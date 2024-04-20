Thomas Muller scored twice on his 400th start for Bayern Munich as Union Berlin were humbled at the hands of the former Bundesliga champions.

Story of the match

Bayern Munich travelled to the capital in jubilant but fatigued spirits after a spectacular win against Arsenal in midweek secured a place in the Champions League semi-finals.

With the trip to Köpenick coming just three days after the midweek win, Head Coach, Thomas Tuchel, made six changes as his side looked to secure second place in the Bundesliga.

Minjae Kim, Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting, Mathys Tel, Alphonso Davis, Alexaksandar Pavlovic, and Thomas Muller came into the side, with the latter making his 400th start.

At the other end of the table, Union Berlin are in a relegation scrap.

Union were three points above the final relegation place coming into today’s game but with defeats for Bochum and FC Köln today, the hosts had a huge opportunity to extend the gap.

Head Coach, Nenad Bjelica made three changes to the side from last weekend’s defeat to Augsburg, with Kevin Volland, Robin Gosens, and Lucas Tousart returning to the starting line-up.

In a typically boisterous atmosphere, the two sides shared early chances.

First for Thomas Muller, then Choupo-Moting but Frederik Rönnow was equal to both efforts.

Lucas Tousart had the best chance of the opening 10 minutes for Union Berlin, but his shot from the right was tipped wide by Manuel Neuer.

However, it was Bayern Munich that took the lead in the 29th minute.

Leon Goretzka picked up an incisive pass from Tel and fired emphatically past Rönnow into the top corner.

Union Berlin pushed for an equaliser with chances for Tousart and Robin Gosens, but Neuer pulled off two spectacular diving saves to deny the hosts.

Against the run of play, Bayern extended their lead on the stroke of half-time with a low free-kick from Harry Kane from 25 yards.

Kane’s 33rd goal of the Bundesliga season put the visitors in the driving seat whilst Union Berlin were left wondering how they were two goals behind.

Second half

In the 51st minute, Union Berlin found themselves three behind.

Choupo-Moting found Thomas Muller at the back-post, and the experienced striker confidently volleyed past Rönnow for only his fourth goal of the season.

Bayern Munich had a fourth on the hour mark as a Kane through-ball set Tel free to fire low past Rönnow for his sixth goal of the season.

The visitors were lining up for a goal and their fifth game a few minutes later as Müller scored his second of the evening with a delicate head past into the bottom corner from eight yards.

There was time for a consolation goal for Union Berlin with a lovely finish from substitute, Yorbe Vertessen, but it was too little too late.

The defeat left Union Berlin precariously above the relegation zone but starting at the precipice.

If they don’t turn their form around soon, it will be a miraculous fall from grace.

Player of the match: Thomas Müller

More than 25 years after his debut, Muller made his 400th start for Bayern Munich and the veteran striker showed that age is just a number with two well-taken goals.

The two goals were indicative of a spectacular career.

The first, an emphatic volley, showed his composure in front of goal, whilst his second, a flicked header, showed his charm.

On this form, Müller could play another 25 years.