Aston Villa 2-1 Lille: Watkins and McGinn score as Villa come out victors

In their first competitive meeting since 2002, a trio of corner kicks provided all of the goals, as strikes from Ollie Watkins and John McGinn gave Aston Villa the advantage ahead of next week's second leg.

It was Lille’s first ever European quarter-final and Villa’s first in over a quarter of a century, as both sides participated in a very even encounter.

A late goal from Bafode Diakite wasn’t enough for Lille, as a goalkeeping masterclass from Emiliano Martinez kept them out for the majority of the game.

Story of the match

In his 1000th game as a manager, Unai Emery name an unchanged eleven from their 3-3 draw with Brentford on Saturday.

Lille made three changes from their 3-1 win over Marseille in Ligue 1 last Friday. Bafode Diakite and Gabriel Gudmundsson came into the side as Remy Cabella was shifted to the bench.

Both teams eased into the game inside the opening ten minutes, but it was Aston Villa who had the first strike on goal when the ball fell to Watkins from a corner, but his volley was hit straight at the keeper.

He wasn’t going to be kept out for long though as almost immediately after the last corner, another one followed. This time Watkins met it full speed running towards the back post as he connected sweetly with the ball in from McGinn and smashed it into the back of the net.

Lille had their first shot on goal just after the twenty-minute mark when Edon Zhegrova cut inside on the right flank but shot straight down the middle of the goal into the hands of World Cup winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Minutes later, Zhegrova once again found himself up against Martinez when a corner for the home side quickly turned into a Lille counter-attack. This time the Villa keeper was made to do a bit more work with a strong left hand, keeping out the Kosovar International.

The Argentine shot stopper continued to be called into regular action over the next ten minutes, including a big save when charging off his line. Centre-back Diakhate had made a late run into the box, but Martinez stuck out his left hand again and prevented him from poking the ball into the open net.

Emiliano Martinez saves the shot of Bafode Diakite (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Just a few minutes later, it was the ex-Arsenal man who came to Villa’s rescue once more. This time faced with a one-versus-one he got down low to save a shot from Jonathan David.

On the night of their 100th game in European competitions, Aston Villa were a goal to the good at the break thanks to a well-worked corner finished off by Watkins as well as a big first half from their goalkeeper.

Just over five minutes into the second half, Villa had a massive penalty shout denied. The home side and their fans claimed that Ollie Watkins had been tripped up by Benjamin André right before the Englishman could get his shot away.

Villa then extended their lead as club captain John McGinn scored the second goal of the night. It was another well-planned corner kick, which was taken short this time by Jamaican winger Leon Bailey. He then crossed it to the edge of the box, where McGinn met it with his left foot, and placed the shot into the bottom corner.

Lille were becoming desperate for a breakthrough and nearly found one when Tiago Santos crossed a ball in towards Gudmundsson at the back post. The Swedish winger struck it cleanly and hit the back of the net as Lille had finally beaten Martinez. However, it wasn’t to be, as VAR judged Gudmundsson to be offside by mere centimetres.

The Golden Glove winner then continued his excellent game with a series of quickfire saves midway through the second half. The standout being a scrambling effort towards his near post to prevent a cross from sneaking in directly from a corner.

Lille did eventually get one past Martinez legally when Diakite met Cabella’s cross from the corner kick with a near post run. His flicked-on header whizzed past the Villa keeper, meaning that all three goals on the night were created from corner kick routines.

It was all a little too late, as Villa ended the match with a goal advantage in the tie. However, Lille can count themselves unlucky as a Martinez masterclass meant they didn’t get more from the game.

Man of the match: Emiliano Martinez

The World Cup winner showed his pedigree with six saves on the night, preventing an expected goal value of 1.09, which proved to be the difference.

Not only did he make a number of big stops, but he also kept Lille out at important times, especially during a twenty-minute window in the first half when the French team was fighting to get back level.

With the tough away leg coming next week, there is every chance his side will be calling on him again to help them get to a European semi-final.