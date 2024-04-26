Four Things We Learnt From VFL Bochum's crucial victory in the race for survival over Hoffenheim

A performance full of character and togetherness saw Bochum end their eight match unbeaten run and climb out of the relegation zone, against a Hoffenheim side that struggled to match the fighting spirit of the home side.

After a really fast start and plenty of missed opportunities, it was the individual quality of Kevin Stöger that broke the deadlock for the home side in the 34th minute. Bochum’s number seven arrowed in a precise free kick from 25 yards out that nestled in the top left corner, giving Oliver Baumann no chance.

In added time of the first half 'Die Unabsteigbaren' made it 2-0 and were rewarded for their first half dominance. Felix Passlack fired home from close range after a rare mistake by Andrej Kramaric gifted the chance to the German who scored just his fourth Bundesliga goal of his career.

The second half followed the same pattern as the first and Bochum capitalised on Hoffenheim’s lacklustre display in the 64th minute as Stöger scored his second of the night. Phillip Hofmann’s flick on created an opening for Moritz Broschinski who’s shot was parried into the path of Stöger who calmly slotted the ball into the empty net.

What looked like a straightforward victory was turned very nervy through Kramaric’s late double. The Croatian forward pulled one back in the 74th minute and added a spectacular second with five minutes to go with an audacious lob from outside the penalty box that set up a nervy ending.

The home side held on and picked up an important three points that sees them rise to 14th in the table ahead of the weekend’s fixtures.

- Stöger’s individual quality gives Bochum fans hope in relegation battle

Kevin Stöger celebrates his second goal of the night (Photo by Leon Kuegeler/Getty Images)

A thunderous free kick and a rebound finish capped a fine display from Stöger who put in an impressive performance and offered some hope to Die Blauen after a rotten run of form.

Following tonight’s win, the Austrian midfielder has racked up seven goals and eight assists in the Bundesliga this season and his experience could play a crucial role in a very difficult run in.

The 30 year old has been involved in previous relegation battles in the Bundesliga with Bochum and Mainz and scored very important goals that kept his side up last season, including a goal in the 3-0 final day victory over this year's champions Bayer Leverkusen.

If this performance is the standard then it seems Stöger is hitting that same form at a pivotal moment in the season with a tough test next week away to relegation rivals Union Berlin.



- Andrej Kramaric individual brilliance continues to carry Hoffenheim

Andrej Kramaric celebrates scoring in the reverse fixture this season (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

A pinpoint cross field pass from Florian Grillitsch found the feet of Hoffenheim’s record goalscorer who brought the ball down expertly and without thinking placed an audacious lob into the bottom right corner from outside the box to score a spectacular second on the night.

Kramaric’s brace moved the Croatian to 11 Bundesliga goals this season and provided Hoffenheim with hope of achieving an undeserved comeback in a game where they were completely dominated as they pushed for the European qualification spots.

The 32 year old has continuously been the driving force during his successful spell at the club and was let down by defensive frailties yet again after single handedly dragging ‘Die Kraichgauer’ back into the game.

Kramaric’s first goal of the night was relatively simple in comparison to his wonder strike of a second but he was unable to rescue a point in what could prove to be a damning result in the chase for European football next season.

- Thomas Letsch’s side must perform with the same intensity against Union Berlin

A crucial victory for Bochum in the relegation battle (Photo by Leon Kuegeler/Getty Images)

A theme that was clear throughout the win was Hoffenheim were unable to deal with the intensity that Letsch’s side played the game at and were constantly outfought all over the pitch.

Off the back of picking up just two points in the last eight games, the fans inside the Vonovia Ruhrstadion would have been expecting a response and the team spirit and work ethic that Bochum played with would have delighted the home fans.

The defensive work was matched with a fine attacking display that saw a season high of 36 attempts on the Hoffenheim goal, who had Baumann to thank that the game was not out of sight before half time.

Bochum rank 13th for goals scored in the league this season but the ease they were able to attack particularly towards the end of the first half will fill the players with confidence that they are capable of escaping relegation.

Letsch’s side will be without club captain Anthony Losilla for the relegation ‘six pointer’ next week as he is suspended after picking up a yellow card in the victory.

With champions Leverkusen still to come and then a final day trip to Werder Bremen, Bochum will need to build on tonight’s performance to stand a chance of survival.

- If European qualification is to be achieved, Hoffenheim’s defending must quickly improve

Bochum fans let off a flare in celebration after their third goal (Photo by Leon Kuegeler/Getty Images)

As Stöger’s free kick hit the back of the net, it meant that Hoffenheim extended their unwanted record of not keeping a clean sheet in 26 matches.

Pellegrino Matarazzo cut a frustrated figure on the sidelines as he watched on as his side conceded chance after chance and were unable to cope with the raucous atmosphere, allowing the home side to create an unprecedented amount of chances in the 3-2 win.

The way in which Hoffenheim were outfought by a spirited Bochum side will worry the American as the club’s European aspirations hang in the balance as Freiburg and Ausburg have the opportunity to go four and three points clear respectively.

Hoffenheim’s final three games see them play RB Leipzig next week before hosting relegated Darmstadt in the penultimate game week before welcoming Bayern Munich to the PreZero Arena.

In what could be a pivotal few weeks in Hoffenheim’s season, a performance of the same level as tonight’s defeat will surely rule the club out of the race for Europe and Matarazzo will be looking for a response from his players in Matchday 32.