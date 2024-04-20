Sebastian Hoeness’s side will be looking to get one step closer to securing a Champions League spot as they travel to a struggling Werder Bremen.

This season’s surprise package Stuttgart have stunned fans up and down the nation this season.

Last season they narrowly avoided relegation, but now, however, Die Schwaben find themselves just a handful of points away from securing their first top-four finish since 2009.

Stuttgart have been in fine form. They’re unbeaten in 11 league games, averaging nearly three goals per game in that period, with them securing crucial wins over fellow European chasers Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig.

It’s because of those important victories and fine form that Stuttgart are currently level on points with de-throned champions Bayern Munich.

They sit six points ahead of Borussia Dortmund in fifth and have already guaranteed themselves some form of European football for next season.

Werder Bremen meanwhile don’t have so much to shout about at the moment.

Last weekend they were on the Leverkusen chopping block with them falling to a 5-0 defeat, a defeat which finally handed Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen their first-ever Bundesliga title.

And the Leverkusen loss pretty much sums up Bremen’s recent form.

Die Grunweissen have been on a torrid run of form with their last win coming over two months ago against a very poor Koln side.

The poor run of form has also thrown Ole Werner’s side into potential jeopardy as their half-shout for Europe earlier on in the year has morphed into a possible relegation battle.

Bremen sit just five points off Mainz in 16th, and with the Bundesliga this season you just never know. Werner’s side will have to start picking up some wins so they can stop peering over their shoulder.

Team news

Werder Bremen

The big news coming out of Ole Werner’s camp is the news that summer star signing Naby Keita has been suspended by the club.

The former Liverpool man “refused” to travel to Bremen’s game away at Leverkusen after finding out he wasn’t starting and decided to just “go home instead”.

Football director Clemens Fritz said that the club “will not tolerate Keita’s behavior” and that the 29-year-old will receive a “substantial fine”.

Bremen will also be without veteran goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka with him sidelined with a muscle injury.

Centre-back Niklas Stark is also out with an ankle problem and Lyon loanee Skelly Alvero has a shoulder injury.

Stuttgart

Goalkeeper Alexander Nubel could return after the Bayern Munich loanee suffered a muscle injury after Stuttgart’s win over Borussia Dortmund.

Defender Joshua Vagnoman was forced off at half time in that same game against Dortmund with the 23-year-old sustaining a foot injury.

Defenders Anthony Rounault and Dan-Axel Zagadou are both also out with long-term injuries.

Likely lineups

Werder Bremen

Zetter, Veljkovic, Malatini, Gross, Ague, Schmid, Lynen, Bittencourt, Weiser, Ducksch, Woltemade

Stuttgart

Nubel, Stergiou, Anton (C), Ito, Mittelstadt, Karazor, Stiller, Leweling, Fuhrich, Undav, Guirassy

Key players

Filling Niklas Fullkrug’s huge boots that got 16 goals last season, the 30-year-old has taken to the task like a Ducksch to water.

So far this season he’s registered nine goals in the Bundesliga, a quarter of Bremen’s league goals.

It’ll be Ducksch’s eye for goals and wealth of experience that will be Bremen’s best chance of getting out of the relegation scrap they’re getting closer and closer to.

Stuttgart – Serhou Guirassy

Guirassy has set the Bundesliga alight this season with an incredible 25 goals in just 23 games, with him second only to 100 million Euro man Harry Kane.

The Guinean has been the main man in Stuttgart’s stunning attacking trio alongside Deniz Undav and Chris Fuhrich with his incredible eye for goal helping shoot Stuttgart from Relegation strugglers to Champions League chasers

Guirassy has been one of the league’s best players this season and Stuttgart are going to have a fight on their hands to keep him in Baden-Wurttemberg.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game will take place at the Weserstadion in Bremen

What time is kikick-offThe match kicks off at 14:30 (BST) on Sunday

How can I watch?

UK viewers will be able to watch the game on Sky Sports Mix with coverage starting at 14:20 (BST).