities he was provided by the Dane.

Florian Kainz - 5/10

One or two good touches, but Kainz was mostly ineffectual in a frustrating game. The new captain and last season's assist king, the Austrian will surely re-find his form against weaker opposition.

Luca Waldschmidt - 3/10

Was mostly useless, and barely provided any impact on the game in any area. Wasn't sharp enough to meet Martel's header across goal, and had the ball smack into his face in a calamitous second half.

Davie Selke - 5/10

Must be given credit for the outlet he provided in attack, and his great shift inside and shot was Koln's closest chance as it grazed the bar. Looked sluggish for the rest of the game however.

Substitutes

Sargis Adamyan - 5/10

An addition of liveliness in the second half, things started to work when Adamyan came onto the pitch. Missed his two big chances, the second of which he headed at Kobel.

Max Finkgräfe - 6/10

Brought on for defensive stability, the 19-year-old made a good account of himself in his first ever senior appearance. Steffen Baumgart's trust in him indicates he might become a feature in the side this season.

Mathias Olesen - 5/10

A Luxembourg international, Olesen might force his way into a regular position in the team this season, but he will need to be more lively in his future performances.

Luca Kilian - N/A

Came on after the goal.