Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal: VAR the Villain as Villa scrape past Arsenal

Despite controlling most of the game, Arsenal fell to a 1-0 defeat at Villa Park as they lost top spot to Liverpool, while Aston Villa move to within a point of the Gunners.

The hosts opened the scoring very early on after a great move behind the Arsenal defence which saw Leon Bailey play it across the box to John McGinn, who pulled off an excellent turn before firing his shot beyond David Raya to put Villa ahead in the seventh minute.

The second half started with an almost immediate penalty claim for Arsenal as Gabriel Jesus was kicked in the calf as he went for the ball inside the penalty area, but the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) took a different opinion and play resumed shortly after.

The Gunners twice had the ball in the back of the net, though neither goal stood, first through Bukayo Saka in the 61st minute and then Kai Havertz during injury time.

The first was ruled out for an offside which looked close, but correct, while the latter was chalked off for a handball, which did not go down well on social media due to its nature, though it was probably the right decision in the end.

Despite Arsenal dominating the game, it ended in a 1-0 win to Aston Villa - a superb result to round off an excellent week for the club as they move to within two points of league leaders Liverpool.

Story of the game

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Unai Emery named an unchanged starting line-up from the Aston Villa side who beat Man City 1-0 on Wednesday, a result which added a lot of jeopardy to this game.

For the visitors, Mikel Arteta made just a single change after his side's dramatic 4-3 win away to Luton, with Oleksandr Zinchenko coming in for Jakub Kiwior.

The Spaniard's involvement in the game was limited, due to accumulating three yellow cards, which has seen him handed a one-game touchline ban.

The opening exchanges saw a fairly even start to the game, with early chances falling for both teams but neither side finding an immediate opener.

It would soon transpire, however, that the wait for a goal would be a short one as Aston Villa took the lead in just the seventh minute.

Bailey dribbled unopposed down the right wing after Zinchenko drifted inside, and then the Jamaican cut inside the box and laid it off to McGinn, who completed an excellent turn before blasting it past Raya.

The Gunners responded well to going behind and began to settle into the game, creating several chances but unable to carve open the resolute Aston Villa defence.

As the first half played out, it would be fair to say that Arsenal were on top, but made far too many costly mistakes and were being far too wasteful in the final third which undid all of their good work.

Arsenal found possibly their best chance up until that point in the 34th minute as Martin Odegaard received the ball on the edge of the penalty area after some great play between Bukayo Saka and Ben White.

The Arsenal captain did well to send a dangerous shot through the Villa defence, but his effort curled just inches wide of the near post as it went behind for a goal kick.

An even bigger chance fell for the visitors just minutes later as Gabriel Martinelli had a chance to chip Emiliano Martinez, though the Brazilian's effort lacked power and was cleared away by Diego Carlos before reaching the goal line.

Another great chance fell for Odegaard in the 39th minute after the Norwegian received the ball from Jesus in the box, but Odegaard delayed his shot, which was eventually saved, excellently, by Martinez.

The last big chance of the half fell for the hosts, with Ollie Watkins finding himself one-on-one with Raya, who did brilliantly to deny the English striker - though it would not matter as the flag went up for offside soon after.

The referee, Jarred Gillett, brought proceedings to an end shortly later, with the hosts entering the break with a 1-0 lead, which perhaps flattered their performance.

Second half

Arsenal enjoyed a very positive start to the second half and, in the 47th minute, saw fierce penalty appeals as Jesus was kicked in the calf when going for the ball.

4 hours apart.



1 penalty is given for a striker having his leg kicked through from behind.



1 penalty is denied for a striker having his leg kicked through from behind.



Embarrassing, cheating, INCOMPETENCE @FA_PGMOL pic.twitter.com/csMo8HqJ6Z — JF (@TwoFourFours) December 9, 2023

Despite it looking like a compelling claim, a brief VAR check saw no further action, much to the bemusement of both pundits and fans.

Arsenal continued to dominate the game, but to no avail, as their sloppiness in the final third continued, and the Aston Villa defence held strong.

Arsenal had the ball in the net in the 61st minute after Saka took the ball around Martinez and tapped it into an empty net, only for the flag to go up for offside - with a brief VAR check confirming the decision to disallow the goal.

The half continued to follow a similar pattern as Arsenal continued to waste chances that looked incredibly threatening as they searched for a leveller.

It was one-way traffic for the most part, except for the occasional counter-attack from the hosts, which often found the Arsenal defence stretched and looking vulnerable at times.

Watkins had another great chance to extend the hosts' lead on one such counter in the 68th minute, but was once again denied by a resolute Raya, who kept his side in the game.

The half would play out with much of the same, with Arsenal dominating play with attack after attack, but not making enough of their chances as Aston Villa defended with everything they had.

A huge chance fell for the Gunners late in the game as a scramble in the box saw Kai Havertz poke the ball into the net in the 90th minute, only for the referee to halt his celebrations and award a free kick for handball instead.

A lengthy VAR check confirmed the officials' decision, though some fans thought that Matty Cash had handled it first, and questioned why a penalty was not awarded.

Both sides had a handful of chances after this point but neither team were able to impact the scoreline any further, with the referee bringing the game to an end after some lengthy stoppage time, with Aston Villa securing an invaluable victory over the former league leaders.

Player of the match - Emiliano Martinez

While it would have been easy to highlight the only goalscorer as player of the match, it was Martinez's saves which got Villa over the line in the end.

He made three saves in the game, all from within the penalty area, and prevented 0.8xG (expected goals) throughout the game.

The World Cup winner was also a commanding force in the box and offered reassurance to his side throughout the game.