Aston Villa's Champions League hopes took a major blow as their lead to Tottenham was reduced to just two points, with Ange Postecoglou's side still to play their game in hand.

Catastrophic individual errors from Villa, combined with clinical excellence from Spurs, also means that Unai Emery's side now trail Spurs' goal difference by two- having been six goals superior prior to kick-off.

Here are the player ratings from Tottenham's scintillating display at Villa park.

Emiliano Martínez- 3/10

A tough afternoon for the Argentine, defensive errors led to great exposure of the Villa goal, often leaving Martínez helpless. The Villa goalkeeper got a solid hand to Brennan Johnson's goal which doubled Spurs' lead and better contact may have prevented the onslaught that followed.

Matty Cash- 3/10

It was feared that the Polish international was to be at the heart of potential controversy- after causing injury to Rodrigo Bentancur in the reverse fixture, earlier in the season. Although this was not the case, Cash struggled with the constant threat of Destiny Udogie and Brennan Johnson and also offered very little offensively.

Ezri Konsa- 2/10

Konsa looked a shadow of the player that contributed to such a strong defence prior to Christmas. It was the Englishman's careless pass that was dispossessed by Dejan Kulusevski in the build up to the second goal.

Clement Lenglet- 2/10

The former Spurs player failed to show any reason as to why the North-London club should have resigned him. The Frenchman failed to reach the hour mark and was subbed off shortly after a quick-fire double from the team he made 26 appearances for last season.

Pau Torres- 3/10

The Spaniard failed to block the ball which set free Pape Matar Sarr- who went on to assist the opening goal. The experienced centre back lacked the authority and discipline fans have been used to seeing.

Lucas Digne- 3/10

Digne was substituted alongside Lenglet, the left-back looked uncomfortable in possession and frequently gave the ball away as a result of the high Spurs press.

John McGinn- 1/10

The Scottsman cost his side any hope of a fight back after receiving a red card for a reckless challenge on Destiny Udogie. As the captain, McGinn should have shown discipline and composure to help his team regain belief after going 2-0 down. Instead, the midfielder made a dangerous tackle, with no intent on winning the ball and will now be sidelined until April.

Douglas Luiz- 3/10

Time and time again it was Tottenham who were winning the midfield battles. Luiz normally thrives in turnovers of possession but failed to assert any dominance in the middle of the park.

Youri Tielemans- 3/10

The Belgian offered little service going forward and lacked conviction in duals, didn't make it past the hour mark.

Leon Bailey- 4/10

Applied lots of pressure to the Spurs defence in the first half and forced a couple of mistakes but ultimately was wasteful in the final third.

Ollie Watkins- 4/10

The in-form striker lacked service but his work rate was evident, constant high pressing and tracking back, but after Villa went down to ten men he seemed like a ghost on the pitch.

Substitutes

Diego Carlos- 2/10

Very few minutes on the pitch but failed to track the run of Werner for the fourth goal- who was completely unmarked when he scored.

Nicolo Zaniolo- 2/10

Was very wasteful after coming on, many unsuccessful dribbles and intercepted passes.

Alex moreno- 2/10

Showed little desire to win a dual against Pedro Porro and even less desire to track back which subsequently led to Spurs' third goal.

Moussa Diaby- 4/10

Displayed pace and direct attacking intent when in possession- but this was not often at all.

Tim Iroegbunam- 4/10

Made little impact on the game.

Tottenham

Guglielmo Vicario- 6/10

Did not get tested with many shots but was called upon as a sweeper on a few occasions and was faultless in doing so.

Pedro Porro- 7/10

Been very consistent and reliable for Spurs this season and looked solid in all facets once again.

Cristian Romero- 7/10

There were a couple of occasions in the first half where the Argentine was caught in possession but he often recovered these scenarios well and made some excellent blocks and clearances in the second half.

Micky van de Ven- 8/10

The Dutchman has quickly become a fan favourite in his debut season and he proved why today, with some superb defensive contributions when Villa looked a threat in the first half. Unfortunately, he was replaced early in the second half due to injury. Hopefully its not as severe as the muscular tear he suffered in November.

Destiny Udogie- 8/10

Another elite display from the young Italian- showed so much aggression when defending and attacking. Udogie also maintained possession when playing out from the back to resist the Villa press.

Yves Bissouma- 7/10

The Mali international hasn't quite reached the impressive heights he displayed prior to leaving for AFCON in December, but did not put a foot wrong today and helped Spurs to establish dominance in the midfield.

Pape Matar Sarr- 9/10

Sarr showcased sublime physicality and dictated the midfield, especially in the second half. His performance was topped off by a wonderful assist when he recovered from being off balance in the right-wing position and curled an inch-perfect cross to the arriving James Maddison.

James Maddison- 8/10

This performance will be a great confidence boost to the England international, who scored his first goal since October, having been sidelined to injury three months in between.

Dejan Kulusevski- 7/10

Sometimes delayed passes for too long and was often predictable with his trademark- cutting inside manoeuvre. But it was the Swede's anticipation of Konsa's stray pass which led to Spurs' second goal. He also assisted the third with a fine cut back to Son Heung-Min, who buried his finish emphatically.

Son Heung-Min- 9/10

The Tottenham captain provided two assists but undoubtedly his standout highlight was his goal. Often in situations where the ball is bobbling towards a player they will end up fluffing their lines with poor connection. However, Son blasted his chance past Martinez who had absolutely no chance with the South Korean's strike.

Brennan Johnson- 8/10

In the first half, Johnson​​​​​​'s decision making was often poor, despite finding dangerous positions. But, after the break he looked far more clinical and secured a cool finish to double his side's lead.

Substitutes

Radu Dragusin- 7/10

Spurs fans will be delighted that the Romanian has finally had an opportunity to prove himself. Dragusin extinguished any potential danger that came his way, although he did get booked shortly after coming on.

Rodrigo Bentancur- 6/10

Completed every task expected of him and helped to continue Spurs' dominance in midfield after replacing Sarr.

Pierre Emile Hjobjerg- 6/10

Was only on the pitch for a very short period but did pull off an impressive skill up against two pressurising Villa players, which he deserves credit for.

Timo Werner- 8/10

The German now has two goals in his last two games and it looks like he is really starting to find his stride back in the Premier League.