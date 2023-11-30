SC Freiburg 5-0 Olympiacos: Glory and Goals for Gregoritsch

FREIBURG IM BREISGAU, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 30: Michael Gregoritsch of Sport-Club Freiburg celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the UEFA Europa League match between Sport-Club Freiburg and Olympiacos FC at Europa-Park Stadion on November 30, 2023 in Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

SC Freiburg secured qualification to the UEFA Europa League knockout stages, cruising to a 4-0 victory at Europa-Park.

Despite their struggling form in the Bundesliga this season, the Breisgau-Brasilianer (Breisgau Brazilians) have loved life against European opposition.

They have scored 16 goals so far, the most in the competition.

Michael Gregoritsch claimed a first-half hat trick, with Kiliann Sildillia adding the fourth before the break.

Ritsu Doan further cemented the win, scoring the fifth with 13 minutes to play.

Christian Streich may have expected a challenging test from the visitors this evening, but he will have no complaints as his side sauntered to success.

The result equalled their record 5-0 win against TSC Bačka Topola on Matchday Five.

The win guarantees Freiburg's qualification to the knockout stages as they sit second in Group A.

A late winner for West Ham against TSC ensured Freiburg stayed below them.

The two meet at the London Stadium in two weeks in what will be the decider for group winners.

However, for Olympiacos, their Europa League run is over.

They will host TSC in a dead rubber in their final game.

Story of the Match

Olympiacos arrived in Breisgau with Diego Martinez making five changes to the side that cruised to Greek Super League victory at the weekend.

But it was the hosts who took the initiative, quickly opening the scoring with their first chance.

Maximilian Eggestein found space for a cross from the right-hand side, which got deflected into Gregoritsch's path, and the Austrian's first-time strike trickled beyond the reach of Alexandros Paschalakis.

The Breisgau-Brasilianer continued their blistering start by adding a second goal in the eighth minute.

A pinpoint corner from Ritsu Doan found Gregoritsch unmarked, and the Austrian headed home for his second goal.

Both sides enjoyed a lot of space in the attacking areas and could have added to the goal tally in the opening 15 minutes.

Grifo had the best chance in this period, shooting just wide from outside the box.

Gregoritsch should have claimed his hat trick inside 20 minutes after a slick passing move from Freiburg found the debuting Jordy Makengo free down the left flank.

His cutback found the striker, but he could only shank the ball wide.

Freiburg slowed the game midway through the first half, limiting the visitors to few chances.

The frustrations of Olympiacos started to show as Santiago Hezze received a yellow card for a foul on Makengo.

Gregoritsch cemented the visitors' misery seconds later as he completed a first-half hat trick.

It was a second headed goal for the Austrian, who glanced home Makengo's measured cross from the left.

Despite the three points already firmly in the grasp, Freiburg continued their onslaught.

Sildillia added a fourth for the hosts in the 41st minute, his shot too hot for Paschalakis to stop.

It was a first senior goal for the French right-back, who did well to finish Gregoritsch's through ball.

Referee Irfan Peljto ended Martinez's agony as he blew for halftime.

He and his Olympiacos looked shell-shocked as they trudged in for the break.

Second Half

The Spanish boss made one change at the break.

Vicente Iborra was introduced in place of Sotiris Alexandropoulos.

An early injury to Daniel Podence continued a miserable night for the Thrylos (Legend), succumbing to injury early in the second half.

The Wolves loanee was stretchered off after 49 minutes and replaced by Giorgos Masouras.

The attacking threats were not so prominent after the break, but the fouls quickly took their place.

Panagiotis Restos saw the second caution of the game after a foul on Gregoritsch.

Freiburg executed a triple change just beyond the hour mark. Merlin Röhl, Manuel Guld, and Junior Adamu replaced Gregoritsch, Lucas Höler, and Philipp Leinhart.

Following several minutes of little to speak of, Freiburg further guaranteed the three points as Doan added the fifth.

The Japanese international intercepted a poor Iborra pass, bore down on goal and calmly finished into the net.

The Breisgau-Brasilianer followed up the hammer blow with another change.

Roland Sallai came off the bench to replace Nicolas Höfler.

Iborra continued a torrid half by picking up a yellow card with seven minutes to play.

Masouras could have added a consolation late on for Olympiacos.

But his shot was well saved by Noah Atubolu.

The match petered out in the final minutes as Freiburg relished another dominant Europa League victory.

Player of the Match

Michael Gregoritsch - SC Freiburg

The Austrian enjoyed a fruitful night in front of goal, claiming a superb first-half hat trick.

The goals are his first all season, striking a polar opposite to the rest of his 2023/24 campaign.

He took his chances brilliantly, enjoying the complete freedom of the 18-yard box offered to him with little resistance by Olympiacos.