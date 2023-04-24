VfL Bochum 1848 vs Borussia Dortmund: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 30, 2023

Following an exhilarating weekend of top-tier German football, which saw an astonishing 33 goals scored across all matches, Dortmund find themselves occupying the summit of the Bundesliga, just one point ahead of fierce rivals Bayern Munich.

With Munich suffering an unexpected 3-1 defeat to FSV Mainz earlier in the day, the stage was set for Dortmund to claim the top spot in the league with a win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Aided by a brace from Dutch sensation Donyell Mallen, as well as goals from Jude Bellingham and Mats Hummels, Die Borussen clinched a decisive 4-0 win to put them top of the Bundesliga.

Currently 15th, Bochum experienced a markedly different weekend compared to Dortmund.

Thomas Letsch's side endured a heavy 5-1 defeat at the hands of eighth-placed VfL Wolfsburg, leaving them two points above the relegation play-off spot, which is presently occupied by VfB Stuttgart.

In their most recent encounter in the DFB Pokal in February, Dortmund narrowly clinched a 2-1 victory at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion.

Goals from Emre Can and substitute Marco Reus propelled Edin Terzić's team into the quarter-finals, where they ultimately fell to RB Leipzig, losing 2-0.

This match-up has recently witnessed its fair share of surprises.

Last season, a hat-trick from Erling Haaland proved insufficient to secure all three points for Dortmund.

In a stunning turn of events, Bochum found the net four times at Signal Iduna Park, winning 4-3 and finishing their first season in the Bundesliga after an 11-year hiatus with an unforgettable victory.

Team News

In his return to first-team action, Nico Schlotterbeck was substituted after just 25 minutes in Dortmund's 4-0 win over Frankfurt. It is said the former SC Freiburg defender re-aggravated the tendon injury he picked up against Munich at the start of May. It is unknown how long the German will be out for.

Niklas Süle came on for the injured Schlotterbeck on Saturday, so it is likely he will be back in the starting eleven come Friday night after a minor injury.

16-year-old Julien Duranville returned to team training this week.

Bochum

Anthony Losilla returned to the squad at the weekend after a one match ban for accumulating five yellow cards.

Loanee Keven Schlotterbeck returned to individual training this week and could be in contention for a start on Friday night. Philipp Forster was the only notable absentee.

In non-injury-related news, it was confirmed at the start of the week that Dortmund right-back Felix Passlack would be joining Bochum in the summer on a free transfer. He served for 11 years in black and yellow.

Predicted Lineups

Riemann; Gamboa, Mašović, Ordets, Soares; Losilla (C), Osterhage; Asano, Stöger, Antwi-Adjei; Broschinski

Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels (C), Süle, Guerreiro; Bellingham, Can, Brandt; Malen, Haller, Adeyemi

Key Players

Bochum - Anthony Losilla

The 37-year-old Frenchman was arguably Bochum's best player at the weekend proving his worth and in a team that lacked stability at the back and conviction in attack.

The captain will need to be at his best on Friday night and use all of his experience to his advantage in order to deal with Dortmund's monstrous midfield trio.

Anthony Losilla during the match against Vfl Wolfsburg (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

Dortmund - Matts Hummels

Another player that has a wealth of experience behind him, Hummels became the seventh player in Bundesliga history to score in at least 15 consecutive seasons when he scored against Frankfurt at the weekend.

The 34-year-old will be a dangerous threat from set-pieces and will surely cause a Bochum defense, who have been leaking a lot of goals recently, some trouble.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match is being played at Vonovia Ruhrstadion in Bochum, Germany.

What time is kick-off?

The match kicks off at 19:30 BST on Friday night.

How can I watch?

The game is available on Sky Sports Mix in the UK and ESPN+ in the US.

You can also follow all the news and views of what is happening around Germany right here on VAVEL UK as Bundesliga reaches its conclusion.